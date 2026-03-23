Isis Sio Recovery Hopeful After Scary KO

Isis Sio, the 19-year-old North Dakota light flyweight who suffered a frightening injury after being knocked out in the first round of her fight on Saturday in San Bernardino, is reported to be progressing in her recovery by her team on Monday afternoon.

Team Sio issued a statement about her condition through ProBox TV. The full statement.

“Isis is a passionate, disciplined, and well-prepared athlete who carefully evaluates each opportunity placed before her.

“Her decision to compete on Saturday, March 21, against Jocelyn Camarillo was not made lightly, but rather thoughtfully reviewed and analyzed prior to acceptance.

“In reference to her previous bout on January 30 against Perla Bazaldua, the result was not due to a head-strike knockout.

“Instead, it was caused by a liver shot.

“As is well understood in boxing, a direct blow to the liver can trigger an involuntary physiological response (vasovagal syncope). Because the liver is highly vascularized and rich in nerve supply, such an impact can stimulate the vagus nerve, leading to a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

“This may result in temporary paralysis, dizziness, and difficulty breathing.

“Please note, she was on a 45-day suspension and cleared before she accepted the fight with Jocelyn Camarillo.

“At this time, Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator, and we are hopeful for her progression.

“We are awaiting further updates from her medical team.

“She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions, who are closely monitoring her condition.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued support, thoughts, and prayers during this time.” – Team Isis

Isis Sio Suffers Injury After Knockout by Jocelyn Camarillo

In the opening bout of Saturday’s ProBox TV card headlined by Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem, Camarillo of Coachella, California (6-0, 1 KO) quickly backed Sio (1-3) up to the corner, where she unleashed a combination of punches, with a hard right hook dropping Sio to the canvas.

She was counted out and unconscious. Medics quickly took Sio out via stretcher.

Camarillo is a three-time national amateur champion signed to Most Valuable Promotions. She is a highly regarded prospect. While she briefly celebrated after the win, she quickly dropped to one knee when she recognized the severity of Sio’s condition.

ProBoxTV issued a statement on the situation on Sunday.

“On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio,” the statement said. “Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

Swift Response Aiding Sio’s Odds

Sio was fortunate in this respect: she was transported almost immediately to the Loma Linda University Health Center. It is a level one trauma center among the best in the country, and it is just five miles from the NOS Center where Sio’s injury occurred. It is ranked the top hospital in the region, 16th best in California, and in the top 13% nationwide according to a well-regarded annual national assessment.

Time is precious in these cases, and Sio no doubt received expert care within minutes. Here’s hoping it makes a difference. The first 48 hours are considered crucial

Who Is Isis Sio?

Sio may be a pretty face, but even a brief review of her social media reveals a rich portrait of a young woman with ambitions far beyond her hometown of Dickinson, population 25,679. She approached boxing and her training with all the serious intent it deserved. She was proud of her Samoan heritage and her opportunity to represent the people and spirit of Polynesia.

While Jocelyn Camarillo had more fans ringside on Saturday, an entire nation and world of boxing fans is now rooting for Isis Sio to win her biggest fight.