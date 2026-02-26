Rockin’ Fights 53: New Beginning at The Paramount

While the cold winter wind whips off Huntington Harbor, things are about to heat up inside the forge of champions, The Paramount. On Saturday night, Star Boxing returns for the 53rd installment of the longest-running club show series in New York boxing history. Rockin’ Fights has become the heartbeat of Long Island boxing.

While the series is rooted in tradition and history, this card has a new feel. Gone are the familiar names of Rockin’ Fights’ rich past. No Danny Gonzalez, no Tyrone James, no Wendy Toussaint, who was slated for this card until he took a fight at Madison Square Garden on 16 hours’ notice.

The only returning fighter is Jose Perdomo, who pulled a massive upset against Star Boxing prospect Micky Scala in his last outing in the series.

While the majority of the names are new, it wouldn’t be a Rockin’ Fights card without the local roar, leaving the biggest question: are these fighters going to be the next generation to anchor the series?

Long Island Ties at Rockin’ Fights 53

Three of the four red corner fighters have local Long Island ties as local graduates. Jahi Tucker graduated from Deer Park High School. Ralph Clemente graduated from Connetquot High School. Pete Latorre graduated from Sewanhaka High School and Hofstra University, and is currently a graduate student at Hofstra.

“We take pride in the local aspect and certainly are pleased to have Long Island guys. These are real Long Islanders. It’s something we always hope to develop and cultivate at The Paramount, our goal is always to develop world-level fighters right from Long Island,” said Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing.

Paramount Debut For Jahi Tucker

Jahi Tucker makes his long-awaited Paramount debut, but he isn’t getting a soft landing. He’s stepping into a 10-round fight against Sona Akale for the WBC US Middleweight Title.

Tucker, who is signed with Top Rank, has the flash and the pedigree, but Akale is the kind of spoiler who thrives on ruining homecoming parties. It’s a classic crossroads battle: the rising star looking for a breakout vs. the battle-hardened veteran looking to reclaim the spotlight.

Piotr Lacz brings his undefeated record to Huntington for a Rockin’ Fights debut against Louisiana heavyweight Dominique Valera.

Watching heavyweights in this venue is always an experience; the tight ring dimensions act as a magnifying glass, making them seem even larger and turning the bout into a high-stakes monster movie. While neither fighter is a towering colossus, their impact in that space will be felt by everyone from ringside to the rafters.

Ralph Clemente and Peter Latorre round out the card, bringing local flair and knockout power. Both fighters have perfect records and punching prowess. They are a combined 7-0 with seven knockouts.

Main Event: Tucker vs Akale

Jahi Tucker, Deer Park, NY (15-1-1, 6 KOs) vs Sona Akale, Saint Paul, Minnesota (10-4, 5 KOs), ten rounds at middleweight for the WBC US Middleweight Championship

Jahi Tucker is a homegrown product of the Deer Park School District. He attended Deer Park High School, where he was already making national headlines as a sophomore. Tucker has called Long Island a “community-type feel” that motivated him, citing Rockin’ Fights legends like Joe Smith Jr. and Chris Algieri as his blueprints.

“The fight is an association with Top Rank. We are excited to bring him to Rockin’ Fights,” said DeGuardia

Tucker is a highly decorated technician who fights with a swagger that reflects his Brooklyn-born, Long Island-raised roots. He has a style that prioritizes hitting and not getting hit, but with that Long Island nasty edge.

“It’s another guy fighting at The Paramount who we think can well be the next Long Island guy to win a world championship. He is a talented, skilled fighter. We are looking forward to having him at The Paramount,” said DeGuardia.

Tucker will have to earn it if he is going to continue his ascent. Tucker is in with a tough veteran in Sona Akale. Akale recently bounced back from three losses to blow out Joan Sanchez. He has been in with some big names and tough competitors and holds a signature win over Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali.

He is an onrushing fighter who doesn’t wait for the action. In his standout win against Ali Walsh, he forced the taller man to punch and trade by launching constant overhand rights and looping hooks. He isn’t always the cleanest puncher, but he out-hustles his opponents. Walsh got his revenge with a win in the rematch.

Akale has fought on one of the biggest stages in the world, the Canelo Alvarez versus Bud Crawford undercard, and now finds himself here trying to get his career back on track.

