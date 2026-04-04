MVPW Debuts on Easter Featuring Dubois vs Harper

Key Fight Facts

The first Most Valuable Promotions MVPW-01 card from Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidsrian debuts from London on Easter Sunday. Stream the card live on ESPN Plus in the U.S. at 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT, and on Sky Sports in the UK.

MVPW-01 card from Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidsrian debuts from London on Easter Sunday. Stream the card live on in the U.S. at 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT, and on in the UK. The all-female lineup features lightweight champions Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper in a unification fight, and Ellie Scotney vs Mayelli Flores for the undisputed junior featherweight world championship.

in a unification fight, and for the undisputed junior featherweight world championship. World champions Chantelle Cameron and Irma Garcia highlight a stacked undercard, including a ten-round bout with three-minute rounds, as MVP scales the global women’s boxing market.

The boxing weekend isn’t over. On Easter Sunday, the landscape of boxing takes on a sweet new flavor as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) makes its highly anticipated debut on UK soil with the first event in its new MVP Women series.

The card airs in the U.S. on ESPN Plus beginning with undercard fights at 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Because goes together with Easter brunch better than boxing?

The London fight card marks the official launch of MVPW, a dedicated platform designed to cement MVP as the global home for women’s boxing.

MVPW-01 features a lineup as delicious as the treats in any Easter basket with four championship bouts, headlined by a mouth-watering lightweight unification clash between WBC World Champion Caroline Dubois and WBO World Champion Terri Harper.

The card also delivers an historic undisputed title fight between Ellie Scotney and Mayelli Flores.

MVPW Pursues Growth Engine of Boxing

While the broader sport of boxing struggles with fragmented viewership, MVP has identified the women’s side of the house as a high-growth sector with untapped potential. By securing a multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN for its Sunday night programming focus on women’s sports and a deal with Sky Sports as its broadcast partner in the UK, MVP ensures that athletes like Dubois and Harper are afforded the same exposure typical for male athletes.

Chantelle Cameron, who features on the undercard, was blunt about the promotion’s impact during the final pre-fight news conference. “I think MVP has saved women’s boxing. I think women’s boxing was taking a massive dip. MVP has come on board and saved it,” said the former world champion.

Rising star and world champion Caroline Dubois said it was about time. “We’ve been on the back burner for so long, but now we’re pushing forward. We’re breaking boundaries.”

Dubois vs Harper: Serious Grudge Match

The main event features a fun clash of generations and mentalities. Caroline Dubois of London (12-0-1, 5 KOs), the 25-year-old WBC champion, is widely regarded as the next generational superstar among elite women’s champions.

Facing Dubois is Terri Harper of Yorkshire (16-2-2, 6 KOs), at age 29 a multi-weight world champion and the reigning WBO World Lightweight champion after her win over Rhiannon Dixon in 2024.

The build-up has put a sharp contrast in styles between the woman on stage. Dubois made her intentions toward Harper clear in the final pre-fight news conference. A video of a shove between the pair lit up social media, with well over 20 million views.

The two women talked about the dustup.

“I’ve won every battle from the moment this fight was signed. Come fight night, I will win the battle. This is a war, this is everything. Talk is cheap. We can all push and shove, but what’s important is stepping into the ring on Sunday and kicking ass,” said Dubois. “That’s what I fully intend on doing.”

Harper remained calm about the bravado of her younger challenger. She pulled Dubois’s chain about her immature obsession with social media.

“Caroline’s been arguing online, getting sucked into everything. I trust fully in the timing of my life and the time of my career that this is my moment,” said Harper. “I’ve got the engine.”

Dubois had more to say. “The one thing I really love about boxing is that anything you say, everything you say, you have to back it up. It’s so easy for trolls online to say whatever they want to say, but they go missing. They disappear, they post without a face, they say anything, and they don’t have to back up their words.

“But we’re fighters, we step into the ring and we 100% back up our words. I can’t wait to do that.”

After the weigh-in, Harper said the incident is ancient history. “it’s not about the elbows. It’s about the fists,” adding that she told Dubois during the faceoff, “I’m excited to punch her in the face.”

Dubois exuded confidence. “I’m ready. I’ve coming into my woman’s strength. Looking at my body, my physique, this year, I’ve grown. I’ve gone big. I’ve gone stronger. I can’t wait.”

While Dubois said a win is most important, “I believe I won by knockout inside four, of course.”

Both women can win this fight, but the edge goes to Dubois as the star on the rise. Harper has put together a Hall of Fame resume but has also come up short in championship fights.

Chasing History: Scotney vs Flores

The co-main event holds historical weight as WBC/WBO/IBF champion Ellie Scotney of London (11-0) faces WBA champion Mayelli Flores of Mexico City (13-1-1, 4 KOs) for the undisputed junior featherweight championship. A win for Scotney would make her Great Britain’s youngest-ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era, male or female.

Also on the line, promoter Jake Paul has promised to buy Scotney her first car if she wins. Paul found out that at age 28, Scotney doesn’t have a driver’s license and takes public transit to the gym with an occasional Uber on sparring days.

“When that bell goes on Sunday, they’re all on the line. I’m going in as a challenger,” said Scotney. “I don’t just want little girls to watch us. I want little boys to watch and go, ‘I want to fight because of these ladies.’

“I think every one of us on this card, at this table, on the undercard before that, will prove why women can do it and they can do it the same as men” added Scotney.

Flores is a classic Mexican Style offensive fighter and promised an all-action fight. “These belts cannot be won by running. We say in Mexico that you come back with everything or you come back with absolutely nothing.”

Scotney is a generational talent and getting better with each fight. She will have to walk through the fire against Flores, and if she does she will have earned her undisputed status.

Yes, There’s More: Two Title Fights On Undercard

The MVPW-01 undercard features two additional world title fights.

Chantelle Cameron of Northhampton (21-1-0, 8 KOs)and Michaela Kotaskova of Czechia (11-0-2, 4 KOs) will fight three-minute rounds for the WBO World Super Welterweight title, thanks to Cameron pushing for parity with the men’s standard round length.

Cameron, the only woman to hand a professional loss to Hall of Fame bound Katie Taylor of Ireland, set aside any talk of a third bout against Taylor or a matchup with American Mikaela Mayer.

“I’m going to focus on my job on Sunday. I never overlook any opponent. I think it’s disrespectful, but me and Mikaela have spoken loads of times, and Mikaela knows what it is. It’s nothing but respect. She’s a great opponent for me, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Kotaskova said this fight is a huge opportunity for her and she’s excited about fighting three-minute rounds. “I’ve become a big fan of three-minute rounds because you have to work differently. You just have to choose the right pace, and it’s more fun than the two-minute rounds, so I really enjoy it.”

Super flyweights Irma Garcia of Mexico City (25-5-1, 5 KOs) and Emma Dolan of Northampton (8-0, 1 KO) will fight for the IBF World Super Flyweight world championship. Garcia, age 44, has been a police officer for 22 years and is also a practicing attorney. “We’ve come here to show that we can win. We’ve put that hard work in, and we fully intend to take that belt home to Mexico and defend it.”

Dolan is the current British super flyweight champion with wins over Shannon Ryan and Lauren Parker, but the 27-year-old knows she is the B-side here. “I’ve been the underdog in a lot of fights, and I always come over and win fairly comfortably. I don’t think this should be any different.”