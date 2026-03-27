Tall Tales: Prediction for Fundora vs Thurman Showdown Saturday

Fight Snapshot: Fundora vs. Thurman Championship Clash

Event Details and Broadcast: WBC Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defends his title against former unified king Keith “One Time” Thurman on Saturday, March 28 . The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Prime Video PPV and PPV.com . Cost is $74.99.

WBC Super Welterweight Champion defends his title against former unified king on . The main card begins at from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on and . Cost is $74.99. Physical and Tactical Dynamic: This bout features a historic 9-inch height discrepancy, pitting the 6-foot-6 Fundora against the 5-foot-9 Thurman . While Fundora is known for a high-volume, aggressive inside-fighting style, Thurman, a veteran moving up in weight, pllans to use his elite ring IQ and “heavy hammer” counter-punching to exploit the champion’s defensive vulnerabilities.

This bout features a historic 9-inch height discrepancy, pitting the against the . While Fundora is known for a high-volume, aggressive inside-fighting style, Thurman, a veteran moving up in weight, pllans to use his elite ring IQ and “heavy hammer” counter-punching to exploit the champion’s defensive vulnerabilities. Bottom Line and Prediction: Though Keith Thurman enters as a dangerous underdog with a Hall of Fame-caliber resume, Sebastian Fundora will win via decision or late-round stoppage. Fundora’s relentless pace, youth, and size advantage should eventually overwhelm Thurman, who has fought only twice in the last four years.

Yes, we get it. There’s a nine-inch height difference between Keith Thurman and Sebastian Fundora, along with a nine-year age difference. But for fans tempted to bypass Saturday night’s pay-per-view, hear me out. This fight is no mismatch in will, skill, or pure pugilistic viewing enjoyment.

Saturday’s main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas delivers a collision of generations, styles, and physical statures that defies traditional boxing logic.

Fundora Looms As The Flawed Favorite

On paper, it’s admittedly ridiculous. Fundora stands 6-foot-6, a height usually reserved for heavyweights, yet he competes at the 154-pound limit and can still eat a full bacon and eggs breakfast the week of the weigh-in.

Thurman, a natural welterweight moving up to his first fight at 154 pounds, stands 5-foot-9. However, the tape measure tells only a fraction of the story. This is a high-stakes championship encounter where the reach of a giant meets the hard-won savvy of a veteran champion.

At the final news conference on Thursday, the mutual respect masked the competitive undercurrent. Fundora, who has become a fan favorite for his refusal to use his height defensively, was clear about his intentions. “

“We’re gonna have a great night on Saturday. Expect ‘The Towering Inferno’ to burn Las Vegas down once again,” said Fundora. His confidence isn’t rooted in arrogance, but in a blue-collar approach to a blood sport. “I definitely don’t see this going 12 rounds, but no matter how long it goes, it ends with me having my hand raised.”

Following the weigh-in, Fundora predicted a sixth-round stoppage. It might be based on the challenge issued by his sister, undisputed women’s flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora. She challenged her brother to get a knockout win in fewer rounds than her seventh-round stoppage when we spoke to her two weeks ago in Anaheim, California.

Fundora’s evolution is a compelling narrative in the super welterweight division. Often criticized for fighting small by engaging in phone-booth wars rather than using his long jab, Fundora has embraced his identity as a volume-punching pressure fighter. He acknowledged his growth, saying, “I think I’ve just been growing up and becoming more mature with every fight. I’m getting a harder task every fight, so I’ve been learning on the job.”

For Fundora, facing a name like Thurman is simply the next logical step in a career built on grueling encounters. “Thurman is one of my best opponents for sure. But I have to look at it like just another fight. I have to look at it as my job. This is work for me, and I just have to clock in on Saturday.”

Can Keith Thurman Win One More Time?

Keith Thurman is not a man who views himself as anyone’s job. The former unified champion has shared the ring with Manny Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, and Shawn Porter. After a period of inactivity, “One Time” returns with the fire of a man who feels the boxing world has forgotten his pedigree.

“It’s been a beautiful build-up to this fight. It’s been a long time coming,” said Thurman with his long-absent charisma on full display. “I’m facing a great champion, and we’re gonna make it happen.

“I’m here to hurt this boy. I’m trying to send him home beltless. Fundora gets hit. He’s used to trading and going at it. But I’m here to put that fire out.”

Fundora’s defensive lapses are well-documented. He thrives on trading shots, a trait Thurman intends to exploit with his superior punching power and timing.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. Come March 28, you’re gonna see why I’ve been able to do this as long as I have. You’re gonna see 30 years of greatness on Saturday. Blood, sweat, tears, sacrifice. It’s gonna be poetry in motion.”

