IBF Won’t Sanction Jai Opetaia Fight on Sunday

No matter the outcome of his fight against Brandon Glanton on Sunday night, IBF World Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will lose his title.

On Friday, Opetaia denied this was the case at the final pre-fight news conference.

“Don’t listen to eveerything you see on the internet, man. Everyone’s spreading rumors. I’m very grateful that the boys have been on board. It’s my dream to become undisputed. Unless everyone works together toward that dream, I can’t accomplish that,” said Opetaia.

After several weeks of conflicting information, Zuffa Boxing also made assurances as late as Friday including a post at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on X, the IBF would permit Opetaia to defend his title on the Zuffa Boxing card in Las Vegas.



Moments later, IBF representatives informed Opetaia’s representatives that it would not sanction the title fight for Friday night. Assuming Opetaia proceeds with his fight on Sunday, the IBF will strip him of the title under its rules.

This all occurs despite several weeks of discussion between Opetaia’s team and the IBF. Why it wasn’t settled long before the evening of the fight is inexplicable. Repeated attempts by multiple reporters to question the IBF went unanswered until Friday.

In a news release issued by the IBF on Friday, Opetaia’s statement from the press conference contradicted Zuffa’s claim its belt was anything more than a token prize. Instead, organizers were treating it as a title unification, conflicting with the IBF’s rules and prompting them to deem the fight an “Unsanctioned Contest.”

First Serious Snafu for Zuffa Boxing

Opetaia is by far the most accomplished boxer to sign with Zuffa, and its only existing world champion. The signing seemed in conflict with Dana White’s stated intention that Zuffa would operate independently, without working with the four major sanctioning bodies (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF). White claims the sanctioning bodies are responsible for all of modern boxing’s problems.

Instead, it would adopt the UFC’s model of establishing its own ranking and “Zuffa belt” and eliminate the troublesome sanctioning organizations.

Opetaia has been clear on multiple occasions that his ultimate goal is to unify the cruiserweight division. This seemed to contradict everything White hoped to achieve with Zuffa. However, Opetaia and White apparently created an exception allowing Opetaia to defend his title and pursue those unification fights outside the Zuffa universe.

At Friday’s final pre-fight news conference, the IBF belt sat in front of Opetaia on stage. He insisted he would defend it against Glanton.

But the IBF’s rules don’t recognize the Zuffa title. Without the IBF’s prior approval, it will declare the cruiserweight title vacant because its champion is participating in an unsanctioned fight. Zuffa Boxing has created its own internal title, and its new Zuffa belt will be on the line.

Zuffa Boxing had also previously stated it would permit, in some cases, defense of the Ring Magazine belt. Opetaia is the current Ring Magazine title holder at cruiserweight. Given the Saudi ownership of Ring Magazine and its investment in Zuffa Boxing, this is not a concern.