Co-Feature: Lacz vs Valera

Piotr Lacz, Mazancowice, Poland (14-0, 10 KOs) vs Dominique “Giant Killer” Valera, New Orleans, Louisiana (9-1, 5 KOs), eight rounds at heavyweight

There is always something special about heavyweight boxing. The Rockin’ Fights series has seen some tough heavyweight challengers and contenders, including Constantin Bejenaru, Carlos Takam, and Vinny Madalone. P

Piotr Lacz is looking to join that list. Lacz carries a formidable record and a style perfectly suited to the high-energy atmosphere of Rockin’ Fights.

He is notorious for his first-round explosive power, earning him the nickname “Polish Mike Tyson.” He has seven career knockouts coming inside of two rounds. He doesn’t believe in “feeling out” his opponents; he looks to impose his will and physical strength immediately.

Dominique Valera earned his “Giant Killer” moniker by taking on larger, more heralded opponents and using his athleticism to neutralize their size. At 6’0″, he is often the shorter man in the heavyweight division, but he turns that into an advantage here. Valera is coming into the Paramount ring as the quintessential “crossroads fight” for a prospect like Lacz.

He’s a veteran who knows how to survive, how to frustrate, and how to win rounds on grit alone.

“This is a good fight … Everybody loves heavyweights. It’s going to be nice to see. Piotr could be the next big Polish heavyweight everyone is seeking,” DeGuardia said.

Latorre vs Perdomo

Peter “Voodoo” Latorre, Elmont, NY (5-0, 5 KOs) vs Jose Perdomo, Canelones, Uruguay (10-9, 6 KOs), six rounds at welterweight

Pete Latorre enters Rockin’ Fights 53 with a perfect 5-0 record and an impressive 100% knockout ratio. Every man who has stepped into a professional ring with him has failed to see the final bell. He fights out of the legendary Westbury Boxing Club and is cornered by Scott Lopeck and Joe Gadigian.

“I’m impressed with him as a person. I am very respectful of people who served our country in the military. I love the idea of giving him an opportunity to shine in his backyard. He is doing positive things in his life, going for a master’s degree at Hofstra University, my Alma Mater, where I went to law school,” said DeGuardia.

His style is built on the relentless conditioning of a Marine, combined with a heavy-handed, orthodox approach that prioritizes high-impact finishes.

“I have respect for him out of the ring and certainly he has five knockouts in five fights you have to have respect for him in the ring, he is a fine young man and happy to have him on the card,” DeGuardia shared.

He is in there tough against Jose Perdomo. Perdomo is the only returning fighter on the card on the Rockin’ Fight Series. In his last outing, he upended Star Boxing prospect Micky Scala with a surprising second-round knockout.

“He came in previously as an opponent and scored a big upsetover another undefeated prospect,” said DeGuardia.

Perdomo is a battle-hardened veteran who has traveled the globe, from Argentina and Uruguay to London and back to Huntington, New York to test top-tier prospects.

Perdomo is an orthodox fighter who relies on timing and power. He isn’t afraid to weather an early storm to land a fight-ending counterpunch. He showed in the Scala fight that he only needs one clean opening to turn a prospect’s homecoming into a nightmare.

For Latorre, this is about proving that his “Voodoo” power can translate against an international veteran who knows how to ruin a Long Island homecoming. This has the potential to steal the show as the fight of the night.

Clemente vs Turner

Ralph Clemente, Ronkonkoma, NY (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Thomas Turner, Spanaway, Washington (1-1), four rounds at light heavyweight

Fighting out of Ronkonkoma, Ralph Clemente makes his highly anticipated Rockin’ Fights debut. He was slated to make his professional debut at Rockin’ Fights 47 but was sidetracked by an injury. He carries a perfect knockout ratio into the ring against Thomas Turner.

“He fits the mold of the kind of guys we like to develop, and he is local,” said DeGuardia.

In a four-round sprint, Clemente doesn’t just look to win; he looks to close the show early for the hometown faithful. He uses a disciplined, orthodox stance to set up high-impact power shots. He has the footwork of a wrestler (a sport he excelled in at Connetquot High School) to cut off the ring and force opponents into his power zone.

He has served as a sparring partner for Rockin’ Fights Legend and former light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr.

He battles Thomas Turner. Turner’s combat lineage is deep. He’s not only a boxer. He’s a veteran of MMA, Muay Thai, and even Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB). He carries a reputation for being a game opponent who never backs down from a challenge.

Writer’s Note: Having sparred two rounds with Ralph Clemente during my own amateur fight prep several years ago, I can personally attest to his skill. He was merciful enough to take it easy on me, but the speed and IQ were undeniable even in a controlled environment.

There are seats still available. The Paramount, located in Huntington, was voted the #1 Pollstar venue in the country. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET. It can also be watched on the Millions platform for $19.99.