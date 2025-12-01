Teofimo vs Shakur Officially On, Set January 31 in NYC

The long-rumored, much-discussed, and highly anticipated fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson is now official. Teofimo vs Shakur will take place Saturday, January 31 in New York.

Teofimo vs Shakur will be the main event for “Ring 6.” The venue has not been announced, but it is likely to be Madison Square Garden, the ideal choice for the Brooklyn-born Teofimo Lopez and the Newark native Shakur Stevenson.

Matchroom Boxing is the promoter of record, and the fight will air on DAZN worldwide. It will be a PPV fight unless you sign up for the DAZN “Ultimate” annual package, where it is included.

Teofimo vs Shakur: Prime Matchup

Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will put his WBO and The Ring junior-welterweight titles on the line against challenger and current WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), who will move up to 140 pounds for the first time.

It is the fourth title defense for Lopez. “The Takeover” is riding a six-fight winning streak following his most recent win over the previously undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. during The Ring’s historic Fatal Fury Times Square card in May.

If Stevenson is victorious, he will win a title in his fourth weight division (after featherweight, junior lightweight, and lightweight). Stevenson is coming off a sensational victory over mandatory challenger William Zepeda of Mexico to retain his WBC lightweight belt as part of the Ring III event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York in July.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine, said in making the official announcement, “This fight between two huge talents will provide an exciting start to our plans for 2026, and as we look to create another great year of boxing events around the world.

“We are looking forward to returning to New York in January and producing another big world title fight that fans have been waiting for.”

“I already know how to beat you” 👀 Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson go back-and-forth ahead of their clash at The Ring VI on January 31st 💥 The Ring VI | Exclusively on DAZN | Jan 31st in NYC 🥊 pic.twitter.com/MMj0aUoZh1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) December 1, 2025

Teofimo Lopez: “The Takeover Is Here to Stay, Not Play”

Ever the brash talker, Lopez is already all but promising a knockout over Stevenson.

“Duck, Duck, Goose! Are you ready for New York City? Brick city in the concrete jungle, so let’s get ready to rumble! The Takeover is here to stay, not play. Make Boxing Great Again is my forte. Shakur will fall in nine.”

In an interview on the RING Magazine podcast, Lopez said the key is getting down to business right from the opening bell.

“It’s just all about setting a good pace early in the beginning rounds and going from there, setting that tone,” said Lopez. “I don’t see him going those 12 rounds.”

Lopez believes moving up in weight will be challenging for Stevenson. “This is his first time moving up to 140. I had a good showing with Arnold Barboza. He was number one, my mandatory, and he was too hesitant trying to commit to punches. I think it’s going to be a rude awakening for Shakur.”

Shakur Stevenson: “Delusional Thinking”

“I have never shied away from a challenge and always chased the biggest fights in the sport because I know I am one of the best boxers in the world,” said Stevenson. “Teofimo Lopez will learn that firsthand on January 31 when I take his belt and show him that there are levels to this game.

“New York, get ready for a spectacular performance as I take over a fourth straight weight division. ”

Stevenson says the only thing that gets under his skin about all of the Lopez talk is him being delusional.

“It’s a good delusional,” said Stevenson. “He actually believes he is the greatest thing that boxing ever created,” said Stevenson. “But for me it’s like, shit, I’m in your way. So, with your great delusional thinking, how are you going to deal with another guy who feels the same exact way? It’s an interesting thing.”

Stevenson has flourished as part of the Omaha camp of Terence Crawford and Brian “Bomac” McIntyre. Team Crawford will be there with Stevenson, and given Crawford’s impressive performance this year against Canelo Alvarez, the positive energy of the camp will be a major asset for Stevenson.

Lopez has stated on numerous occasions that he wants to fight Crawford and accused Crawford of sending out Stevenson as something of a talent scout.

“Crawford sent out one of his little guys to come and finish the job. I think that’s not going to work,” said Lopez.

“I’m still going to be here, and if he’s still going to be in boxing, I would love to face him right after. He is the guy, he is the man of boxing. If he can go up three weight divisions to fight Canelo Alvarez, why can’t Teofimo go up two weight divisions or three to face Crawford?”

First things first, son. Lopez and Stevenson will get to settle the score on January 31. There will be plenty of time to assess the outcome. For now, fans can celebrate two talented Americans at the prime of their athletic careers facing each other on American turf.