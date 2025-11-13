The Uncivil War: Eubank vs Benn Family Rivalry

For British boxing, the names Eubank and Benn are not just a rivalry; they are a dynasty of defiance. The fourth act in the Eubank vs Benn drama is ahead on Saturday.

As Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn prepare to renew hostilities in the modern ring, they are chasing not just a victory for themselves, but an answer to a question that has haunted their families and fascinated the nation for over three decades. Who truly holds the bragging rights?

Their fathers, the flamboyant Chris Eubank Sr. and the ferocious Nigel Benn, created a drama akin to that of the matador and the bull across two unforgettable world title bouts in the 1990s.

The first was a raw, bloody war. The second was a tactical masterpiece that resulted in a controversial draw.

To understand the profound weight carried into the ring by the sons today, we must revisit the original, explosive chapter of “Simply the Best” versus “The Dark Destroyer.”

Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn faced off twice, resulting in a win for Eubank in the first bout, and a draw in the rematch.

Following is my breakdown of their two iconic fights in the 1990s.

Eubank vs Benn I: “Who’s Fooling Who?” – November 18, 1990

Result: Chris Eubank Sr. won by TKO in the 9th round.

The Story: This was a brutal, all-out war for Benn’s WBO Middleweight Championship. Nigel Benn, “The Dark Destroyer,” came out aggressively, showing tremendous power and putting Eubank under heavy pressure. Eubank was knocked down in the 8th round (though he claimed it was a slip). However, Eubank’s slicker boxing and composure eventually wore Benn down. In the 9th round, Eubank hurt Benn with a combination, leading the referee to step in and stop the fight with five seconds remaining in the round. Eubank Sr. captured the WBO middleweight title.

Eubank vs Benn II: “Judgement Day” – October 9, 1993

Result: Split Draw.

The Story: The rematch was a highly anticipated unification bout for both the WBC and WBO Super Middleweight titles. It was a more tactical affair than the first, lacking the extreme early brutality but still filled with intense action. Neither man was badly hurt, but the fight was competitive to the final bell. The scores were extremely close: 115-113 for Eubank, 114-113 for Benn, and 114-114.

Outcome: Since the bout was declared a draw, Benn retained his WBC belt, and Eubank retained his WBO belt.

Their rivalry ended with Eubank standing tall with one win and one draw.

Fast forward to the second generation. In April with a win in the first fight between Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, the Eubank family stands with a 2-0-1 advantage over the Benn family in professional boxing matchups going into this weekend’s Eubank Benn 2 matchup.

Eubank vs Benn 2: Unfinished Business, airs live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday, November 15, exclusively on DAZN PPV starting with undercard bouts at 5 p.m. ET.

Cost in the U.S. is $59.99, unless you have signed up for the new all-access DAZN subscription, which includes this card.

