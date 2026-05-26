Team USA Wins 13 Medals at 2026 Copa America

Call them the Lucky 13. The 2026 USA Boxing Squad is leaving the 2026 Copa America in Colombia with four gold, five silver, and four bronze medals for their efforts.

With 13 total medals, this marks the second straight competition where all members of the squad are going home with a medal.

International experience through competitions like the Copa America provides American amateur boxing talent with invaluable experience for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Copa America Competition Finals

Final Day of Competition Monday Makes It 13 Medals for USA Boxing

Deborah Grant of North Carolina earned a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Jackelin Galves. Grant won every judge’s vote in all three rounds, securing her fifth win of the event and third win by unanimous decision.

Grant finished the 2026 Copa America event with a 5-2 record, earning the silver medal in the women’s lightweight division. This marks Grant’s second international medal in 2026, as she previously won gold and the Best Female Boxer of the Tournament award at the 2026 Gee Bee Tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

Kendra Samargis of Idaho secured a dominant 3-0 record in Colombia, with two of her three wins coming by unanimous decision. Samargis’ undefeated run earned the first international gold medal of her amateur career in the women’s middleweight division.

Team USA saw Moises Rodriguez complete his perfect Copa America run, securing a 4-1 win over Michael Zabaleta. The Texas native finished an eye-popping 7-0 in Colombia, including Monday’s win after overcoming a 5-0 deficit in the opening round.

Rodriguez earned four unanimous decision wins, two 4-1 split decision wins, and one walkover win at the 2026 Copa America. His 7-0 record earned him the gold medal in the men’s 55-kilogram weight division, marking his second international gold medal in 2026.

Yahir Diaz-Martinez (60 kilograms) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Gustavo Carrasco. Diaz-Martinez earned the second international medal of his career, improving on Monday to a 5-2 record and securing the silver medal at the 2026 Copa America.

Rounding out the competition Monday for Team USA in Colombia was Tyric Trapp of New Jersey (80 kilograms). Trapp finished the 2026 Copa America with a bronze medal and a record of 5-2 after a 4-1 split decision loss on Monday.

Jennifer Lozano of Texas (51 kilograms) and Alexis Proctor (60 kilograms) won their bouts on Monday by walkover. Lozano’s perfect run in Colombia concludes with a gold medal and a 7-0 record. She earned three wins by RSC and two by unanimous decisions. Proctor ended her run in Colombia on a three-bout win streak, finishing 3-2 and leaving with a bronze medal.

Completing the Copa America Medal Count

Jayshannet Zapata (54 kilograms), Dustin Jimenez (65 kilograms), Kentrell Rouser (70 kilograms), Malachi Georges (90 kilograms), Gilbert Kabamba (90+ kilograms), and Nnajai Wright (90+ kilograms) all won medals in earlier competition.

Zapata and Rouser each won their second bronze medals in international competition. Zapata finished with a 4-3 record in Colombia, with two wins by unanimous decision and one by RSC in the first round.

Rouser finished 4-2 with two unanimous decision wins and one 4-1 split decision win. Rouser was withdrawn from the event on Sunday as a precautionary measure for medical reasons.

Jimenez, Georges, and Wright earned silver medals. Jimenez finished 6-1 with three unanimous decision victories and one RSC win. The silver medal marks Jimenez’s second international medal.

Georges finished 6-1, with two RSC victories and one 5-0 unanimous decision win, earning his second international silver medal in his amateur career.

Wright finished 6-1 with four 5-0 unanimous decision victories. Wright’s 2026 Copa America silver medal marks his third international medal.

Kabamba earned Team USA’s fourth gold medal of the event after going 7-0 in Colombia. Kabamba’s gold medal is his first after making his debut in international amateur competition in Colombia.

Throughout the competition at the 2026 Copa America, the United States was led by USA Boxing National Development Coach Edward Fonteneaux of Fayetteville, N.C., with assistance from Alex Love of Colorado Springs, Billy Rafalko of Philadelphia, and Jeffrey Nimo of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Additional event information for the 2026 Copa America event, including competition links, daily bout sheets, results, tournament updates, and more appear on the event page on the USA Boxing website, where followers can find the 2026 Copa America event.