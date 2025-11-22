MMA Champions Silva and Woodley Fight on Jake vs Joshua Card

Just when you thought the Jake vs Joshua couldn’t get more audacious, standby for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley in a boxing ring.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix announced that the greatest MMA fighter of all time and Brazilian legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva (3-2, 2 KOs boxing, 34-11, 22 KOs MMA) will return to combat sports to face American MMA champion and combat sports icon Tyron Woodley (0-2 boxing, 19-7-1, 7 KOs MMA) on the main card of Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day on Friday, December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The clash between the two MMA icons will be a professional six-round cruiserweight bout contested at 195 pounds, as Woodley steps in to replace Silva’s initial opponent, Chris Weidman, who withdrew due to injury.

Both Silva and Woodley have fought Jake Pake in boxing, with both suffering a loss.

The card airs on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million members

Anderson Silva Legit GOAT of MMA

São Paulo, Brazil’s Anderson “The Spider” Silva is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Silva became the longest-reigning UFC middleweight champion in history, holding the title for nearly seven years from 2006 to 2013 while recording an astonishing 17-fight winning streak and 10 consecutive title defenses. He is considered one of the greatest of all time and still holds the record for most consecutive wins in the organization (16) and longest title reign in UFC history (2,457 days).

Silva transitioned to boxing in 2021, defeating former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr., knocking out fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz, and facing Jake Paul in 2022.

“I believe that change always happens for a reason,” said Silva. “I am focused on doing a good job. Always respecting my opponent and showing total respect to the boxing world.”

Tyron Woodley No Stranger to Boxing

Tyron Woodley is an American professional fighter, actor, and media personality best known for holding the UFC Welterweight Championship from 2016 to 2019. A native of Ferguson, Missouri, Woodley’s MMA career launched with a dominant 10-0 start, leading to the fastest knockouts in welterweight title history and four successful title defenses in less than one year. Post-UFC, Woodley made waves in boxing, including blockbuster bouts with Jake Paul.

“Rising to occasions like this are the moments where legends are born,” said Woodley.

“Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley is an iconic matchup, continuing to elevate Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day into one of the most scintillating combat sports events of the decade,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions.

“This is the gladiatorial sport spectacle of the 21st century. A main event that has engaged the entire world. Bringing back two of the MMA GOATS into the spotlight on a global stage, live on Netflix, reflects the magnitude of this card.”

Additional Jake vs Joshua Undercard Fights Announced

In the co-main, MVP’s undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) making a unified WBA, WBO, and IBF world title defense at 130 pounds against Canada’s #2 IBF, #3 WBO and WBA contender Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs). Baumgardner vs. Beaudoin will be contested over 12, three-minute rounds, equal to the men’s championship standard.

In the preliminary card headliner, MVP’s and Australia’s undisputed bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson of New Zealand (18-2, 8 KOs) will defend the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF world titles against MVP’s and Canada’s #4 IBF and #5 WBA contender Amanda “Bambola” Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO).

Also on the preliminary card, MVP’s Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight world title against Yadira “La Reina” Bustillos of Mexico (11-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round women’s championship bout.

MVP’s top contender Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) looks to bounce back from a loss against Justin “Stallion” Cardona (10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout at in the welterweight division.

“Alycia Baumgardner is making a 12-round by three-minute unified title defense in the co-main event and stepping up beside Amanda Serrano in the history books with this statement for equality.

“A championship-stacked undercard featuring Cherneka Johnson, Yokasta Valle, and more. Friday, December 19 is poised to become one of the most unforgettable nights in boxing history,” said Bidarian.

Keno Marley Makes Pro Debut for MVP

Also joining the card will be MVP’s two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley, making his hotly-anticipated pro debut over four rounds in the cruiserweight division against American Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO).

MVP’s Keno Marley began boxing at age 11 before moving to São Paulo alone to pursue his boxing training at age 13. Marley reached the quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for Brazil. He won silver at both the 2019 and 2023 Pan American Games, as well as multiple amateur honors.

“I was supposed to debut in June, but the injury set me back for a reason,” said Marley. “It gave me time to recover, refocus, and come back stronger. I’ve already represented my country on the Olympic stage, and now I get to step into the pro ranks on the Jake vs Joshua card. The spotlight is huge, and I’m ready to make a statement.”

Diarra Davis Jr. is a 35-year-old southpaw from Baltimore, Maryland. Standing at 6′2″, Davis has demonstrated determination and composure early in his professional career, and he continues to progress as one of the promising fighters emerging from the Baltimore boxing scene.

“It’s incredible to have the opportunity to fight on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card,” said Davis Jr. “Being on a stage like that is a dream come true for me. I’m stepping into the ring fully prepared and ready to go get that win.”

Two additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.