Keith Thurman Fights For Second Division Title Saturday

Fight Snapshot: Key Takeaways and Event Details

Main Event and Broadcast Information: Former unified champion Keith Thurman faces WBC Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian Fundora on Saturday, March 28, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The PBC Pay-Per-View main card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time and is available via Prime Video and PPV.com , with a live fan chat.

Thurman’s Training Strategy: Training at the St. Pete Boxing Gym with veteran coach Tony Morgan, Thurman engaged heavyweight sparring partners to prepare for Fundora’s unique 6-foot-6 stature. This fight marks Thurman’s attempt to win a world title in a second weight class following an injury-induced delay.

Legacy and Championship Stakes: Thurman aims to solidify his International Boxing Hall of Fame resume by defeating Fundora. This is a high-stakes comeback for the 37-year-old Thurman, who seeks to take a belt from a reigning champion for the first time since his 2017 victory over Danny Garcia.

Months in the making after an injury caused a delay, former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora are wrapping up training, heading for their championship fight in the PBC Pay-Per-View main event taking place Saturday, March 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In addition to being available via Prime Video, it Is offered via PPV.com, which includes a live fan chat.

Keith Thurman Wraps Up Training in Florida

While Fundora has been training at his family compound in the high desert above the Coachella Valley in California alongside undisputed world champion Gabriela Fundora with their father and trainer Freddy Fundora, Thurman has been grinding out his training routine at the St. Pete Boxing Gym at home in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

The 37-year-old Thurman has only fought twice in the last four years, but they were both wins including a victory in 2022 over Mario Barrios prior to becoming the WBC World Welterweight champion.

Now Thurman says he’s fighting to assure his place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame with a third win.

This is just a beautiful opportunity,” said Thurman. “The last time I held a world title was in 2019. I don’t think anyone from that generation has a story like this.

“Boxing loves great comeback stories and this as a modern day story right now. This is what boxing movies are all about. It’s been done, it can be done and it’s gonna be done again. I’m looking forward to solidifying my place in boxing history.”

Fundora vs Thurman Originally Scheduled Six Months Ago

This matchup was originally scheduled to take place last October, but a Fundora hand injury forced the delay. Thurman has dealt with delayed or cancelled bouts as most veterans have, but at this stage of his career, the clock Is ticking. But he soothed his anxiety by indulging in a simple childhood pleasure – with good company.

“At the time it just felt like it was hard to catch a break,” said Thurman. “But I know how to be patient. Now the fight’s happening and they say good things come to those who wait.

“Only thing I did after the delay was take my daughter to eat ice cream every day for a week. Might as well enjoy it for a second before we got back track for this matchup.”

Thurman Reunites With Tony Morgan

Thurman is working with veteran trainer Tony Morgan for the second time after his longtime trainer, Dan Birmingham, retired. Morgan’s resume includes taking Andre Berto to world championship glory. He has known Thurman since his amateur days. Thurman feels lucky that his corner has always been led by someone familiar with him – including his tendency to speak about himself in third person.

“One of the reasons why I chose Tony Morgan is because we go way back,” said Thurman. “There aren’t a lot of people who know Keith Thurman the way Tony Morgan knows Keith Thurman. He was very close friends with my first coach Ben Getty. We’ve had a great relationship since my youth. I didn’t pick Tony to replace my coach. My coach, Dan Birmingham, retired.

“Unlike a lot of fighters, I’m very blessed to have trainers who really know my history and my background. Tony Morgan is a world-class trainer who’s had Olympians and world champions, and he’s extremely qualified for the job. I love working with people who understand me. He sees what I see, which is what can be taken advantage of in this fight.”

Thurman Sees Fundora Step In Against Tszyu

Thurman hadn’t considered Fundora as a potential opponent until a twist of fate saw them crossing paths. When Fundora replaced an injured Thurman on short notice to face Tim Tszyu in 2024, Thurman recognized the potential for the future clash as his road to one more championship.

“Fundora wasn’t a big name when he was first coming up, and I was yet to enter the division,” said Thurman. “He’s so tall that you weren’t sure if he was going to be moving up to other weight classes.

“It didn’t really cross my mind until he took my spot when I got hurt before the Tim Tszyu fight. I knew that I wanted to win a world title, and once he won his rematch, I knew my path to the world title was gonna go through Fundora.”

Thurman Promising “Best Fight Of The Year”

Thurman believes he has the ring savvy and power to end the fight and see his hand raised as the new champion. Because he’s Keith Thurman, a boxer straight out of a Carl Hiasson novel.

“Fundora really comes to fight and I truly come to fight. There’s a lot of potential for some great back and forth. I’m gonna look to set traps, drop those heavy hammers on him, and hopefully go home early. Fundora’s never seen anything like this,” explained Thurman. “He’s gonna see what an OG can do.”

“Great champions become champions again and you can’t stop a champion from rising to the top. I’ve got several more tangos left in me, and that’s what March 28 is all about … When he goes down, he’s gonna realize what a legend is. He hasn’t met one yet.”

Thurman says Fundora is developing his skills and improving, but he’s not at the highest level. For his part, he says he’s healthy, in great condition, and enjoyed top-notch sparring with heavyweights with the height of the 6-foot-6 Fundora and the same come-forward and back-foot jabbing styles he might see on Saturday.

“My sparring partners definitely have the height and reach that’s gotten me familiar with what I need. Of course, I won’t be facing the real Sebastian Fundora until I’m in the ring, just like he won’t be facing the real Keith Thurman until then.

Keith Thurman Pursuing Second Division Title

Thurman pointed out that in his 32 professional fights, he’s only beaten one world champion. “Danny Garcia is the only champion I’ve gotten to take the belt from. Now it’s happening for the second time and in a second division. I’m ready to keep writing my history.

“This would be a great win on my resume. It would be a legendary comeback win. There are times where you can win against a soft champion, but that’s not Sebastian.”