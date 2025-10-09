The Truth About Boots Ennis

As boxing looks for its next great American star, Jaron “Boots” Ennis of Philadelphia remains on the short list of candidates. With undeniable skills and plenty of personal charm, Boots Ennis generates enthusiasm among those who believe he’s got what it takes.

Now at age 28 and 34 fights into his professional career, Ennis has an impeccable, undefeated record with 30 knockouts to show for his efforts. In his last fight in the welterweight division, Ennis put a beatdown on a fine fighter, Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania, forcing him to retire after six rounds. He became the unified WBA and IBF champion.

On Saturday in front of his loyal hometown fans in Philadelphia, Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) will move up to the super welterweight division, testing how he feels against Uisma Lima of Angola (14-1, 10 KOs), who lives and trains in Portugal.

The card airs on DAZN beginning with prelims at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT, and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT .

Questions Need Answering About Boots Ennis

Still, plenty of questions remain unanswered about Ennis, his ambitions, and whether his skills would hold up against a significant challenge. Skeptics will run down Ennis’s resume and claim he hasn’t faced anyone he could prove himself against. Karen Chudkadzian, anyone? (Ironically, Chudkadzian has a fight in Latvia airing on DAZN Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT if you’d like to see it).

At stake is the WBA Interim Super Welterweight title, available to Ennis as a former WBA champion in another division. The title became available after Terence Crawford vacated the title for his undisputed super middleweight championship fight with Canelo Alvarez, a fight he won convincingly.

In a highly competitive division, no one faults Ennis for not taking on an Ortiz Jr., Fundora or Murtazaliev. But not even a Ramos Jr. or Madrimov?

Yes, Lima is ranked in the top ten by three of the four sanctioning organizations and holds the minor IBO title. His single loss comes against the only significant name on his resume, Irish-born Aaron McKenna of Los Angeles, who is undefeated at 20 wins and 10 knockouts.

Boots Ennis Needs To Step Up Saturday

The time has arrived for Boots Ennis to fulfill the promise so many people believe or at least hope he’s shown. Now that he isn’t struggling to make weight, Ennis needs to put up or step aside.

On Thursday in Philadelphia, Ennis, Lima, and Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn appeared in a fight week preview news conference. It went through the gears, with some cordial pushback between the opponents as Hearn did what Hearn does to sell a fight card.

“We come stateside, here in Philadelphia for, in my opinion, the launch of the 154-pound journey of the future pound-for-pound number one at the sport, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in Philadelphia.”

Lima thanked Hearn and Matchroom for the opportunity he called “this fight of my life.” Without a doubt, the native of Angola could change his life with a victory on Saturday. He is currently a plus-1200 underdog to the -3000 favorite Ennis.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m ready for this fight,” said Lima. Turning to Ennis, he said, “I can beat you. I know he’s an elite fighter. I have everything I need: ring IQ, footwork, I am fast, I have strength, I have an offense, and I am best shape of my life. So, I can do everything he can do,” concluded Lima, adding that he can knock Ennis out.

Ennis challenged Lima to a bet. “You don’t believe in yourself. You’re all talk.”

“I can’t bet that, I don’t have your money,” laughed Lima.

Ennis said he’s glad his opponent feels confident.

“I like it, I like the confidence. But he’s talking too much. You know, he going to get exactly what he is looking for, and that’s an early night. I’m gonna have some fun and I’m going to show up. I’m not here to play games. I know what he’s bringing to the table. And whatever he brings, I’m going to be ready,” said Ennis.

Ennis said Lima is a good fighter, but he hasn’t fought anyone so far with his level of skills, power, or ability.

“I’m on a whole different level. When he actually gets in there with me on Saturday night, he going to be like, ‘Yo, he is a lot faster than I thought, stronger than I thought, a lot slicker.’ Make sure y’all come out Saturday night, don’t miss a spectacular knockout.”

Lima said he’s had good a good camp, training with Adam Azim and British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley. We trained for these moments on Saturday. We’ll see, we’ll see. I have everything,” said Lima.

Ennis’s father and trainer, Bozy Ennis, said he has nothing to worry about when it comes to his son. “I mean, if he’s good as they say he is, you will see him go to another level. You saw what he did with (Eimantas) Stanionis. He played with Stanionis. So, if he’s good as he say he is, he won’t get what he was looking for.”

Ennis said Lima has never fought on a stage as big as the one at the Wells Fargo Center this Saturday, with as many as 15,000 fans cheering for their local hero.

“I been here plenty of times. This road warrior thing he’s got going on, going to all different countries and all that stuff … you were fighting in front of 4,000 plus probably if that. It’s a whole different energy and vibe. It’s the big stage.

I appreciate you for accepting this fight. I’m glad he’s accepted the fight. See you Saturday night and you all know my slogan, we’re in and out like a robbery.”

On Saturday, Ennis needs to make an impressive debut at super welterweight. One good performance can erase a lot of doubts, and quiet down the accusations of ducking fights with the likes of Bud Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr., who is waiting for Ennis at 154 pounds after a matchup at welterweight fell through.

Across the ring will stand Lima, a rugged, durable fighter who hasn’t shied away from taking this test. Lima is coming off an impressive (or impressive-looking, at least) knockout win over Shervantaigh Koopman in May. He can become a player in the division overnight with a victory.

Ennis is a good body puncher, switches stances smoothly, and he’s shown power at welterweight. Will it carry to super welterweight? Can he avoid taking incoming fire? He doesn’t have the tightest defense, but using offense as his defense has worked so far. Whether his flaws serve him or expose him is one of the many questions remaining about Ennis.

If Ennis wants to live up to his reputation before it fades into the rear-view mirror, he needs to shine in Philly on Saturday. Vergil Ortiz Jr. has proven himself at super welterweight. Now Ennis needs to do the same.

If he does, then all eyes will be on Ortiz Jr. and his matchup with Erickson Lubin in one month on November 8. And then let’s get this matchup across the finish line so the truth about Boots can be revealed in 2026.