Parker vs Wardley Preview: Heavyweight Fun in London Saturday

The heavyweight division delivers a delicious matchup on Saturday from the O2 Arena in London. Power punches Joseph Parker of New Zealand (36-3, 24 KOs) and Fabio Wardley of Ipswitch, Suffolk (19-0-1, 18 KOs) meet in a fight they’ve spent their entire careers heading toward.

The prize is more than a title. It’s the opportunity to face the undisputed heavyweight champion and one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

There is backstory galore for both men, as likable and deserving as it gets in boxing. But here’s the TL; DR version: Heavyweights. Knockouts. Saturday.

The card airs on DAZN PPV beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the undercard lineup. But who’s kidding here, this is about One Big Fight. The PPV price is $59.99, a bit pricey for one big fight. But let’s repeat ourselves: heavyweights at the top of their game.

How Parker vs Wardley Got Here

Parker, the former WBO World Heavyweight champion, now owns the interim WBO title. Wardley owns the interim WBA championship. Both are mandatory challengers and the winner steps up to the front of the line to to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.

After Usyk’s destruction of Daniel Dubois, there was every expectation Parker would get the next fight. He is on a six-fight win streak, with three impressive victories against Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and Martin Bakole. Parker took out Bakole with an impressive second-round TKO in February.

But Usyk has taken time off to heal an injured back. He has just returned to the gym and promises a title defense early in 2026.

Meanwhile, Wardley’s last three fights were an entertaining, all-action split draw against countryman Frazer Clarke, followed by a shocking first-round TKO by Wardley in the rematch. Wardley stayed busy with a fight against Justis Huni of Australia, and once again battled toe-to-toe, behind on the cards when he scored a tenth-round knockout over Huni.

With both wanting to keep the momentum going, Parker and Wardley cast around for a dance partner, and found each other willing to step up in a career-defining fight. So it’s the veteran Parker versus the young gun Wardley.

Parker: The Kiwi Coming On

Parker, age 33, looked as if his promising career was derailed for good after a knockout loss to Joe Joyce in 2022. To Parker’s credit, he buckled down and got serious about his future. He partnered with trainer Andy Lee, who he knew from time in the UK as a frequent sparring partner for Tyson Fury.

Parker and Lee has found a winning formula. Step by step, punch by punch, fight by improbable fight, Parker has remade himself into a smart, tactical fighter with enough power to threaten any opponent, and the wiles to steer clear of the firepower coming his way.

Parker defanged the biggest right hand in boxing in Wilder. He got dropped twice by the fearsome Big Bang Zhang but still delivered a masterful performance to win. After a world title fight with IBF champion Daniel Dubois fell apart, Martin Bakole stepped forward with two days’ notice. Parker took out the big man from the Congo in two rounds.

Wardley: White Collar to World Champion

Fabio Wardley never intended to become a prizefighter. He was part of Ipswitch Town’s developmental soccer team and heading for a pro career on the pitch when an ankle injury shattered his dreams.

Instead, Wardley decided he’d dabble in white collar boxing. He took to it, and had his first pro fight with no amateur experience at age 22. Eight years later, at age 30, he’s standing within reach of the top step in the heavyweight division. It’s an improbable story no one would believe in a novel or film.

Parker and Wardley Faceoff Interview

At Thursday’s final pre-fight news conference, the two men were respectful, focused and confident in their ability to emerge as the winner.

Parker gave Wardley credit for seeking out the fight, but said it’s bad timing on the Brit’s part as he feels he’s reaching his prime now.

“This is all or nothing for me,” said Parker. “I respect my opponent and what he’s done in his career, how he’s prepared for this fight, but I’m on a different level. I’ll show you Saturday night. I don’t want to explain it with words. I want to show it with my actions.

“He’ll learn that it’s okay to have a loss, and he’s got enough time to climb back,” said Parker, declaring that he would smash Wardley on Saturday.

Wardley said it’s the biggest fight of his career to date, and noted that every time he’s stepped up, he rises to the occasion and wins.

Wardley dismissed the “levels” discussion he’s heard for his entire career. “Every time I step up to a new level it is always ‘ah, this is the step too far, this is the step too far,’ until obviously I come through and I win.”

