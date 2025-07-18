Manny Pacquiao Faces Time Trial Against Mario Barrios Saturday

Devoted fans of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines flocked to Las Vegas to see their hero as they always have this week. They never thought they would have this chance again after Pacquiao’s last fight, a demoralizing unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

They were loud and enthusiastic at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) strode onto the stage weighed in along with his opponent, WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios of San Antonio, Texas (29-2-1, 18 KOs).

“I’m so thankful to the fans for all their support. Without the fans, boxing is dead. I really appreciate their support,” said Pacquiao this week.

Will their voices and enthusiasm be silenced after the opening bell, or will their loyalty be rewarded?

Both fighters made weight with ease, Pacquiao showing off his six-pack abs to the fans. Pacquiao at 146.8 pounds, Barrios at 146.2 pounds.

The veteran fighter will make his 16th appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, setting a record for the most appearances by any single boxer. In remarks this week, the 46-year-old Pacquiao seems to understand what he’s up against and said he’s okay being the underdog.

“I’ve been the underdog many times. I’m always bringing surprises. I’ve been a challenger many times and it’s always the same feeling.

“Saturday night it’s going to be a great fight. It’s been a while that I’ve been out of the ring, but I’m still active and exercising all the time. I’m going to prove to everyone that I’m in great condition,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is boxing’s only eight division world champion. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June, in what was likely an unanimous vote (although voting is never revealed). He has nothing left to accomplish. So why did he come back?

Pacquiao said it’s simply because he wanted to. “I’m so happy because I’m back. I’m back because boxing is my passion. I miss boxing and I’m so thankful to God, because he gave me the strength, He gave me good health. That’s why Manny Pacquiao is here,” said Pacquiao.

Mario Barrios: “Just Another Title Defense”

Mario Barrios is coming off a draw last November on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard, where he faced a far stiffer than expected challenge from Abel Ramos Jr., suffering a knockdown in round six but surviving. Now he’s in a position he never expected, fighting a living legend who is 16 years his senior.

Barrios understands the moment but is doing his best to keep a level head. He has a belt to defend.

“I treat it as just another title defense,” said Barrios. “Manny has accomplished so much, but it’s my time now. This is crazy. Shoutout to all the Filipino fans here, shout out to todo mi gente Mexicana, viva la raza! This is huge for me, my career. Yeah man, I’m excited to step in there tomorrow.”

Barrios expresses full confidence in his preparation. He says he won’t strive for a knockout, but he won’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Barrios also paid respect to Pacquiao’s longstanding reputation in his younger days as “The Mexicutioner,” mowing down some of the greatest Mexican fighters of the modern era including Barrera, Morales, and Marquez.

“He’s had so many victories over many Mexican fighters and now I’m a part of that, but I’m gonna be on the other side with my hand raised.” Barrios couldn’t help but mention his favorite moment: the stunning knockout of Pacquiao by Marquez in their fourth fight. “I was a big Juan Manuel Marquez fan and when he knocked out Manny, that was one of my favorite moments.”=

Watch the full ceremonial weigh-in here.

It’s doubtful Barrios will enjoy a similar spectacular victory. Barrios is not known for his one punch power despite having a solid 62% knockout percentage. His only knockout wins in the last five years came against Jovanie Santiago and Ryan Karl. During the same stretch, Barrios suffered losses to Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis.

But Barrios is a rugged, offense-minded fighter. He is willing to take a punch to land a punch, but he is vulnerable to getting caught not paying enough attention to his defense, and he has suffered knockdowns, but only a single stoppage loss to Tank Davis, after getting up after two knockdowns before the fight ended. No shame in this.

Pacquiao’s last victory was almost six years to the day on July 20, 2019, a stunning victory over Keith Thurman, including a surprising first-round knockdown at age 40. But two years later, Pacquiao looked every bit his age at 42 against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba, taking a lot of damage with two nearly shut eyes and needing stitches to close cuts after his decision loss with scorecards that were awfully generous to the former champion.

Pacquiao has since participated in two exhibitions, one of six two-minute rounds against South Korean YouTube star and martial artist DK Yoo in Seoul, and the second going three rounds against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in Japan. Against Anpo he looked every bit his age and took some significant punches.

Pacquiao’s team claims it was because he didn’t train seriously for either event, and no one expresses anything less than full confidence in Pacquiao from his training team of Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodio, to the promoters at Premier Boxing Champions. Betting money is pouring in from the Filipino fans, lowering the odds against Pacquiao.

Prediction Time: Can Manny Pacquiao Pull It Off?

It’s time to get real. There is no boxer I personally admire more than Manny Pacquiao. His improbable rise from an emaciated Filipino street kid to become one of the most skilled, thrilling boxers of all time is the stuff of movies. My dog is named Manny.

Witnessing Pacquiao’s media workout at the famed Wild Card Gym in Hollywood in June, Pacquiao was in excellent condition and put on a terrific show with his longtime team member Buboy Fernandez (who looks terrific after a significant weight loss). But three minutes without a champion in his face determined to keep his belt is not a 12-round title fight.

Watch video of the workout here.

Let’s all recall that Mike Tyson looked like a stone-cold killer who turned back the clock 40 years in the lead-up to his fight with Jake Paul. We all know what we saw when the fight took place.

Pacquiao should put up a good effort. It will be thrilling to see the fast hands, the movement, and the attack from all angles that only Pacquiao can deliver. But they won’t be enough to win. Barrios is in his prime. He is the tallest fighter Pacquiao has ever faced at six feet tall.

Pacquiao won’t have enough power to stop Barrios outright. Barrios may knock down Manny, but if a stoppage comes at all, it will be in the later rounds with Roach and Somodio pulling Pacquiao out.

However, if Pacquiao delivers anything close to a decent effort, count on something boxing fans would never have anticipated a year ago: the announcement of Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2.

Angel Fierro Pulls Out of Fight With Isaac Cruz; Omar Salcido Saves The Day

In a late development on Friday morning, the highly anticipated rematch between Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro fell apart. Fierro was hospitalized in Las Vegas after suffering health problems related to his weight cut.

Fierro’s trainer Robert Garcia posted an apology to the fans on X/Twitter, and to Cruz and his team. He took full responsibility.

“I made the decision this morning to not allow my fighter Angel Fierro to cut any more weight and instructed our team to take him to the hospital. I have a responsibility to not only prepare my fighter to fight, but also to keep him safe. The last few pounds were going to be too dangerous for him to cut, and I made the decision to pull him out.”

The call went to Omar Salcido, a native of Mexico who lives in Lakeside, California (20-2, 14 KOs). Salcido was originally scheduled on the early non-televised undercard against Brian Gallegos of North Las Vegas. Now Salcido has a ten round bout instead of eight against a former world champion.

Salcido, age 25, scored an upset ninth round knockout win over former WBA lightweight champion Chris Colbert last October. In his most recent fight, Salcido lost a decision to Cuban lightweight contender Andy Cruz. Salcido has never been stopped or knocked down.

Cruz of Mexico City (27-3-1, 18 KOs) is grateful to Salcido.

“When it comes to Salcido I have to thank him for taking this fight and accepting on short notice. He saved the fight, he saved the card,” said Cruz after the weigh-in.

Cruz had no kind word for his former opponent. “As far as Fierro goes, I don’t have an opinion on unprofessional people like him, the fighter that Robert Garcia has. So, I’m going on to fight for this title and give it my all Saturday night.”

Salcido said the opportunity was what he’d been looking for. “It’s what every fighter looks for. So now I’m really happy, really motivated, and I tell you what, you’re going to have a new champion from Hermosillo come Saturday,” promised Salcido.