Second City Showdown: Duarte vs Sims Jr. Bring Boxing Back to Chicago Saturday

Once among America’s greatest boxing towns, Chicago has been way overdue to host a professional boxing. It is finally returning after a decade’s absence with a Golden Boy Promotions card featuring hometown fighter Kenneth Sims Jr. in a title elimination fight in the main event on Saturday.

Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) faces Oscar Duarte of Chihuahua, Mexico (29-2-1, 23 KOs) at Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois. The card airs starting with undercard bouts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on DAZN.

Duarte vs Sims Jr. Join Rich Chicago Boxing History

Although it has hosted primarily club fights for several decades, Chicago holds an important place in American boxing history. Starting in the 1880s and through its heyday in the first half of the 20th Century, many of boxing’s biggest fights were staged in Chicago, including Joe Louis vs Jim Braddock in 1937; Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Jake LaMotta in 1951; and Sonny Liston vs Floyd Patterson in 1962. Jack Dempsey, Gene Tunney, Ezzard Charles, Rocky Graziano and Rocky Marciano all had significant fights in Chicago.

The Golden Gloves amateur competition began in Chicago in the 1920s and still exists today. Multiple world champions participated in the tournament in Chicago, including Chicago native Ernie Terrell. A young Cassius Clay first gained notice as a Golden Gloves participant. Later, as Muhammad Ali, he met and lived with several of his wives in Chicago.

Sims Jr.: “It’s Gonna Be A Show”

Sims Jr. said the upcoming fight checks off one of his major career goals.

“I’m a hometown kid. This is a dream come true,” said Sims Jr. “When I turned pro, this was one of my top three goals to fight at home and bring big-time boxing back to Chicago. This is a big step in the right direction. It’s gonna be a show Saturday,” he promised.

Sims Jr. is well aware that a hometown appearance can be either a blessing or a curse. “I’m approaching it just like every other fight, just like camp in (Las) Vegas. It’s not really a big change. I’m focused on the job Saturday night. I feel like I’ve been working toward this for a while.”

The fight is a super lightweight world title eliminator with high stakes for the two Golden Boy stablemates. Duarte Jr. has had a hot hand since his knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in 2023, with three solid victories, including a defeat of Botirzhon Akmedov on the “Latino Night” card in Riyadh in November. The all-action Mexican fighter promises a crowd-pleasing show.

Duarte: “I Am The New Face of Boxing”

“I’m ready for a great fight. I’m happy to be here in Chicago. I am the new face of boxing, and I’ll prove it this Saturday inside the ring,” said Duarte in English.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to take on Kenneth Sims. This is going to be a good fight, It’s a good challenge. I want to be a champion, and whoever is in front of me, I’m going to take them out.”

Sims Jr., nicknamed “The Bossman,” said he plans to make Duarte one of his employees on Saturday.

“I’m extremely confident. I’m better than him, that’s it. He can’t do nothing with me, he’s going to be embarrassed tomorrow.”

Golden Boy Boxing chairman Oscar De La Hoya said of the main event, “I think that this is such an evenly matched fight. It’s going to be one of those nights that will be electrifying, high energy, intense. But at the end of the day, both fighters have to fight. We can present this fight on a silver platter, but you have to perform inside that ring.”

Duarte vs Sims Jr: Who Has The Winning Edge?

Duarte and Sims Jr. were originally scheduled for a bout in November. Sims Jr. suffered a knee injury, and the bout was cancelled. Duarte believes Sims Jr. was trying to duck him. Sims Jr. denied it, stating he would punish Duarte for the disrespect.

Duarte and Sims Jr. bring two well-defined styles into the ring Saturday. Duarte is the classic Mexican aggressor, moving forward behind the jab, unloading power punches to break down his opponents on the way to a win. He has a good engine and a solid chin to back it up.

Sims Jr. has the slick skills to deliver precision punching while avoiding incoming fire. He’s not a one-punch knockout artist, but he has enough power to keep opponents honest.

Duarte and Sims are both on winning streaks, both at the prime of their careers, and both highly motivated to win this fight for the opportunity to fight a titleholder. Sims Jr. is in the position of not being able to make a mistake. If Duarte catches Sims cleanly, he is at risk of a knockdown or worse, and he’ll find himself digging out of a hole at best.

Duarte said he saw fear in Sims Jr.’s eyes during the final face-off at Friday’s weigh-in. Whether or not it’s true, Sims Jr. is the one facing the pressure of a fight in front of family and friends in his hometown. Ask Regis Prograis, who’s fighting in the co-main, how that turned out for him three years ago.

Due to the mental pressure on Sims Jr. and the punching power of Duarte, we predict a win for Duarte with a late round TKO.

Last Chance Saloon for Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz Jr.

In the co-main event, two former world champions who have seen better days must get a victory to have any chance of fighting anywhere but the bare-knuckle or Power Slap circuit after Saturday.

Regis Prograis of Houston via New Orleans (29-3, 24 KOs) and Joseph Diaz Jr. of South El Monte, California (34-7-1, 15 KOs) are scheduled for ten rounds at a catchweight fight of 142 pounds.

Prograis has lost his last two fights against Devin Haney and Jack Catterall, and barely scraped by Danielito Zorrilla in a hometown fight in June 2023, a serious slide for the former WBC World Super Lightweight champion. After his loss to Haney, Prograis seriously discussed becoming a bare-knuckle fighter.

Instead, Golden Boy signed Prograis, and he’s back.

“I’m motivated to be a champion again. There’s never been a 140-pound champion for the third time. I’m taking things way serious right now. I’ve made enough money, invested well. But I’m motivated to be a champion again,” said Prograis. He acknowledged the critics who say he’s finished.

“I don’t care what people say. In boxing, they love you, they hate you, they love you, they hate you, it’s always going to be some shit in boxing. I don’t give a damn what anybody says. I’ve been training my ass off,” said Prograis.

Diaz Jr.’s issues are far more serious than losses. He has struggled first with mental health issues and then with significant substance abuse problems, fueling arrests for violence outside the ring. Diaz Jr. says he’s getting his problems behind him, motivated by his children Zenith and Rosalie.

“I’ve been training hard, man. “There have been a lot of ups and downs in my career. I’m very very focused and determined, and ready to go out there and perform at my best … No matter what happens in this world, all things are possible through Jesus Christ,” said Diaz Jr.

This is the Last Chance Saloon for these two boxing gunslingers. At age 32, Diaz Jr. is seriously worn down. Prograis is 36 years old and hasn’t looked sharp since his fight against Jose Zepeda in 2022. We see Prograis pulling this one out against a much diminished version of Diaz Jr.

Undercard Matchups In Chicago

On the undercard, American heavyweight prospect and Paris 2024 Olympic team member Joshua Edwards of Houston (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Cayman Audie of Hinckley, Minnesota (4-1, 2 KOs). Be in your seat for the opening bell of this six-round fight. Edwards has only made it to the second round once so far.

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkrueth of Las Vegas (15-1, 10 KOs) fights fellow Texan Devonte Williams of Houston (13-2, 6 KOs) as he tries to work his way toward a title opportunity.

Mexican light heavyweight wrecking ball Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0, 8 KOs) returns after a first-round KO in February against Quinton Rankin of North Carolina (21-9-2, 16 KOs). You know someone is hitting the canvas in this fight.

Super bantamweight Gael Cabrera of Mexico (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Richard Reyes Diaz of Miami (3-0-1, 2 KOs). Oscar De La Hoya is high on the 20-year-old nicknamed “El Terrorista.”