Miller vs Pero: No Bad Hair Day For Heavyweights

The burning question about Jarrell Miller was answered during fight week ahead of his WBA World Heavyweight title eliminator against Lenier Pero this Saturday in Las Vegas. Miller has a closely shaved noggin. No hairpiece high jinks this time.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Miller demonstrated his serious approach to this make-or-break fight by weighing in at 305 pounds, 12 pounds lighter than at his last fight, and looking slim given Miller’s massive frame. Pero weighed in at 251.4 pounds.

The fight airs on DAZN Boxing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Hair-Raising Ride With Big Baby Miller

Miller of Brooklyn (27-1-2, 22 KOs) has long been one of boxing’s most outrageous personalities. Other than getting the win, no one will remember much about his last fight in January at Madison Square Garden other than the wild scene when Miller’s hairpiece came loose at the end of the second round, and he tore it from his head, flinging it into the audience.

FTR: split decision for Miller over Kingsley Ibeh.

“I mean, when that Madison Square Garden erupted, I didn’t really know what the hell was going on until they played it back on the screen,” Hearn told Miller of the toupee incident.

The bombastic Brooklynite made the smartest move of his career by leaning into the moment. He poked more fun at himself than the fans, posting hilarious videos featuring his situation. His viral fame landed Miller on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” and TMZ following the incident.

It landed him an endorsement deal with a hair restoration brand, and to his credit, he partnered with the nonprofit Locks of Love that provides hairpieces for cancer patients. Anyone donating 10 inches of hair or more to Locks of Love this week gets two tickets to Saturday’s fight.

And make no mistake, his notoriety from the incident and the attention he generated during and after it landed him the Pero fight.

If you missed it somehow, or simply want to relive the epic moment, see the highlights.

Miller must now focus on his upcoming fight against the Cuban-born challenger. A win for the 37-year-old Miller over Pero would put Miller into the conversation to score a fight against one of the champions or leading contenders. Same for Pero. But the loser will see his future opportunities fade away.

Miller is working with Matchroom Boxing and chairman Eddie Hearn. The hate was real between them after Miller failed multiple drug tests and blew his opportunity to face Anthony Joshua in 2019. Miller was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr., who then delivered a Buster Douglas-style upset win.

Hearn vowed never to work with him again. But it’s boxing, and here they were sharing a stage in Las Vegas along with Dainer Pero and the trainers of both men, Bozy Ennis for Miller and Bob Santos for Pero.

Before this week, Miller’s noggin has been neatly covered up with ballcaps. No more.

Knockout Win Promised by Miller and Pero

Both men have promised a knockout win. More than the other weight divisions, heavyweights are expected to be heavy-handed and end their fights before the final bell. Because of the career stakes, it’s vital for either Miller or Pero to do so, or come close.

“Pero is a phenomenal boxer with a good amateur pedigree, but he lost to the best like Usyk and Hrgovic, so that means jack to me,” said Miller. Miller said he has been working hard in the gym on speed drills like he did as a pro kickboxer.

“I’m a maniac when I’m in shape. My last fight wasn’t my best performance, but we did what we had to do. I went back to Philly, into the dungeon, and we just ground it out every day. I’m going to have fun beating his ass, I’m going to paint his face bloody red on Saturday night.”

Miller described Pero like a Lotus Elise sports car: fast and pretty, but lacking horsepower.

“I’m like a big dumpster truck, and I am going to run him the fuck over. It’s not going to be pretty, he can run, but I’ll catch his ass and when I do, his goose is going to be cooked, plain and simple.”

Trainer Bozy Ennis says Miller is ready. “We’re going to shock the world with this fight. Lenier is a good fighter, but he better not come running forward, he needs to box and move, because if he comes forward, he’s going to catch hell,” adding that all Miller needs to do is let his hands go.

Pero, based in Miami (13-0 8 KOs) and trained by Bob Santos, says the fight’s status gives him the opportunity he’s been looking for.

“It’s crazy because a year ago we were both asking for an opportunity at the convention here, so it shows what warriors we are that we’re here now. I know this fight comes with great expectation, but I am ready and here for victory,” said Pero.

Pero says Miller should know from watching his previous fights he doesn’t give in. “He’s been rallying a lot of bullshit, but that doesn’t affect my psychology in any way. Opponents have come before, and they have never stopped me in my tracks. I’m going to go in there and break him, I do my talking in the ring with my fists.”

Pero doesn’t need to work too hard to sell the fight. That’s why Miller is still a draw at age 37 after several losses and his self-sabotage during periods of his career. His current resurrection is unexpected and on a slow boxing weekend, it’s welcomed.

Santos says his man is also ready to get in the ring. “The heavyweight division doesn’t get bigger or better than this, and that’s why everyone wants to see the big boys rock and roll,” adding that Pero had the opportunity to spar Oleksandr Usyk when he was 16 years old, and Usyk was then a 24-year-old. “He’s been in with everyone you can imagine, and he’s seen it.”

Who Will Win Miller vs Pero?

Miller offered the final prediction at the pre-fight news conference. “How long does it take to order a Big Mac at the drive-thru? It’s fast food, right? We’re going to treat it like fast food – get it quick, bite his ass, send his ass home. We’re going to stop his ass. It’s going to be one punch or a million punches.”

All betting organizations list Miller as a slight favorite. BetUS has odds of +150 for Miller and -120 for Pero.

NY Fights Prediction: When Miller is focused, he can be a force. Better it comes now than never. Pero has been knocked down but has always managed to pull out the win. This time, if his chin doesn’t prove sturdy and his stamina isn’t on point, Miller will be able to outwork Pero and wear him down. Miller by late TKO stoppage over Pero.