Fundora is focused on the task at hand and refuses to look past the man in front of him. When asked about potential future unifications, Fundora declined. “Look where I’m at and what I’m doing. I’m very blessed. I’m not trying to look ahead too much, because it’s disrespectful to myself.”

Thurman recognizes that for the first time in a long time, he is not the oddsmakers’ darling but still getting respect at age 37 and relatively inactive at plus-350 odds to win.

“I’ve been favorited in the majority of all of my fights, but at the end of the day, being the hunter is a lot of fun. I’m on the prowl,” said Thurman. “There’s nothing like becoming world champion by taking it from the previous world champion, especially a highly-qualified world champion like Fundora.”

Fundora vs Thuman: Confidence and Experience vs Physicality and Punch Output

Fundora’s height makes him an enigma that most fighters struggle to solve. Thurman insists his experience provides the key. “Fundora has evolved to become a greater champion than he was before. And that’s what boxing’s all about. There’s always someone who’s got your number, and I know that I have what it takes,” said Thurman.

The question is whether Thurman’s skill can overcome Fundora’s sheer physical output. Fundora’s relentless pace and ability to land uppercuts make him a nightmare to prepare for. Fundora is a champion willing to take a hit to land his own, a strategy that is high-risk, high-reward. He’s shown a great chin, but the ghost of the Brian Mendoza knockout hovers over this fight.

Thurman has embraced his underdog status. His inactivity (only two fights since 2019) and the move up to his first fight at super welterweight must be considered. But his incredible confidence cannot be dismissed. He is a live threat because of his ability to deliver under the brightest lights, drawing on a reservoir of tactical knowledge and experience. He knows that Fundora likes to engage and that the champion has been vulnerable when the chin is tested.

However, Sebastian Fundora is not the same fighter who lost to Brian Mendoza. He has shown greater maturity and the ability to adapt his style. His volume is suffocating, and at 154 pounds, there is simply no sparring partner who can accurately replicate the angles he creates.

Thurman will likely find success in the early rounds using his movement and veteran savvy to land counter hooks. His stamina has been excellent in the past. But the sheer physical toll of fighting a 6-foot-6 buzzsaw will begin to show after the midway point.

Prediction: We predict a Fundora victory, but one he will have to work harder for than many fans expect. Thurman’s experience will serve him to ride out early storms and perhaps even hurt the champion. But Fundora’s youth, activity level, and size advantage should eventually overwhelm the former welterweight king.

But there are enough variables to present several ways this fight could go. It’s not likely to be boring. All of this adds up to a fun and intriguing fight to watch, not an easily dismissed mismatch.

Expect an all action affair worth being a pay-per-view headliner, ending with Fundora’s hand raised in a hard-fought decision or a late-round stoppage as the “Towering Inferno” burns bright in Las Vegas.

Undercard Lineup for Fundora vs Thurman

Saturday’s card features matchups designed to test the capabilities of aspiring champions.

Co-Main Event: Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza (12 rounds, Super Welterweight).

Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza (12 rounds, Super Welterweight). Middleweight Clash: Yoenli Hernandez vs. Terrell Gausha (10 rounds).

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Terrell Gausha (10 rounds). Heavyweight Opener: Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Cesar Navarro (10 rounds).

In a fight with a young gun chasing success against an OG who’s already tasted glory. expect @elbandolero_YT and @LaBalaMendoza to put a fight of the night type performance. #TellezMendoza 📺 Order #FundoraThurman now: https://t.co/9aI7AJEcHx pic.twitter.com/UalmjUbXim — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) March 27, 2026



Rising super middleweight sensation Yoenis Tellez of Cuba (11-1, 8 KOs) takes on the rugged and dangerous Brian Mendoza of Albuquerque (23-4, 17 KOs). The inclusion of Mendoza prior to the main event is a reminder that Mendoza is the man who previously handed Fundora a shocking knockout loss, proving the right axe in the right hands can chop the tree down.

Another talented product of Cuba, undefeated middleweight Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) will test his progress as a pro against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha of Cleveland (24-5-1, 12 KOs). Gausha is one of the most likable men in boxing, with excellent skills, but he has fallen just a whisker short in three title fights.

The opening heavyweight clash between Gurgen Hovhannisyan of Armenia (9-0, 8 KOs) who trains in Los Angeles with Joe Goossen and Cesar Navarro, a native of Mexico fighting out of Phoenix (15-3, 13 KOs) should not be overlooked. Last May, Navarro was served up to top Cuban heavyweight propect Danier Pero, and nearly got the upset knockout win.

Navarro blasted Pero with a hard right hand esrly in round three. Pero wobbled to his feet and it was hard to believe the fight wasn’t stopped. Pero survived and rallied to win a decision in what was a terrific fight. Treat yourself to the highlights if you like this sort of thing like I do!