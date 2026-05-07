May Boxing Schedule: What To Watch This Month

What To Know

The May boxing schedule is highlighted by two significant heavyweight title fights in London and in Egypt

The leading U.S. fight card features a rematch between Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright

Most Valuable Promotions ends the month with its third all women’s fight card airing on ESPN and ESPN-Plus

If April showers bring May flowers, April faceoffs lead to May showdowns on the May boxing schedule, including heavyweight titles on the line in Wardley vs Dubois and yes, Usyk vs Verhoeven.

With NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing this month, along with baseball, auto racing, and more, which boxing events are worth your time, money, and attention? NY Fights runs the list down of the major boxing events in May

Saturday, May 9: Wardley vs Dubois, Manchester, England

DAZN PPV, 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT. Cost: $59.99 (free with DAZN Ultimate)

In the main event, British heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois square off with Wardley’s WBO World Heavyweight belt on the line. With a combined 95% knockout rate between the two men, there will be no need for all 12 scheduled rounds.

On the undercard, talented Cuban light heavyweight David Morrell faces former British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Zak Chelli of England in his second fight at light heavyweight.

Also on the card:

Jack Rafferty vs. Ekow Essuman, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Agron Smakici, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Saturday, May 9: Leo vs Aleem, Atlanta

DAZN Boxing, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

In this domestic card from Salita Promotions, Angelo Leo of Albuquerque defends his IBF World Featherweight title against Ra’eese Aleem of Las Vegas. Both men are coming off wins in Japan, but Leo has only fought once in the last two years.

Also on the undercard:

Atif Oberlton vs. Carlos Gongora, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Pryce Taylor vs. Calvin Barnett, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Sunday, May 10: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk, Las Vegas

Paramount Plus, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Headlining the Zuffa Boxing 06 card, Shane Mosley Jr. will take on Serhii Bohachuk in the middleweight main event.

Also on the undercard:

Julian Roriguez vs. James Perella, 10 rounds, welterweights

Misael Rodriguez vs. Andreas Katzdurakis, 10 rounds, middleweights

Raphael Monny vs. Suray Mahmutovic, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Justin Viloria vs. Ivan Ortiz, 8 rounds, lightweights

Saturday, May 16: Allen vs Hrgovic, Doncaster, England

DAZN Boxing, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Two heavyweights looking for the next title opportunity both need a win here to make that happen. British fan favorite Dave Allen faces contender Filip Hrgovic in a ten-round bout, supported by a lineup of British matchups. In 2023, Davis defeated Albright in a close split decision, but the fight was changed to a no-contest when Davis tested positive for marijuana, which is prohibited in Texas.

Saturday, May 16: Davis vs Albright 2, Norfolk, Virginia

DAZN Boxing, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

The most significant card in the United States is Top Rank’s debut on DAZN and its promotional return since it left ESPN last August. Top Rank will run back the fight between former WBO World Lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis against his former foe Nahir Albright for a grudge rematch in the super lightweight division.

Last June, Albright scored an upset over Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis. Keyshawn Davis was stripped of his title after missing weight. The Davis brothers stormed into Albright’s dressing room and started a brawl in the same arena where this card takes place. Expect things to get plenty hot.

Also on the undercard:

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Josh Wagner, 10 rounds, welterweights

Kelvin Davis vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, welterweights

Yan Santana vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon, 10 rounds, featherweights

Keon Davis vs. Edwine Humaine Junior, 6 rounds, welterweights

Dedrick Crocklem vs. Eric Howard, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Saturday, May 23: Usyk vs Verhoeven, Giza, Egypt

DAZN PPV, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Cost: $59.99 or free with DAZN Ultimate

Yes, this is a legitimate title defense for the undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk against the world’s greatest kickboxer in Verhoeven. The WBC deemed the fight a title defense of its heavyweight belt held by Usyk, and the lineal status is also on the line. No one knows exactly what to expect from this showdown, or even whether strife in the Middle East might affect it.

But for the money, the main event is supported by several worthwhile undercard bouts you might consider of interest.

Also on the undercard:

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO super middleweight title

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, for vacant WBA “regular” welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Richard Torrez Jr., 12 rounds, IBF heavyweight eliminator

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman, 10 rounds, for Hiruta’s WBO women’s junior bantamweight title

Saturday, May 30: Bivol vs Eifert, Ekaterinburg, Russia

DAZN Boxing, 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Former undisputed world light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol puts the WBA, IBF and lineal titles on the line as he returns from more than a year off due to back surgery. He will test his fitness against Michael Eifert of Germany, whose only notable win came against a fading Jean Pascal. Eifert has not fought since August 2024. This fight will determine whether Bivol ends up in a trilogy fight against Artur Beterbiev or accepts the challenge from David Benavidez. Or an option TBD

Saturday, May 30: Foster vs Ford, Houston, Texas

DAZN Boxing, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford do not like each other, and both insist he will be the winner to take home the WBC Junior Lightweight title currently held by Foster.

Also on the undercard:

Charlie Sheehy vs. Jaret Gonzalez, 10 rounds, lightweights

Omari Jones vs. Alan Sanchez, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Saturday, May 30: Han vs Holm, El Paso, Texas

ESPN and ESPN Plus, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

The MVPW-03 card features ten bouts including four women’s championship fights. In the main event. WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han of El Paso defends her title against dual combat sports champion Holly Holm. It is a rematch between Han and Holm. Han won a technical decision after a cut suffered by Holm forced the fight to be halted in the seventh round. Han, a full time El Paso police officer, was ahead on the card at the time it was stopped.

Also on the undercard:

Amanda Serrano vs. Cheyenne Hanson, 10 rounds, for Serrano’s WBO/WBA women’s featherweight title

Desley Robinson vs. Mary Spencer, 10 rounds, for Robinson’s WBO/IBF women’s middleweight title

Lourdes Juarez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, for Juarez’s WBC women’s junior flyweight title