Joshua Buatsi Wins, But Doesn’t Impress on Saturday

British light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Queensberry stablemate Zach Parker of Derbyshire stood on the brink of world title contention with a victory Saturday in Manchester.

After ten hard fought rounds, it seemed certain that the underdog Parker of Derbyshire (26-3, 18 KOs) had gotten the better of a lackluster Buatsi of London (21-1, 13 KOs). But as it happens far too often, judges saw something different. They gave Buatsi a majority decision by scores of 96-94, 96-94, and 94-94.

Buatsi walks away with the WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title and has designs on the winner of the fight on November 22 between David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde.

Joshua Buatsi: “Not My Best Performance”

Buatsi started strong, and it seemed he would roll over Parker. But Parker got his jab going, and it was a relentless, stinging punch. Jabs don’t send a thrill down the spine of boxing fans, but they do and should win fights.

Buatsi couldn’t steer himself away from Parker, and while he stayed in the fight, he never unleashed much in the way of offensive effort to turn the fight. Still, the win was his. Buatsi admitted he wasn’t at his best.

“I must admit, it wasn’t my best performance. But what do champions do? They win regardless how it comes, you take it. So I’m very grateful, very, very grateful for that … It’s good to get back to winning ways.” Buatsi said it was a long tough road returning to form after a difficult loss to Callum Smith in February, and being away from home to train for five months with Vergil Hunter.

Buatsi insisted Parker didn’t really want to fight as the pair tangled repeatedly and fell on the canvas several times.

Zach Parker: “Every Person At Ringside Saw I Won It”

Parker saw things differently. In a voice quivering with anger and disappointment, Parker insisted he won the fight with ease, and blamed Buatsi for pushing him down multiple times while the referee ignored it.

“I think every single person at ringside saw I won it,” saying he should have a victory that would change the life of his daughter and unborn baby.

“I won literally almost every round. I outboxed him. He couldn’t touch me. I should be champion now going on to bigger fights. Everyone’s got eyes, haven’t they? He can’t even land a fucking shot on me. I should be champion. I’m just pissed off, man,” concluded Parker.

“I should be going on to bigger targets and more bigger fights … When I get a decision like that, it’s a joke. I should be champion now. I jabbed his head off all night. He couldn’t even catch me with a shot. The late rounds, my movement, he couldn’t catch me.”

Buatsi’s performance may not generate any enthusiasm in a top matchup despite the victory on his record, while Parker exceeded expectations and deserves at least a high-level bout. How about with the man who won the co-main event?

Arthur and Rea Honor Ricky Hatton In Manchester Matchup

Former sparring partners and Manchester rivals Brad Rea and Lyndon Arthur honored the memory of the late Ricky Hatton with an entertaining, action-packed fight worthy of the Hitman himself.

After a quick start, including a knockdown by Rea, Arthur rallied and relied on his experience and a darn solid engine to win a majority decision over Rea. The scores couldn’t have been much closer, with two cards of 115-113 and 115-112 for Arthur, and one card even at 114-114. Arthur wins the EBU European Light Heavyweight title, keeping his career moving forward at the age of 35.

Rea (21-3, 10 KOs) came out hot, going right after the veteran Arthur (25-3, 16 KOs). Rea scored a knockdown in the second round on a hard left hook, and it looked like it would be a quick victory for Rea.

Arthur’s left eye began closing and his face was swelling up early. Perhaps knowing the situation might cut things short, Arthur let his hands go because he had to. He cracked Rea with hard right hooks. Rea came right back.

This was the narrative of the fight, from the first round through to the tenth. Just when it seemed Rea had taken control, Arthur refused to acknowledge the plot. He came roaring back, and suddenly it was the eighth round with cards even, and Arthur coming on in the second half of the fight.

Arthur buzzed Rea with a hard shot in the last minute of the tenth round, and this likely gave him the edge on the cards. After the fight, both men embraced and smiled, knowing they’d done their best. Hatton would have thoroughly enjoyed the fight.

Now let’s see Parker vs Arthur.

Cameron Comeback Over Jones

Liam Cameron of Sheffield (24-7-1, 10 KOs) denied prospect Troy Jones of Birmingham (13-2, 6 KOs) a victory with a gutsy, determined performance to win the WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title. Scores were 97-93 and 96-94 twice for Cameron.

Cameron was the opponent who went over the ropes with Olympic medalist Ben Whittaker on a card in Riyadh one year ago, then lost in the rematch by second-round TKO. It sent Cameron squarely into gatekeeper status. Jones bloodied the former Commonwealth champion early in the fight, but the veteran carried on without hesitation. Jones worked hard to try and wear Cameron down with a blistering pace.

But Cameron found the heart and determination to stay with Jones, and began to turn rounds in his favor by never letting up. The less experienced Jones started to gas out and Cameron saw the fight through to a surprising victory.

Deniz Denies Arenyeka

Billy Deniz of Lancashire (14-0, 5 KOs) had little trouble with Ezra Arenyeka of Nigeria (14-2, 11 KOs). Referee Steve Gray scored it 79-74 for Deniz across eight rounds of action. Arenyeka was a solid test for Deniz, having gone ten rounds with Ben Whittaker in a decision loss one year ago.

Deniz calls himself the “Turkish Tyson.” It’s amusing but he might want to rethink that moniker with a 35% KO rate.