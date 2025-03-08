Ruiz vs Fuchs Prediction: ‘La Cobra’ Is Ready to Bite Again

There is a wealth of experience dividing these two athletes and at the same time, one can hardly hope for a more evenly match bout. Adelaida Ruiz and Virginia Fuchs are two veterans with huge ambitions. Here is our Ruiz vs Fuchs prediction.

Ruiz vs Fuchs Prediction: Two Veterans From Different Backgrounds

Adelaida Ruiz Preview

Like most female boxers, Adelaide Ruiz had a late start to her professional career. Not as late as her opponent’s but she made her debut in 2017, when she was 27 years old. The 35-year-old American has been one of the most active fighters since then and enters this contest with a 16-0-1 record and 8 knockouts. As it stands, she is undefeated and motivated to sit on the Super Flyweight throne soon.

𝕷𝖆 𝕮𝖔𝖇𝖗𝖆 🐍 LA's own Adelaida Ruiz ready to perform on the biggest stage 👊#RuizFuchs | Saturday | #PachecoSulecki pic.twitter.com/0HVszhdUT4 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 28, 2024

Ruiz had a quick start with 9 wins in three years, climbing the rankings. In March 2021, she faced Sonia Osorio for the WBC Interim Super Flyweight title. The fight ended prematurely after a head clash prevented Osorio from continuing.

A little over a year later, the two met again for the same belt and this time, Ruiz scored a one-sided decision to become the Interim champion. Curiously, she still holds that title and will put it on the line against Fuchs. The winner should earn a title shot against Asley Gonzalez Macias. But before we give our official Ruiz vs Fuchs prediction, let’s look at both sides of the ring.

Virginia Fuchs Preview

Virginia Fuchs may be 36 years old but she is one of the newest names in the professional scene. How could this be possible? Well, she was representing her country as an amateur until recently and only decided to turn pro in 2021.

As an amateur, Fuchs won multiple national competitions, including the Golden Gloves title in 2015. She competed in the World Championships and and won a bronze in 2018, then a silver in the Pan-American games in 2019. Her ultimate achievement is performing at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, although she failed to win a medal.

Despite her age, Virginia has already made the headlines for her performances as a pro. She won all three of her fights, one by knockout, but has also not fought since June 2023. She will be at a serious disadvantage against “La Cobra” but her chances exist.

Our Adelaida Ruiz vs Virginia Fuchs Prediction

No matter the angle we choose, Adelaida Ruiz has an advantage ahead of this bout. She has the height and reach, and Fuchs has already shown struggles against bigger boxers. Ruiz will be in the best shape of her life as she fought just over a month ago. On the other end, Fuchs has not entered the ring in over a year.

And last but not least, “La Cobra” has eight knockouts in 16 wins. She has incredible power for a 35-year-old and will utilize every opportunity. Fuchs, in turn, is hardly known for her strength. We have to side with the interim champion for our Ruiz vs Fuchs prediction. Her shape, cardio, and power will help her retain her title shot.