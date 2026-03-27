Is Moses Itauma The Next Great Heavyweight?

Fight Snapshot: Key Takeaways and Event Details

Main Event and Broadcast Information: Heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma faces Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, March 28, at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. United States viewers can watch the Queensberry Promotions event on DAZN , with the main card scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.

Heavyweight prospect faces on Saturday, March 28, at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. United States viewers can watch the Queensberry Promotions event on , with the main card scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT. Contender Backgrounds and Records: Moses Itauma enters the ring with a 13-0 record and a nine-fight knockout streak, highlighted by a recent first-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte. Jermaine Franklin, with a record of 24-2, has never been knocked down or stopped in his professional career and holds significant experience against top-tier opponents like Anthony Joshua.

Moses Itauma enters the ring with a 13-0 record and a nine-fight knockout streak, highlighted by a recent first-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte. Jermaine Franklin, with a record of 24-2, has never been knocked down or stopped in his professional career and holds significant experience against top-tier opponents like Anthony Joshua. Strategic Significance and Expectations: Promoter Frank Warren has labeled this bout as the toughest test for the 21-year-old Moses Itauma to date. The matchup is designed to evaluate Itauma’s ability to fight over longer rounds against a durable veteran, as the young heavyweight prepares to ascend the division rankings.

It’s an old saying in boxing, but it’s often true: the health of boxing rests on the health of the heavyweight division.

With several current heavyweight stars, including Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and others aging out, it will be up to the next generation of heavyweights to take over that responsibility. Among the most promising is Moses Itauma.

Itauma’s Rapid Rise and Knockout Streak

Itauma of Chatham, Kent (13-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring this weekend to face American Jermaine Franklin of Saginaw, Michigan (24-2, 15 KOs) in the main event of the Queensberry Promotions Magnificent Seven card on Saturday, March 28 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. U.S. fans can watch the card on DAZN Boxing starting with prelims at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and the main event at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Moses Itauma has looked like solid gold since his arrival in the professional ranks three years ago, now undefeated, riding a nine-fight knockout streak. Save for two six-round bouts early in his career, Itauma has not made it past the second round, scoring highlight reel knockouts against veteran contender Mariusz Wach, Australian prospect Dempsey McKean, and American Mike Balogun.

Last August, Moses Itauma took on Dillian Whyte of London, a gritty and much-loved fan favorite whose only losses were to Tyson Fury and a freak knockout by Alexander Povetkin in a pandemic-era fight, which Whyte immediately avenged in the rematch.

It was considered risky, but in hindsight, it’s laughable. Itauma shockingly smoked “The Body Snatcher” in two minutes – something neither Fury nor Povetkin could do.

Franklin also faced Whyte, and he went the distance in a good effort, losing a close majority decision. He followed up with a decision loss to Anthony Joshua, no shame there. In his last fight, Franklin handed Kazakhstan prospect Ivan Dychko his first loss.

Frank Warren’s Assessment of the Championship Path

Promoter Frank Warren can be cut some slack by proclaiming Franklin yet another “test” for Itauma.

“This fight on Saturday is a big, big moment in his career. Jermaine is very well respected in the business. He’s got a wealth of experience that’s going to put some questions to Moses,” pointing out his performances against Joshua and Whyte.

“So, Moses knows what he’s got in front of him. He knows he’s in with an experienced guy who’s going to, in my opinion, is going to take the fight to him. He’s going to try and old man him. He’s got to show that he’s not just a one-trick pony, that he does have other attributes in his locker, and that he can box as well as he can punch. And I believe he can do that. But, you know, this is by no means a foregone conclusion. For Moses, this is, I think, is his toughest test yet, by far.”

Itauma says he specifically asked for the matchup with Franklin. “Jermaine Franklin, all the attributes that he possesses, they’re still question marks for myself, like people are wondering if I got a chin, or people are wondering if I can go the distance.

“Jermaine Franklin, that’s what he’s known for. He’s known for taking people the distance, giving them tough fights. I feel like this is the final piece of the puzzle.

“I’ve not overlooked him,” insists the Slovakia native. “I know a lot of people are expecting me to do XYZ, but I don’t pay no attention to that. It doesn’t do me any favors.

