Lorenzo Parra Gets Upset KO Over Elijah Pierce

At the sold-out Manny Pacquiao Promotions card at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, Lorenzo Parra of Venezuela (24-1-1, 18 KOs) will take home the WBO Featherweight International Champion following a stunning upset knockout victory over Elijah Pierce of Georgia (21-2, 17 KOs).

Parra came straight at Pierce with continuous pressure, forcing Pierce onto his back foot. The speed advantage was evident. Trapped in the corner during the second round, Pierce took a series of vicious power shots from the challenger, ending in a devastating standing knockout.

“I knew I was going to get a knockout. It was an easy fight for me,” said Parra. “Pierce was ranked number two in the WBO, so hopefully next I get Rafael Espinoza.

“If I’m lucky enough to get that fight, we’re going to put together the right strategy to make sure I leave victorious. I’m going to become a world champion. That’s what I’ve been working for. Thank you to New York for embracing me.”

Bryce Mills Wins For Hometown Fans

Meanwhile, hometown phenom Bryce Mills (21-1, 8 KOs) became the USA WBC Super Lightweight champion following his TKO victory over Tobias Green of Florida (12-4-1, 4 KOs). Walking out to a standing ovation from the upstate New York audience, Mills pushed the pace against Green, landing punishing shots that ultimately forced a fourth-round stoppage.

Mills gave the credit to his team. “I love my city, and I love my people. It’s an honor to perform in front of them. I was prepared for any outcome and possibility. We were ready to go the distance.”

Mills called out another competitor in action Saturday across the country in Arizona.

“Emiliano Vargas, I know you’re going to see this. Let’s get it done. I love my home, but if I have to go to Las Vegas to fight, then so be it. It’s my motivation to have my city behind me and support me. I had so many role models growing up, and I hope I’m a role model to the next generation.”

Mayweather Prospect Curmel Moton Looks Sharp In Win

Mayweather Promotions’ super-prospect Curmel Moton of Las Vegas (9-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated after a second round referee stoppage against Wilfredo Flores (12-7-1, 5 KOs) following the second round. The 19-year-old Moton came at Flores from the opening bell with sharp combinations, and eventually pinned Flores down in the corner before the referee stopped the action.

“I’m in the gym working hard. I’ll be back in there on Monday,” said Moton.

“Floyd (Mayweather) has a couple of fights coming up this year. I’m going to get in the gym and stay ready in case I get that call. No pressure. There is no pressure on me. At the end of the day, I’ve been doing this my whole life, and I get to show out and give the fans what they want to see.”

Undercard Results

Third-generation boxer Rodrigo Mosquera III of Las Vegas (5-0, 2 KOs) showcased elite counterpunching and aggression against Khalil Sanders of Pittsburgh (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-round lightweight bout. A highly regarded prospect at just 20 years old, Mosquera III left the audience on its feet after scoring two knockdowns en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Quebec’s heavy-handed Brandon Poulard (3-0, 3 KOs) won his third consecutive first-round knockout with a stoppage victory over Charles Scott Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas (0-4).

“It was a great evening for me with that knockout. It was a great opportunity to fight on a Manny Pacquiao Promotions event. It was like a dream for me, and I’m grateful to my manager Jean Pascal, my father, and my team for this opportunity,” said Poulard.

Super flyweight Shera Mae Patricio of Waianae, Hawaii (8-0, 3 KOs) met Maribel Ramirez of Mexico City (15-14-4, 3 KOs) in the center of the ring, using her speed to outmaneuver Ramirez over six rounds and secure a unanimous decision victory to win the NABF Super Flyweight title. Patricio made history as the first female boxer from Hawaii to win gold at the Olympic Trials and captured a National Golden Gloves title.