Raul Curiel vs Jordan Panthen Friday After Rocha Withdraws

Golden Boy Promotions had a banger of a main event planned for its first show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Friday, January 15, a highly anticipated rematch between Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel. But prior to the weigh-in on Thursday, Golden Boy reported Rocha had pulled out of the fight “for health reasons,” and had been briefly hospitalized.

Rocha has been out of the ring since the first fight with Curiel in December 2024 due to injury, and reportedly had issues making weight.

It’s the moment matchmakers dread and fighters fear most: the last-minute withdrawal of an opponent, leaving promoters and everyone around them scrambling to save a show. All other fighters on the card weighed in, and their fights would continue. But would Curiel be left without a dance partner?

Curiel’s trainer Robert Garcia was pacing the lobby of the Hilton Hotel where the weigh-in took place. Others were no doubt doing the same behind the scenes. The rumored fill-in was Israel Mercado, a super lightweight from Montclair, California, whose only loss was a majority decision to Arthur Biyarslanov in 2021.

The Patriot Steps Up To Serve

Instead, the replacement was found further down on the card from the Golden Boy Boxing stable. Super welterweight Jordan Panthen of Honolulu (11-1, 9 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Jean Rivera-Pacheco of Puerto Rico. Instead, Panthen agreed to face Curiel of Tampico, Mexico (16-0-1, 14 KOs).

The fight will be contested over 10 rounds, with a catchweight of 158 pounds. Both fighters made their late afternoon weigh-in.

It’s a smart move by Panthen, who at age 29 needs to seize his opportunities. Panthen is coming off his only loss, a narrow majority decision against Farid Ngoga last July in Indio, California. Panthen would surely find great satisfaction getting the win in front of the same Coachella Valley fans.

It’s disappointing to be sure, but it’s a miracle the fight was saved for Curiel, who has a growing fan base in southern California alongside his Mexican fans. Panthen is an ideal opponent. He will come forward and engage, and he’s never hit the canvas. It will be a tough test for “The Patriot,” but we salute Panthen for jumping in.

Before Rocha’s withdrawal, NY Fights talked with Curiel. There isn’t a single doubt he won’t be just as aggressive against Panthen as he planned to be against Rocha.

Interview with Raul Curiel

New Main Event, Another Action Rematch: Chavez vs Flores 2

The silver lining for the undercard fighters is the opportunity to grab some attention for themselves. If they can do it, the fans will be winners and may find a new favorite to root for.

Welterweight prospect Cayden Griffiths, originally from Pennsylvania (6-0, 6 KOs) who now trains with Joel Diaz in Indio, was originally scheduled on the preliminary undercard against Lesther Espino of Nicaragua (10-7, 8 KOs). Now the hard-hitting 19 year old will open the main DAZN card.

Griffiths spoke for all the undercard fighters. “It’s going to be more eyes, and more opportunity. Now it’s my job to get in there and do what I’ve been doing these past six fights and that’s performing,” said Griffith.

“It’s a blessing for me. I’m sorry for Alexis, that sucks what happened to him. But it’s better that he takes some time off and gets healthy.”

It’s possible the even bigger draw for local fans was the original co-main event. It’s also a rematch of a draw. Super bantamweights Manny “Gucci Mane” Flores of Coachella (20-1-1, 16 KOs) and Jorge Chavez “El Niño Dorado” of San Diego (14-0-1, 8 KOs) will run it back in a ten round bout.

Chavez said. “I’m going to do what I do best. I brought my running shoes. Get ready for the chase,” who said he gave Flores a boxing clinic in the first fight and plans to do it again. “I’m going to keep it how I keep it, that’s it … I’ve got the skills to pay the bills,” adding he doesn’t care if the entire crowd is cheering on Flores.

“I don’t even want to talk right now. I’m just going to handle my business tomorrow,” said Flores. “It’s a gentleman’s sport and I’m going to be a gentleman right now.”

Both Griffiths and Flores are promising knockouts for their first fights in the shiny new arena which is the home of the AHL hockey franchise the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where there may have been a few scraps on the ice. But Acrisure Arena is hosting its first official combat sports event Friday. Flores’ opponent Chavez may have different ideas. He’s still undefeated and won’t let that go easily to Flores.

Neither of these bouts will be technical contests. These will be all action fights for as long as they last, and you can’t be mad about that.

Joel Iriarte, Scrappy Ramirez Featured On Undercard

Also on the card is sensational-looking welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (9-0, 8 KOs). Iriarte will take on Jireh De Los Santos of Welasco, Texas (14-2-2, 5 KOs). De Los Santos has fought in Mexico and Colombia, but none of his opponents had anything close to the firepower and pressure Iriarte has shown in his first fights.

“Another guy coming in to take the O. It’s just work for me tomorrow night,” said Iriarte. Iriarte adds that he’s proud to represent his family’s ties to Sinaloa, Mexico.

While we speculated that Iriarte would make an incredible fill-in opponent for Curiel, we’ll be perfectly happy watching him get off to a good start in 2026.

Rounding out the card are two more high desert favorites. It wouldn’t be a Coachella Valley card without the presence of bombastic bantamweight with the big hair and bigger personality, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (15-1, 9 KOs), taking on veteran and former world champion Byron Rojas of Nicaragua (29-5-3, 12 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round fight.

After the weigh-in, Ramirez said Rojas is the kind of opponent he wants to fight to build toward a title fight opportunity. “I get the opportunity to showcase what I’ve been working on. It’s always Scrap Season!”

Rojas has some solid experience on his resume, including two close decision losses to Thammanoon Niyomtrong, better known as Knockout CP Freshmart.

Uzbek Talent Ruslan Abdullaev Returns

Another rising star, super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan (3-0, 1 KO), who also trains in Indio with Joel Diaz, faces Eduardo Javier Abreau of Uruguay (14-1-2, 10 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

The boxing schedule is light this weekend, and most of you are probably planning to watch football anyway. The Coachella Valley fight fans love to support their local fighters and rank among the most enthusiastic fans around the world. Follow their lead and enjoy watching these hungry prospects and see if they live up to their potential.