“As Frank pointed out to me, he’s got 15 kills in his record. And not only that, he’s 32 years old. He isn’t “washed up.” He’s coming to the peak or is just in this peak right now. So, I feel like I said, this is a perfect fight for myself.”

Jermaine Franklin’s Job as a Heavyweight Gatekeeper

Franklin hears the talk, and said he pays it no mind. “People are gonna feel how they feel. You know, people can have their own opinions or whatever, but I know what I can do. I know what I can do, so I’m not too much worried about how people feel or their opinions.”

Itama isn’t a braggadocious type, not flashy like his countryman Fury, nor charismatic in the way of an Anthony Joshua, or a riveting personality like Usyk. He is a quiet man, but he oozes confidence.

At Thursday’s final pre-fight news conference, Itauma and Franklin had their say, with Franklin vowing that he would stop the hype train in its tracks.

“Listen, the past, the past and the future doesn’t exist. It’s only the present. And as of right now, in the present, it looks like I’m doing my thing. So when them comparisons are being made, it puts a lot of pressures on my shoulder, but I guess it’s necessary. So I have to push it to one side and do my thing,” said Itauma.

Asked whether he enjoys the accolades and expectations, Itauma said, “I’d rather be the underdog on a fight. But it’s I asked for it. Obviously, I can’t put the performances on that I have and not expect people to have such high expectations of me. So I’ve asked for it. Would I like to live in a different world, probably. But it’s necessary pressure.”

All this aside, Itauma knows what he’s capable of, and when asked for a prediction, summed it up as “A Masterclass of boxing performance.” For his part, Franklin called it “A war. I’m prepared for anything.”

Itauma revealed more about his outlook after he stepped off the platform and engaged in a faceoff with Franklin, saying he doesn’t have any questions about his skills.

“No, because I know how good I am. I’m intrigued on how I perform under the lights. I prove myself countless of times in sparring, just not on the night. Training when no one’s there and fighting on the bright lights are two different things. It’s more about coping with the expectations, the pressure, the cameras. Because I know I know what I’m capable of,” said Itauma.

Itauma added that he’s not afraid to face adversity, in whatever form it comes and whenever it arrives.

“In order to know sunny days you need to know a rainy day is. In order to appreciate money, to not have money.

“I’ve never experienced a loss, so I don’t really know what it’s like to win, because that’s just all I’ve known. So, for me, I got a task and I’ve got to do it. There’s nothing else. I don’t really care about winning or losing. I just care about sticking to the game plan.”

Asked to predict what he’ll see from Franklin, Itauma sais, “I don’t care whether he’s game or whether he’s not game. That doesn’t make a difference, because I’m only worried about what I’m going to do.” What does Itauma plan to do? “Damage,” he smiled.

Prediction: Itauma vs Franklin

It’s hard not to get excited about Moses Itauma, even though he’s only had 13 professional fights and only fought 26 total rounds.

But every time he has stepped up to test himself, as he says he is doing this weekend against Franklin, he has passed with flying colors, delivering excitement for fans.

When he faced veteran Whyte, who has fought every solid opponent in the heavyweight division for 15 years, he mowed him down with his offensive assault and immense punching power.

Franklin, while sturdy, reputable, and experienced, is younger than Whyte, but could not defeat Whyte himself. Still, Franklin has never been knocked out, and never even been knocked down.

It’s hard to see Franklin defeating Itauma. But he’s in Manchester for a specific purpose: to give Itauma some badly needed competitive rounds. He’s an opponent for Itauma to work with and keep himself busy, keep himself in front of the fans, and patiently wait to ascend when the other heavyweights are done with their business in the next six to 12 months.

The over/under is 6.5 rounds, and it’s realistic. Should Itauma go through Franklin like a knife through butter, it’s good for the fans. If he gets into the later rounds and should he hear the final bell, good for Itauma and his development.

For many American fans, Itauma remains under the radar, and that’s a shame. Whether or not you have interest in the domestic fights on the Magnificent Seven undercard, do yourself a favor and watch.

If you don’t watch live on Saturday, go find the full fight or the highlights on YouTube. Chances are you won’t need to set aside much time to watch the fight.