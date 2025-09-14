Naoya Inoue Disarms Akhmadaliev With Ease

Facing what was supposed to be his toughest test in defense of his undisputed super bantamweight titles, Naoya Inoue breezed through the challenge from former unified champion Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev like a hot knife through butter.

Inoue of Yokohama, Japan (31-0, 27 KOs) added to his growing legacy with a unanimous decision win over Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan (14-2, 11 KOs) at the IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Scores were a lopsided 118-110, 118-110, and 117-111, and the fight didn’t seem this close.

The four-division world champion defended his undisputed titles for the fifth time since December 2023. Inoue did so with a disciplined performance with all his skills on display.

Rather than get into a firefight with Akhmadaliev, Inoue followed the game plan devised by his team, led by his father and trainer Shingo Inoue. He used his jab, footwork, and speed to outwork, outbox, and outwit Akhmadaliev round after round.

Inoue, who has suffered knockdowns in two fights to Luis Nery, and more recently in May in a surprisingly competitive fight against Ramon Cardenas, wasn’t going down that road again against the bigger Akhmadaliev. However, Inoue admits he loves to get into a brawl, and was tempted to go there.

“I wanted to finish him in the middle rounds, but I didn’t and stuck to my game plan,” said Inoue.

Dazzling Display of Skills by Naoya Inoue

Fans didn’t see the power-punching punisher version of Inoue in this fight. Instead, they saw an ever scarier Monster: the predator playing mind games with his prey. Inoue took his time the first few rounds assessing Ahkmadaliev, and leaving the Uzbek wondering when he might pounce.

In the third round, Inoue began to close the distance on the southpaw Akhmadaliev, controlling the ring and establishing his foot position. He deployed the jab and added in combinations with straight right hands to both the head and body.

Akhamadaliev has confidence in his power and a solid foundation based on hundreds of amateur fights and Olympic success. But Inoue was far too fast and wily for Akhmadaliev to land more than a few isolated power shots.

Inoue put himself in the center of the ring, dipping side to side and landing counter left hooks. His consistent, accurate punching left Akhmadaliev’s face marked up and swollen. Once Inoue took control of the fight, he egged on Akhmadaliev after landing power punching combinations, waving his gloves and urging him forward. It was a cruel joke, as Inoue had no intention of letter Akhmadaliev get to him.

The only one in the IG Arena not dazzled by Inoue’s skills was Akhmadaliev, who grew visibly frustrated as his circumstances, understanding the opportunity he had waited for so long was slipping away from him.

For one brief second in the final round, Akhmadaliev saw a glimmer of hope. He landed a sweeping right hook that got Inoue’s attention, wobbling him ever so slightly. Inoue shrugged it off and cleared his head, keeping himself out of any more danger through the last few seconds to the final bell.

Inoue has now won all 26 of his world title fights.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, who at age 93 flew to Japan to watch Inoue from ringside, said, “We saw what a complete fighter Inoue has become. Not only a great puncher, but great strategy and footwork. That’s what the real all-time greats have, and this young man demonstrated it tonight.”

Naoya Inoue Calls Out Junto Nakatani

Also sitting ringside observing the performance was the man most fans believe will give Inoue his only real test: three division world champion Junto Nakatani.

Inoue and Nakatani will appear in co-main events on Saturday, December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Wins by both will set up an all-Japanese super fight in 2026. Nakatani will make his 122-pound debut, while Inoue is likely to face David Picasso of Mexico.

Inoue waved to his countryman to the delight of the fans, saying “One more fight — and then I’ll get to you, Junto Nakatani!” Fans posting to social media likened the rivalty to that of two manga heroes, who are often defined by their struggles and growth through perseverance, rather than being born with a predetermined fate.

Undercard Results from Japan

Christian Medina of Mexco (26-4, 19 KOs) dethroned Yoshiki Takei of Japan (11-1, 9 KOs) by fourth-round TKO to win the WBO World Bantamweight title. Medina dropped Takei in the opening round, then finished him off with a flurry of uppercuts in the fourth to pull off the major upset.

Ryusei Matsumoto of Japan (7-0, 4 KOs) won by a fifth-round technical decision over Yuni Takada of Japan (16-9-3, 6 KOs) to win the WBA ‘regular’ minimumweight title by scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 50-46. The fight was stopped at 1:26 after an accidental headbutt dropped Takada to the canvas and left him unable to continue. Although the stoppage was unfortunate, it would have taken a 180-degree turnaround in the fight for Takada to pull off a win. A rematch is sure to be in the discussion.