Wardley said his reputation as a power puncher deflects from his boxing skills and ability, which he isn’t always credited for.

“Anybody with an educated brain within boxing knows it takes more than some muscles and a bit of strength to knock someone out. It takes practice, time, and precision, and you’ve got to work at those things. All of those lead to boxing IQ.

“Just because my record is littered with highlight reel knockouts, I think people get distracted by that and take away from my actual boxing skills, which set up those punches or brought me to those moments.” He added there’s a lot more Parker and his team need to prepare for.

Wardley took the declaration from Parker about smashing him in stride. “That’s okay. I’d expect nothing less.

“Look, I wanted someone who was game, who there was no question marks about. I knew my next fight had to be a big one. and that’s why we picked Joe … I need someone in front of me with self-belief. That’s when you see the best out of me, when the fight gets a bit gritty, when there is a bit of a back and forth, when the lights are bright, that’s when the best Fabio Wardley shows up.”

Both downplayed the contrasts in experience, ring rust, or looking past Saturday’s fight at the big prize that awaits them both. What they wholeheartedly agreed on was the electric atmosphere and drama for fans on Saturday at the O2 Arena.

“The air is special, that cauldron lights up when it’s full packed, 20,000 people in there, electric wall to wall. Two dramatic fighters in there, but only one winner,” said Wardley, who believes it will be him.

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions said, “You’ve got to take your hat off to them, they’re fighting men. Proper, proper, fighting men, and we’ve got a superb fight here, a brilliant fight.

“You look at the both of them, the superb condition they’re in. These guys have trained, they’ve left no stone unturned, they’re in the best condition, and you’re gonna get something special on the night, and the prize is there for the winner.” Warren said Usyk has promised to take the fight.

Prediction: Parker By Decision

Fabio Wardley is an exciting young heavyweight with several flashy signature wins. But he’s also found himself in deep water against Frazer Clarke in their first fight, and was losing badly on the scorecards to Justis Huni until one punch erased those cards in his favor.

Parker has momentum after stumbling against Joyce. He’s put together a team with trainer Andy Lee and strength coach George Lockhart that plays to his strengths and his experience. They have him in the best shape of his life, both mentally and physically. Parker can outbox a power puncher when he needs to and put someone’s lights out when the opportunity is there.

Wardley is still learning on the job. There’s nothing wrong with it, and it’s exciting to watch. But this will finally be the step too far. Parker learned in the Zhang fight how to override a severe knockdown and how to avoid one coming at him from Wardley.

Parker can’t underestimate Wardley’s power. Wardley has a massive punch, so the fight is not without risk. The chance remains for the British boxer to pull another win out of the fire with a single power shot. This is what makes the heavyweight division so exciting (and potentially worth your $60).

We expect to see Parker’s hand raised with a solid decision victory. There is no man more deserving of the undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Usyk ahead for the winner.

Parker vs Wardley Undercard Lineup

For American fans, the undercard doesn’t offer many familiar names. Perhaps not a one. But there are some intriguing fights at both cruiserweight and light heavyweight plus two domestic bouts with promising prospects worth a look if you’re buying the PPV anyway.

Super featherweights Danny Quartermaine of Warwick (13-0, 4 KOs) and Royston Barney-Smith of Southampton (14-0, 7 KOs) for the WBO and IBF European titles. Quartermain is 21 years old and a quickly rising star.

They are followed by Mitchell Smith of Harrow (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Arnie Dawson of Essex (8-0, 4 KOs) for the WBO European lightweight belt. Dawson “The Terminator” is 22 years old.

The cruiserweight matchup puts up Juergen Uldedaj of Germany (20-1, 8 KOs) against Rolly Lambert Fogoum of Dubai (18-3, 14 KOs). Both men have held minor or regional titles, but neither has faced any notable opponents.

The light heavyweight co-main event matches Steed Woodall of Birmingham (20-3-1, 12 KOs) against Ezra Taylor of Nottingham (12-0, 8 KOs) to conclude the prelims. Woodall is a late replacement. One of his losses came at the hands of Steve Rolls ten years ago.