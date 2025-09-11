Serhii Bohachuk Seeks Revenge in Brandon Adams Rematch  

Super welterweight Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine (26-2, 24 KOs) has just two losses on his record. One came in a razor-thin majority decision against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in our 2024 Fight of the Year, but he gave an impressive show, including the first two knockdowns of Ortiz Jr.’s professional career, and raised his status.

It’s the first loss on “El Flaco’s” record that keeps him up at night. Bohachuk was leading on the scorecards 69-63 and 68-64 twice in Puerto Rico on March 3, 2021, when Brandon Adams of Whittier, California (25-4, 16 KOs) caught, dropped, and stopped Bohachuk for a TKO upset.

Now Bohachuk has the chance to get his revenge in a rematch four and a half years in the making on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will take place at a 156-pound catchweight.

“I make big mistake,” admits Bohachuk. And now I need to fix this.”

Road To A Title Fight Goes Through Brandon Adams

Bohachuk desperately wants another shot at a super welterweight title. But the talented Ukrainian has two strikes. First, he competes in the most talent-rich division in boxing. Second, he’s way too dangerous, and the risk vs reward for the champions isn’t big enough.

Bohachuk’s promoter Tom Loeffler keeps lining them up with Bohachuk knocking them down. Fortunately, Bohachuk picked up a new fan after his war with Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Turki Alalshiekh was ringside while making a stop in Las Vegas. After the fight, Alalshiekh asked to speak with Bohachuk. He recalled the conversation to me in an interview at the time.

“Yes, after fighting, Turki came and he said, ‘you’re a good boxer. I like your style, and we like your boxing. I want to work with you in the future.’ ” Bohachuk got a stoppage win over Ismael Davies on the Usyk vs Fury rematch on December 21.

With a solid win over Mykel Fox in May to stay active, El Flaco gets the opportunity nearly as good as a title fight: the chance to make Adams pay for the loss he dealt Bohachuk. The easygoing Ukrainian has been deadly serious all week in Las Vegas. He is all about the business at hand.

Bohachuk says four years later, he’s put in the work and is now a far better fighter and vows he will prove it Saturday.

“I can show my skills and can show I’m back better. I’m back stronger … I make a mistake. I was young and a little bit stupid,” said Bohachuk.

Brandon Adams Counting On A Comeback

Adams first broke out in the ESPN “Boxcino Tournament,” but lost in the finals to John (now Apollo) Thompson. It was three long years before Adams returned to boxing in another series, winning “The Contender” by defeating Shane Mosley Jr.

Adams stretched his luck too far by taking on Jermall Charlo for the WBC Middleweight title, but took a one-sided loss. He hoped the win over Bohachuk would kickstart a comeback, but he didn’t fight again for another three years due in large part to contract issues.

He lost a split decision to Andreas Katzourakis last November. Now 36 years old, Adams gets the chance to make one last run.

Adams, working with trainer Trevor Sambrano, says he stayed in the gym even when fights didn’t get made, and wants to show what’s possible. “I want to show myself that under the lights I can be much better than I have shown,” said Adams.

At Thursday’s final news conference, Adams used the stage to his advantage, emerging in a gray wig and heavy plaid jacket. Adams explained that the wig was in reaction to Bohachuk calling Adams old and worn out. Adams said he didn’t know where the comment came from.

“I’m not too sure. I can’t call it. I was shocked to see that I was called old. It’s pretty hard to be called old when you look like this!” Adams then stood and threw open the jacket to display an impressive six-pack and ripped torso.

“You tell me, Bohachuk. I don’t think I look old. I think I look good, but now I’m in shape. Be ready,” said Adams as Bohachuk laughed at his antics.

“This is my biggest fight in a very long time, and I’m happy to be part of it,” said Adams. “I believe Bohachuk is a warrior. Looking at everything he’s been doing, I’ve seen how he’s grown. He’s trying to evolve and become something better. It’s better for me when I execute the plan and win again this time,” said Adams.

Recipe Cooking for Boxing Banger

Neither man is a trash talker. They prefer to turn up the heat in the ring, and fans are in for a fun fight. Both have something to prove, and both have a chip on their shoulder. It’s the ideal recipe for a boxing banger.

Bohachuk has lived and trained in Los Angeles and fought the majority of his fights in California and Las Vegas since 2017. Bohachuk says his style fits right in, and he feels at home among the competitive LA Mexican-style gym culture.

Bohachuk says he enjoys the sparring, and several of his sparring partners will come with him to Riyadh. “Mexican people, like Ukrainians, you know, are friendly, family, good heart.

I like it for sparring. Here, we say Mexican guys have balls, you know, have courage. They are real fighters,” saying both Mexican and Ukrainian fighters come from poor backgrounds, driven by ambition.

“I like when people have fun with my fights and support me,” said Bohachuk. “I like this job.”

Will Bohachuk Finally Get a Title Fight in 2026?

Bohachuk calls himself “100 percent concentrated” for his fight against Adams, not only to avenge his loss, but to secure an opportunity to fight the winner of the October 25 fight between unified champion Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman. Bohachuk is counting on it being Fundora. Bohachuk is currently the number one-ranked super welterweight contender by the WBC.

But it doesn’t really matter who is holding the belts. “I need to fight the best, because if it’s the best fighter, I can show my best skills,” said Bohachuk.

As if he didn’t need additional motivation, all Ukrainian fighters feel a deep obligation to give a victory to their war-torn country.

“In Ukraine now, it’s a hard time in Ukraine. I support my country, and I want to fight for a title, and motivate Ukrainian people, and show Ukrainian people. Ukraine is a strong country. Winner in fights. Winner in war, winner in everything.

Bohachuk is eager to get the ring, and the more eyes on him, the better. “I’m feeling great because a big show is coming up. I’m very happy to be here in this show, because a lot of people come,” said Bohachuk. “I am the best boxer in the division.”

PREDICTION: Bohachuk Makes Adams Pay

You’ve read it here many times: Activity matters. Bohachuk’s skills have been sharpened fight after fight since his loss to Adams. Adams has suffered several long periods of inactivity and they haven’t served him well. Adams is in tremendous shape, no doubt.

Bohachuk is a far better fighter than the version Adams faced on a Ring City USA card in the early months of the pandemic in a Hollywood parking lot, and he is highly motivated. Bohachuk rolls up damage, and he’ll get a late-round TKO win on Saturday.