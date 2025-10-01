Jesus Ramos Jr. Challenges Shane Mosley Jr. Oct. 25

Jesus Ramos Jr. wants to become the first fighter to stop contender Shane Mosley Jr. when they fight for the Interim WBC Middleweight title on the Fundora vs Thurman undercard on Saturday, October 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can watch the Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video PPV. The four-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/

“I’m working to deliver my best performance to date,” said Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona (23-1, 19 KOs). “I have a lot of tools in my toolbox that I’m yet to display and I’m looking forward to showing all of that on October 25 against Mosley Jr. of Las Vegas (22-4, 12 KOs).

“Shane Mosley Jr. is a great fighter who’s never been stopped. So my goal is to be the first to get him out of there.”

Title Fight Opportunity Ahead With A Ramos Jr. Win

Ramos, age 24, will pick up his first major title with a victory and establish himself as the next in line for a world championship at middleweight. It’s a tall order, as it will be just his second fight after spending most of his career at super welterweight.

However, Ramos scored a spectacular victory with a knockout win over former world champion Jeison Rosario in February. Ramos says the potential for a title fight is on his mind.

“It’s the same mindset as always,” said Ramos. “That never changes. We’re coming to win and put on a good show for the fans. But it’s a big fight. This is a big opportunity and there isn’t a day that I don’t go to sleep dreaming about this moment. I don’t like to get too ahead of myself, but I do dream about me holding the belt, sitting in the locker room and reading every part of that WBC belt.”

Mosley Jr. Riding Five-Fight Win Streak

Ramos Jr. will be opposed by an opponent who’s not only more experienced at middleweight and higher weight classes, but who enters this fight red hot on a five-fight winning streak, including a dominant performance over former two-time champion Daniel Jacobs last year. Despite that, Ramos is clear about what he needs to do in order to have his hand raised.

“The most important thing for me is the jab,” said Ramos Jr. “He’s a very slick fighter, and he’s very fast. So we have to negate that. We’ve been working on the jab and our timing. All around, I just have to make my style sharper and better. If I’m 100%, I don’t think anyone can beat me.”

Mosley Jr.’s legacy as the son of boxing Hall of Famer Shane Mosley Sr. adds extra significance for Ramos Jr., who grew up watching and rooting for his opponent’s father.

“If I go back 18 years and you told me you’d be fighting for a title against Shane Mosley’s son, I would have called that person crazy,” said Ramos Jr. “We used to watch him fight and we were big fans. Especially when he beat Antonio Margarito after everything with the hand wraps. It’s crazy that I’m fighting his son now for my first title. I’m grateful to be here and I’m gonna take full advantage of this moment.”

Family Affair for Ramos Jr. and Mosley Jr.

Both Mosley Jr. and Ramos Jr. are second-generation boxers from respected boxing families.

Ramos’ corner will benefit from firsthand experience in big fights. His father Jesus Ramos Sr. is his head trainer, and Ramos will have his uncle Abel Ramos, a title contender, in his corner to help keep him steady during the biggest fight of his career to date.

“Abel has fought for titles before, so he’s talked with me about how that feels and what to expect,” said Ramos Jr. “He’s actually gonna be part of my corner on October 25. It’s great to have him around because of that experience. It’s just different when you’ve really been in those big moments in front of the crowd. I think he’ll be able to give me advice in the corner that will help me control those emotions.”

Mind Over Matter

Ramos Jr. believes controlling the mental side of the sport has helped him immensely, especially since his controversial defeat to Erickson Lubin in 2023, a fight most observers believe he won. Ramos Jr knows that he has the tools to overcome any mental hurdles after roaring back with a TKO win over Guido Schramm in February.

“There comes a time in the fight where things get tough and you ask yourself why you’re here,” said Ramos. “You have to have answers. I tell myself it’s because I was once that eight-year-old kid who wanted this.

“This is what I worked my whole life for. I’ve never hit a wall that I couldn’t overcome. I’ve calloused my mind to get over those moments, and it’s helped me get to the next level.”

To Ramos, his family’s journey and his journey in boxing go hand in hand.

“Being Mexican plays a big role in the mindset that I have,” said Ramos. “My parents and my grandparents had to give up their lives to give us better opportunities. I’ll always be grateful for that. That’s one of the reasons I never quit, because my family never quit.

“We didn’t start off like this. We started off in a garage, and we just kept going and fighting. We know what kind of work it’s taken to get here, and that’s what Hispanic Heritage Month (in October) is about. We’re hard workers and we never give up.”

Fundora vs Thurman Lineup

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defends his title against former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event.

In the co-main event, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. moves up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound world title fight.

The card begins with undefeated young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero facing Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in an all-Mexican super welterweight showdown.