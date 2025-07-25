Preview: Claressa Shields Still Hustlin’

Boxing’s most decorated female competitor returns to action Saturday in front of her devoted hometown fans at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Known as the GWOAT, Claressa Shields of Flint, Michigan (16-0, 3 KOs) defends her undisputed heavyweight title against IBF World Light Heavyweight Lani Daniels of New Zealand (11-2-2, 1 KO).

Shields vs. Daniels and three undercard bouts air live on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Shields became the first woman to become undisputed in the heavyweight division, and the first boxer (male or female) to become undisputed in three weight divisions. Her bout with Daniels is her second title defense and her fourth straight fight at home in Michigan.

Claressa Shields Card Heading For Sellout

There’s a reason Salita Promotions continues to stage cards featuring Shields in Detroit. As of Friday, 15,000 tickets have been sold. Capacity for Saturday’s event is 19,000. Shields’ manager Mark Taffet said he originally requested 10,000 tickets be put on sale. They sold well, so the first mezzanine, then the second mezzanine were opened.

“We currently have 15,000 tickets sold for Saturday night and look forward to a total or near sellout. 71 percent of tickets sold for Saturday night have been purchased by women. That is because of what Claressa Shields has done,” said Taffet.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita wouldn’t be staging a card like this without a proven track record. Bringing Shields to Detroit and putting athletes from the region, including from Canada, is working.

“This isn’t just a boxing event. It’s a cultural moment,” said Salita this week. “Icons like Rick Ross, Papoose, Mo’Nique, Jazmine Headley, and rising star King Moore will join us at Little Caesars Arena for a night where sports, music, and history come together in the heart of the Motor City.

“Claressa Shields was the first woman ever to headline a main event for cable television here in Detroit in 2017,” added Salita. “Since then, the gates of opportunity have opened for women worldwide. Throughout her career, Claressa has made it a point to make sure that we headline and showcase some of the great women boxers. This card is no different.”

Who is Lani Daniels?

While Shields’ opponent is not well known in the U.S., she has earned her shot. Daniels was the first woman to win the IBF World Heavyweight title in 2022; it didn’t exist before this. Daniels made one title defense, then vacated the title to move back to light heavyweight. Shields picked up the vacant title in February 2025 against Danielle Perkins.

Daniels is the fourth boxer of Maori descent to win a world title.

“I have a very scary opponent in front of me,” said Shields. “I have not taken her lightly and respect her. I have to rise to the occasion and bring out a different beast. I am not trying to break her strong spirit.

“I am happy that Lani is happy. She called me out last year. I just show up and fight. I have beaten the best women in boxing. There is no one for me to beat except for the women put in front of me,” said Shields.

Unlike Shields, Daniels isn’t a big talker. Even the biggest talker can’t compete with Shields, who arrived to the weigh-in in a full length fur coat in Glamazon style.

“I am grateful to be here and have a voice. I am better at fighting than talking,” admitted Daniels, who seems to be amused by Shields’ big personality. “I am about to fight the best woman on the planet. I am here for a reason and a purpose.

“It has always been more about boxing. It’s about my people (of New Zealand). I am here for a greater reason.”

Prediction: Credit to both Lani Daniels for stepping up and Shields for staying busy. Daniels will give a reasonable effort, but she has simply not faced an opponent as talented as Shields. It’s worth seeing whether Shields is delivering more power. Not known for knockouts, Shields has scored a knockdown and a knockout in her two heavyweight fights.

Tony Harrison Returns In Comeback at Middleweight

In the co-main event, former WBC Super Welterweight champion Tony Harrison of Detroit returns to the ring at middleweight after two and a half years. Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) faces Edward Diaz of the Dominican Republic (15-6, 12 KOs).

Shields and her friend “Superbad” have enjoyed fight week together, and she is delighted Harrison is on the card. “I am so grateful to share a card with Tony Harrison. I watched him fight here in Detroit when I was 11 years old. He is just as outgoing and loud as he was back then,” laughed Shields – making them two of a kind.

“It has been a long time coming since I’ve stood on a podium and talked some shit,” said Harrison this week, who said he has been waiting for just this kind of opportunity, and Salita Promotions gave it to him. What’s driving his return to the sport?

“I’m not starving for money, but I love the sport of boxing. I didn’t want to be 48 years old before somebody gave me the opportunity to pick up those gloves again. Without Salita, I would still be on the couch figuring this thing out.”

“I was an asshole for a lot of years. I am going to let my hands do the talking. For me to be as loud as I was, it didn’t add up for me sometimes,” said the 34-year-old Harrison. “I am here to let my hands do the talking and have fun. I am going to do it again and drop the mic.” Harrison won his title by handing Jermell Charlo his first loss in 2018, which Charlo avenged one year later.

Díaz is an experienced fighter who has come up short when facing top talent, including Alberto Puello early in his career. He is the ideal canvas for Harrison to begin his comeback. If the eyetest means anything, Harrison is ripped and energetic at middleweight. It will be fun to see what he can accomplish.

Notable Undercard Bouts: Heavyweights and Women’s Title Eliminators

Who’s up for an all-American slobberknocker? Heavyweights Pryce Taylor of Brooklyn (8-0, 6 KOs) and Robert Simms of Saginaw, Michigan (12-4-1, 3 KOs) will get to it, scheduled for eight rounds. Taylor hit the scale at 278.2 pounds, Simms at 258 pounds. That’s 536 pounds if you’re doing the math.

Samantha Worthington of Lexington, Kentucky (11-0, 7 KOs) and Victoire Piteau of France (14-2, 2 KOs) fight for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim title. The full title is held by Katie Taylor of Ireland. With the potential for Taylor to vacate the full belt in the next year if she retires, the winner could find herself elevated at that point. Worthington is co-promoted by Shields’ T-Rex Promotions and Salita Promotions.

Caroline Verye of Montreal (9-1) and Licia Boudersa of France (24-3-2, 4 KOs) vie for the WBC Silver Featherweight belt in a title eliminator for the right to become the mandatory challenger for current champion Tiara Brown.

Be sure to catch Shields’ ring walk. She will be accompanied by multi-platinum recording artist Rick Ross, an influential figure in rap and hip hop for two decades (and a presence on every gym playlist). Will we hear Hustlin’, The Boss, or All I Do Is Win? Or all of the above?