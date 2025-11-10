Moses Itauma Headlines Magnificent 7 Card on Jan. 24

Heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma will headline the next Magnificent 7 British boxing card in celebration of Frank Warren’s 45 years as a licensed British boxing promoter in Manchester to kick off 2026.

The Magnificent 7, headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Itauma and American Jermaine Franklin, will hit the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Saturday, January 24, broadcast on DAZN.

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs), among the most electric young boxers in the heavyweight division or any division, will have his 14th professional fight at just 20 years old against the veteran American, The matchup takes place after Itauma’s first-round destruction of Dillian Whyte eight weeks ago in August.

Franklin of Saginaw, Michigan (24-2, 15 KOs) comes into the fight on a three-fight win streak. His only losses both took place in the UK by decision to Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

It’s not the best sign that Franklin’s name was misspelled twice in two different ways in the news release. Do better, Queensberry.

The co-main event features a domestic light heavyweight fight between popular Willy Hutchinson of Carstairs, Scotland (19-2, 14 KOS) and Ezra Taylor of Nottingham (13-0, 9 KOs). Hutchinson will come into the fight fresh from an impressive comeback against Mark Jeffers in October after a loss to Joshua Buatsi. Taylor defeated Steed Woodall by ninth-round TKO.

An all-British featherweight collision puts British and Commonwealth champion Zak Miller (17-1, 3 KOs) against Liam Davies of Telford (17-1, 8 KOs). Davies was previously the IBO world, British and European champion at super bantamweight, along with holding the WBC and WBO International titles.

Shakiel Thompson of Sheffield (15-0, 11 KOs) will face former British champion Brad Pauls of Essex (20-2-1, 11 KOs) for the WBO Global Middleweight title. Thompson is a recent Queensberry recruit. He won the belt with a defeat of River Wilson-Bent in late 2024.

Also at middleweight, Stoke hero Nathan Heaney (19-1-1, 6 KOs ) is back in the ring taking on the Welsh southpaw Gerome Warburton (16-2-2, 2 KOs).

Lightweight Alex Murphy (14-2) goes up against the English champion Josh Holmes (17-0, 6 KOs), while another lightweight clash sees Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) take on Jordan Flynn (12-1-1, 2 KOs).

“We are thrilled to be delivering such a strong Magnificent 7 bounty for the fans in our first UK show of 2026,” said Warren, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008. “It is a statement of intent for the New Year and a sign of things to come.

“This show will also effectively celebrate my 45th year in the professional business, and I believe this card certainly does justice to the occasion.

“I am very happy to have our heavyweight prodigy Moses topping the bill in another perfect test of his unquestionable credentials against a very tough American in Jermaine Franklin.”