Spence vs Tszyu Set July 25 on PBC PPV on Prime Video

Key Fight Facts:

Former world champions Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu appeared at a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to confirm their upcoming fight on Saturday, July 25, in the US (Sunday, July 26, in Australia).

appeared at a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to confirm their upcoming fight on Saturday, July 25, in the US (Sunday, July 26, in Australia). Spence Jr. is returning after three years out of the ring after a loss to Terence Crawford in 2023.

Tszyu is making a comeback run after three losses in his last six fights, including twice to Sebastian Fundora.

The fight will take place at a catchweight of 158 pounds. The exact venue is still TBD.

On Saturday, the return of former unified three-belt world champion Errol Spence Jr. against former super welterweight world champion Tim Tszyu was made official, taking place in Australia on Saturday, July 25, airing on PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video in U.S. primetime (Sunday, July 26 in Australia).

The fight was announced in Las Vegas, where a critical mass of boxing media are present to cover the Benavidez vs Zurdo card on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Spence Jr. will step into the ring three years after his loss to Terence Crawford, his last fight. Tszyu has never lost in a home fight, and he hopes to put himself back in the hunt for a title with a victory over Spence Jr. It will be Spence Jr.’s debut at super welterweight.

Spence vs Tszyu Matchup Two Years in the Making

Tsyzu’s promoter, Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing, said he tried to make this matchup two years ago. Six months ago, manager Luis de Cubas contacted Rose about Spence Jr.’s return. Here we are today.

“Tim’s a sort of fighter that’s turned up and always wanted to fight the best. So this fight was easy to make in terms of Tim wanting to fight Errol,” said Rose. The dilemma was the location, but it became a huge event in Australia, and Spence Jr. was willing.

“Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Horn, that was a fight that pretty much lit up Australia. And I think this fight is going to do the same because there’s not very often we can bring fights of this magnitude all the way out to Australia.

It’s the first time Tim’s had a fight of this uh status in Australia, and it’s one that we’ve worked really hard in pulling off and and making it all work,” said Rose.

The specific location hasn’t been locked in. Rose said the announcement would come in about three weeks, but confirmed the fight is secured.

“Boxing is better when Errol Spence Jr. is in the ring and on July 25 he has the opportunity to prove that he’s still one of the best fighters in the sport by going on the road to take down the hometown favorite and always dangerous Tim Tszyu,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

Spence Returns With New Trainer

Speaking for Spence Jr., veteran Ronnie Shields will be working with fellow Texan Spence Jr. for the first time.

“We’re going to get things done. We’re looking forward to it. As we know, Tim is a very good fighter, former world champion, and we know have our work cut out for us. We just know that he going to be in the best shape that he can possibly get in.

“With the experience and everything that he’s been through in his life as a fighter, we feel comfortable in going to Australia to get this thing done. and the fans are really going to be the winners of this,” declared Shields.

Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs), age 36, was raised in Desoto, Texas. His accomplished amateur career included participation in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Spence Jr. won his first welterweight championship in Sheffield, England, against local favorite and IBF World Welterweight champion Kell Brook in 2017, stopping Brook in round 11.

Just as Spence Jr.’s championship rise began, his career was stalled due to a serious car accident in 2019 he was lucky to survive. Two years later, a planned fight against Manny Pacquiao was derailed due to a diagnosis of a detached retina in 2021.

Spence Jr. rallied to win the WBA World Welterweight title with a TKO victory on April 16, 2022 against Yordenis Ugas, eventually setting up the showdown with Crawford.

“I’m glad to be back. Um, you know, it’s been a long time, three years layoff. I’m sure everybody has their reserved opinions, thinking I’m a shell of myself, or do we still have it? I’d be thinking the same thing, seeing my last fight.

“But I guarantee you come July 26, you will see a better, more improved Errol Spence. I had three years off, and I feel like it helped me mentally. It helped me physically, gave me some time to recover and just enjoy life, enjoy the spoils of my wins, and just being with family, being with friends,” said Spence Jr.

The former champion said he knew people saw him traveling, enjoying his kids, and having fun on his social media, and they kept asking him if he was coming back. He said he told them he’d know when he was ready. And now he’s ready.

“I’m happy to be back, happy to put on a great show. I can’t wait for July 26 to be fighting in Australia to be fighting in front of his fans. I look I look forward to disappointing them, putting on a great show, putting on another great performance, and showing y’all why they nicknamed me The Truth.”

Tim Tszyu Confident in Home Victory In July

Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs), age 31, a native of Sydney, Australia, has back-to-back wins after a second loss in his rematch with Sebastian Fundora in 2025. Prior to the first fight with Fundora, taken on short notice, Tszyu had wins against former world champion Tony Harrison, top contender Brian Mendoza, and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo.

Tszyu, the son of legendary Hall of Fame junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, grew up playing soccer, but soon gravitated toward boxing.

Tszyu is now working with longtime acquaintance and former world titleholder and trainer Jeff Fenech, a fellow Australian.

“I’ve always been a guy that chases the toughest and baddest challenges out there. And when I was presented with Errol, who’s undeniably one of the best fighters of this decade, I didn’t hesitate and accepted straight away.

“I accepted not to compete, but I accepted because I knew that I’m going to the victory is only on my mind. I know the challenge that is put in front of me, but I’m going to work super hard, and I’m coming for it all. I’m coming for it all. Victory is mine,” said Tszyu.

No Tuneups Needed, Say Spence and Tszyu

Both Spence Jr. and Tszyu were asked whether they considered tuneup fights, particularly Spence Jr. Both said they never considered it and are moving straight ahead to their bout on July 25.

Spence Jr. says he believes ring rust is only a mental barrier, and that’s why fighters believe they need them. As for himself, “If you have a training camp and you look good in training camp, you look good in sparring, why can’t you look good in the fight?

“Ronnie Shields’ been through this numerous times. So, I mean, we’ll be 100% ready for anything that, you know, he could bring to the table.”

Spence Jr. said he will get a sort of “sick gratification” defeating Tszyu on his home turf in front of his fans. “I like that feeling.”

Daddy, Disrespect Issues?

Tszyu pointed out that no Tszyu, including his father Kostya, his brother Nikita, or himself, has ever lost in Australia.

Tszyu recalled when his father had the opportunity to fight Julio Cesar Chavez. “My dad got to fight him and beat him. This is the type of moment where I can reflect, because I grew up watching Errol Spence and being at that top caliber. Now I get to fight him. So, this is like my Julio Cesar Chavez moment from my dad.”

“It’s cute,” said Spence Jr. in response. But that ain’t what it is … He’s no caliber of his daddy. He’s trying to get out of his daddy’s shadow.”

Tszyu said Spence Jr. likes to talk it up, saying he attempted to shake Spence Jr.’s hand, “and he walked right past me like a disrespectful fuck. That just shows the type of person he is. And that’s all right … I’ve heard it all.”

Spence Jr. tried to push back, saying Tszyu had talked shit on social media and then wanted to shake his hand. Tszyu denied he’d been anything but respectful. Spence Jr. closed the discussion saying, “We can hug after the fight.”

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing, The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions, and TGB Promotions. Undercard bouts will be announced soon.