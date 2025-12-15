Jake vs Joshua Schedule: Welcome To Crazy Town

It’s fight week for an event no one imagined ever happening just a few weeks ago. But it’s for real, and it’s surreal. Welcome to Boxing Crazy Town, population you and me.

American Jake Paul will take on Olympic gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of Great Britain in an eight-round, sanctioned heavyweight fight on Friday, December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, aired live on Netflix worldwide.

What are we doing here?

This will be Paul’s first time fighting a true professional heavyweight. The safety is turned off, as both men will be wearing 10-ounce gloves, unlike the so-called fight with Mike Tyson last year, using 14-ounce gloves. The Tyson matchup was also eight rounds, but only two minutes each.

Joshua fought at the highest amateur level, leading to the Olympics. Friday’s bout will be his 33rd professional bout, all at heavyweight.

Paul will make his ringwalk for his 14th professional fight after no amateur bouts to speak of. His road to this event began five years ago with a stunt fight against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib.

Tank Davis Matchup Falls Apart. Calling AJ

Paul was infamously scheduled to take part in an exhibition matchup against lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who was coming off a loss dressed up as a draw against Lamont Roach Jr. After the Georgia Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight, Florida officials gave it the green light.

Davis was less than enthusiastic in the lead-up. His multiple legal issues finally provided enough of an excuse to cancel the ridiculous event. According to Joshua, Paul contacted him and suggested Friday’s matchup.

Joshua apparently agreed without hesitation. He has been out of the ring since suffering a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois 15 months ago, the longest layoff of his career. He planned a tune-up fight in Saudi Arabia, somewhere around Thanksgiving, reportedly against American Cassius Chaney. But by accepting this offer from Paul, Joshua would earn more money, facing less of a threat.

Or is it?

High Stakes for Anthony Joshua Against Jake Paul

At the beginning of fight week, oddsmakers list Anthony Joshua as a minus-1200 favorite and Paul as a plus-700 underdog. Using an implied probability calculator, Joshua is given a 92.31 percent chance of a victory. But that’s not 100%.

There are ways Joshua can lose while still having his hand raised after eight rounds. Many fans picture the crushing knockout win Joshua scored over MMA superstar Francis Ngannou. Ngannou had acquitted himself well just a few months earlier against former champion Tyson Fury. Plenty of fans believed Ngannou would win until Joshua crushed him.

But then, Joshua looked nearly as bad when Daniel Dubois put him on the canvas.

Joshua is past the apex of his career. He must make weight for the first time in his career at 245 pounds on Thursday, although he claims he’s already there. He will have a five-inch height advantage, and he can rehydrate as much as he likes on Friday night.

No, Jake Paul hasn’t fought anyone on the scale of even Francis Ngannou. He hasn’t even taken a serious power shot, much less from a legitimate heavyweight. But if expectations for Paul’s performance are low, he doesn’t have to do much to exceed them. Survive two rounds? Survive four? Get off the canvas after a knockdown? Take hard shots and stay on his feet?

Look at the improbable rise of British heavyweight Fabio Wardley. Wardley aspired to play professional soccer and only took up boxing to stay in shape after an injury cut Wardley’s soccer plans short. He had just four white-collar-style fights and no amateur experience. Eight years later, he has 20 wins and a draw, including a recent victory over former world champion Joseph Parker, and a drubbing over Olympic silver medalist Frazer Clarke.

Preparation Coming Down To The Wire

If it’s true that power is something you can’t teach, and an iron chin is mostly genetic as well, Paul either has both or he doesn’t. Joshua understands the pressure is all on him on Friday.

The former champion said in an interview with The Athletic that Paul will have enough conditioning, but “he hasn’t had any trauma yet. It’s like when you have a car crash or get out of a bad relationship, you’re quite hesitant to experience that same trauma again. He hasn’t had that yet, so he’s a bit fearless. I’m gonna be that bad boyfriend that’s going to come and give him hell.”

If reports of a two-fight deal between Tyson Fury and Joshua emerging this past weekend are correct, Joshua cannot lose and he cannot merely stumble. Joshua has been training with the camp and team of Oleksandr Usyk, but at this point of his career it’s unclear what he’s able to absorb.

In the leadup to the fight, Paul has sparred with American prospect Jared Anderson (18-1), Cuban Frank Sanchez (25-1), former champion Lawrence Okolie (22-1), and Chaney (24-3). Paul said in an interview with Pat McAfee that Sanchez had “cracked” his nose.

Joshua can’t merely win on points. By all rights he should blast right through Paul. The over/under on this fight is 2.5 rounds. As with all things Jake Paul, the curiosity factor is off the charts – and all it takes to satisfy that itch is a half hour Friday night with your Netflix account. If you don’t have one, sign up for the one week free trial and it won’t cost you a thing, perhaps other than your pride.

Jake vs Joshua Undercard

On the undercard, three women’s championship bouts will ofter legimitate matchups and tests of skill:

Alycia Baumgardner of Detroit (16-1, 7 KOs) vs Leila Beaudoin of Quebec (13-1, 2 KOs) to unify the IBF and WBO World Super Featherweight titles;

Cherneka “Sugar Neeks” Johnson of New Zealand (18-2, 8 KOs) vs Amanda Galle of Ontario, Canada (12-0-1, 1 KO) for Johnson’s undisputed IBF/WBO/WBC/WBA Bantamweight titles;

Caroline Dubois of London (11-0-1, 5 KOs), sister of Daniel Dubois, is making her debut with MVP against Camilla Panatta of Italy (8-2-1, 1 KOs), fighting out of Florida, for Dubois’ WBC World Lightweight title.

And then there’s former MMA stars Anderson Silva and Tyrone Woodley having a six round scrap for laughs.

Jake vs Joshua Fight Week Schedule of Events

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions has Jake vs Joshua fight week activities schedule, all open to the public and broadcast on both MVP and Netflix Sports’ YouTube channels.

Tuesday, December 16: MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 will take place at LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The entire showcase event will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Wednesday, December 17: The final Jake vs Joshua Press Conference takes place at Fillmore Miami Beach hosted by Ariel Helwani. The press conference will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Thursday, December 18:The weigh-Ins will take place at Fillmore Miami Beach. The weigh-in will stream live on stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Friday, December 19: The Jake vs Joshua preliminary card begins at 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT on Netflix’s Tudum and MVP’s YouTube Channel. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live only on Netflix.

MVP and Netflix’s fight night coverage will be anchored by broadcaster Kate Scott as the main desk host, joined by desk analysts including heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis, undefeated Hall of Famer Laila Ali, and former undefeated world champion Andre Ward.

The ringside team will be led by Mauro Ranallo on play-by-play, with expert analysis provided by former world champion David Haye and Crystina Poncher. Sean Wheelock will serve as the rules and scoring expert. Sibley Scoles will serve as backstage reporter with Ariel Helwani serving as ringside reporter. Ring announcer is Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts.