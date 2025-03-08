Ryan Garcia Invites Weigh In Crowd To “Suck My Dick”

Boxing News

So, a couple hours passed after word dropped that Ryan Garcia was three pounds over the 140 pound limit.

He posted that he was going to weigh in…

Garcia kept posting, unrepentant:

Ryan Garcia was 143.2, well over the 140 pound limit

Garcia seems to be following the path as suggested by Floyd Mayweather a few months back. He’s not apologizing, insuring that some folks will be now more invested in seeing the fight, to watch him get his ass kicked.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia Step on the Scale

The NYSAC weigh in unfolded at Barclays. The Golden Boy trust, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, looked on looking tight. Ryan went to the scale, and the room went silent.

The NYSAC weigh in unfolded at Barclays. The Golden Boy trust, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, looked on looking tight. Ryan (24-1) went to the scale, and the room went silent. 143.2, official weight.

WBC super lightweight champ Haney (31-0) then did the same: 140 on the nose. So yeah, Ryan isn’t now eligible to win the belt.

Before that, Oscar talked to the interviewers. “I’m not his babysitter, I’m not his manager,” he shrugged, when asked about Ryans’ mental fitness. “I’m his promoter,” he clarified. Yes, he admitted, he isn’t sure to believe Ryan when Garcia tells him he’s trolling.

Shawn Porter noted that it’s a what have you done for me lately society now, and Ryan risks real tarnish right now, and looking like an unprofessional clown.

They did the faceoff, real warily, and it looked like it could blow up. People held it together, though.

Ryan told people to “suck my dick,” when they booed his assertion that he did his best to make the weight. Oh yeah, he swigged beer.

Haney said he’s happy to take the $1.5M which was the penalty after the hitters made a bet. “The wildness continues,” said co promoter Eddie Hearns. Oscar De La Hoya said, “it’s all good,” and “it’s your night,” to Ryan, when prompted by Ariel Helwani. And oh my, what will Ryan Garcia do between now and fight time?

