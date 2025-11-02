Lenier Pero UD Sets Up Big Baby Bout

While you were watching a nail-biter of a World Series Game 7, Cuban heavyweight Lenier “El Justiciero” (The Vigilante) Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) and Jordan “Troublesome” Thompson (15-2, 12 KOs) went the distance in the main event at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. Pero controlled the early rounds, and Thompson couldn’t overcome a slow start, giving Pero the decision win.

Scores were 97-93, 96-94, and 96-93.

“What’s up, people!” said Pero in English, then added in Spanish, “Tonight, I wanted to show the reason why I’m ranked #2 in the WBA.”

Lenier Pero Shows Improved Skills

Pero’s win demonstrated his ability to control the ring, counterpunch, and throw with good speed for a big heavyweight. But it’s also the case his opponent let his opportunity in this fight slip through his fingers.

Thompson got off to a slow start. He had been out of the ring two years, had to recover from an injury, and fought for the first time as a heavyweight after being a career cruiserweight. He noted all three factors but didn’t hide behind them.

“I started a little bit late. I fully admit that,” said Thompson. “I thought I was controlling the fight. I had him hurt a few times … I more than held my own in there… I thought I won, but you can’t start so late.”

Pero focused his offense more to the body than in previous fights, something he said he and trainer Bob Santos had been working on. He is a solid counterpunch, and he picked off most of Thompson’s punches.

“In boxing, you can always improve on things. What I showed tonight is that I can improve on things, and I managed the three different ranges really well. That’s what was on display tonight,” said Pero.

“He does hit hard, but his combinations were quite repetitive. What that happens, there’s not many options to get through. But it was a competitive fight.”

Neither man landed a lights-out punch, and although they both landed hard shots, neither was seriously rocked or wobbled. Thompson felt a hard punch near the end of round nine, but he knows how to get to the end of a round.

If you like heavyweights for the knockouts, this wasn’t a fight for you. On the plus side, Thompson showed he can hang at heavyweight. He wasn’t blown out by Pero. He vowed he would be back “and I will be on top,” he said.

Bring On Big Baby Miller

Watching ringside was Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, who’s been looking for a fight. He’s eager to take on Pero, and the feeling seemed mutual. When asked about Miller, Pero said in English, “Jarrell Miller, come inside! I’m ready for everyone! Come on Jarrell Miller!”

Miller joined Pero in the ring, and said, “I don’t run from nobody. I cook him, I turn him into a Cuban sandwich real quick.” Miller complimented Pero on the win, then added “But when he fights me, I’m smoking him.”

“You need to start fighting people, you need to make sure these fights don’t keep falling through,” replied Pero. “We see each other in Miami, let’s do it.”

READ MORE: Jake vs Tank Card On The Ropes Due To Davis Lawsuit

Thriller Knockout for Omari Jones

Omari Jones MASTERCLASS 🥊#PeroThompson | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/FxShhBtEen — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 2, 2025

Coming into the ring with to “Thriller” by Michael Jackson complete with a dance team, Omari Jones of Orlando (4-0, 4 KOs) kept his early 100% knockout record in place with a third round stoppage win over Yusuph Meta of Tanzania (12-3, 9 KOs), who has enough power and experience to give Jones a chance to improve his skills and advance in the super welterweight division.

Jones knocked Meta down near the end of the first round, rising on wobbly legs. Meta is durable, and he got through the second round. But in the third, the wheels came off for the African.

Jones landed a hard right and left combination. Meta squinted as if his eye had been poked, shook his head, and took a knee. He didn’t beat referee Massimo Montanini’s count, which seemed a bit short. But it was only a matter of time. There was no need for Meta to suffer any more damage. The time of the stoppage was 1:31.

“Early on, I just saw he was ready to come with aggression,” said Jones after the win. “The first round, I landed a hook. It was something we worked on. He leaned in with the overhand, we checked in with the hook. Everything we practiced, it came to fruition.”

Jones said the double hook that ended the fight was also something he’d worked on in training camp, based on watching video of Meta’s fights.

The Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist was known as a boxer, but as a pro he’s showing impressive power. “I’m just known as a boxer, I love boxing,” said Jones. “But if I can get them out of there, I’m going to get them outta there.”

Jones said he loves fighting at home in Orlando. “It’s something that I love. I love to keep fighting here, I’m blessed to be home and keep putting on for my city, giving back to my city after all the support they gave me,” during his amateur career.

Dream American Debut for Pat Brown

American fans got their first look at British cruiserweight prospect Pat Brown in his U.S. debut and there was a lot to like. Brown of Manchester (5-0, 5 KOs) dispatched veteran Felix Valera of the Dominican Republic (24-9, 21 KOs) with an exciting and impressive second-round knockout victory.

Valera is past his best days, but he’s still a tough opponent who performs well as a gatekeeper. He recently took Golden Boy cruiserweight prospect Tristan Kalkrueth ten rounds.

In comparison, Brown walked right through Valera. He scored two vicious knockdowns a minute into the second round. The first came after Brown softened up Valera with hard left hooks downstairs and upstairs, then caught him with a left hook to the temple, throwing off Valera’s equilibrium.

Valera got up but was not recovered. Brown came after him with multiple hard shots, a left hook again forcing him down. Valera got up once more, but after a left to the body and one to the head, Valera was done for the night. No count needed.

OVER IN TWO! 💣💣 Pat Brown destroys Valera in Orlando! HE IS A PROBLEM!#PeroThompson live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/ZcfSsUTT8T — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 2, 2025



After the victory, Brown said he didn’t expect the outcome. “I was surprised myself to be honest. I would not put money on myself doing that,” he smiled.

“I’m happy with it, but I never go looking for it. That’s the difference. It just comes. I respect my opponent massively. Every old dog has tricks, don’t they, so you can’t underestimate him,” explained Brown.

“The higher up you go you can’t just go in like a bulldozer. I know that. That’s what I’ve been working on in sparring. I know he’s a tricky customer. Once I got him hurt, I won’t let him off the hook.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is high on Brown, and it was easy to see why based on the five minutes he spent in the ring. Hearn said his new name needs to be “Manchester’s Rocky Marciano,” calling him a “massive problem for every cruiserweight in the world.”

Brown says at age 25, soon to be 26 in nine days, there’s no rush. “Listen, I’ll fight anyone, but that’s why I’m not calling anyone out,” trusting his team to decide who he’s ready to face.

Brown was all smiles about his first experience fighting in the United States, but it was all about bringing his father with him.

“I’ve reached the pinnacle of boxing, me and my dad. We’ve never been on a business flight together. He’s been smiling all week. He’s been working his bollocks off all his life for me and my two brothers. I brought my dad to America and he’s living the life. That means everything to me. I’m proud, I’ve reached the top of the sport already,” said Brown. Who doesn’t love him for it?

Super Welterweight Banger by Ingram and Gomez

Super welterweights Antraveous Ingram of Kissimmee, Florida, and Yoelvis Gomez of Cuba delivered a highly entertaining ten-round fight for the Caribe Royale fans and DAZN viewers. It was rough and tested tough chins back and forth like a pugilistic tennis match. It seemed only fitting that Ingram (13-0-1, 6 KOs) and Gomez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) fought to a draw. Scores reflected how competitive the fight was: 96-94 Gomez, 96-94 Ingram, and 95-95.

Fans saw solid punching with both men landing wicked hard hooks and trading rounds. It’s well worth a rematch. Gomez landed 142 of 456 punches thrown (31%), more accurate but less active than Ingram with 176 of 787 landed (22%).

India’s hope for a future champion Nishant Dev (4-0, 2 KOs) put in the work against Juan Carlos Campos of Mexico (4-3, 3 KOs) to win a shutdown decision in the six round super welterweight fight to open the DAZN broadcast. It wasn’t pretty or exciting, but these are the kind of rounds against a tough Mexican opponent that will pay off for Dev.