Heavy Duty Stakes for Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder

Key Takeaways

Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder will step in the ring for each man’s 50th professional fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, April 4. It airs in the U.S. on DAZN Bozing PPV with a price of $49.95 and starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The fight will rest on Wilder’s right hand against Chisora’s pressure and 40-pound weight advantage.

Derek Chisora is predicted to be our winner over Wilder based on recent activity and solid performances, securing his final win and then retiring.

Trust us on this one. If Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder were lightweights, their bout Saturday night in London wouldn’t be getting a fraction of the attention or audience.

But: heavyweights. So never mind that the 42-year-old Brit Chisora and the 40-year-old American Wilder with 50 fights apiece and 17 losses between them are still subjects of great fascination for boxing fans watching in person at the O2 Arena or on DAZN Boxing PPV. The card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT with undercard bouts. Expect the main event ringwalk sometime after 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Chisora weighed in at 266 pounds, his heaviest ever. Wilder weighed in at 226 pounds.

Chisora of Finchley, London (36-13, 23 KOs) has won three straight fights as he worked his way toward the milestone he wanted to achieve, his 50th fight.

Conversely, Wilder of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (44-4-1, 43 KOs) has lost four of his last six fights, three by knockout. He has struggled with mental health issues and doubts in the ring. It is an accomplishment for the former WBC heavyweight world champion to get himself right and find the desire to fight again.

The two men are friends outside the ring, and they’re counting on each other to play their part. They’ve cleared that threshold with their interviews and remarks, including Wilder’s infamous interview with Piers Morgan. Look it up.

Big Stakes For The Big Men

People love knockouts. No matter how a heavyweight’s skills may be degraded, most of the big men still possess the ability to win a fight with a single punch, even if they’ve lost every round on the scorecards to that point.

It’s been especially true for Wilder, acknowledged in at his peak as possessing possibly the single hardest punch in boxing, his mythical right hand. At the peak of his championship run, he demolished nine opponents in nine title defenses via knockout.

Never mind that Wilder, the 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist came late to boxing and doesn’t have a well-honed skillset. He was never forced to develop those skills because his right hand power carried the load.

Chisora has always been a pressure fighter, willing to put up his tough chin and punching power to bulldoze through his opponent, crowding them to prevent being hit with a fully extended punch.

Chisora will be working with a nine-inch reach disadvantage to Wilder but he’s perfectly happy fighting in close quarters.

What everyone wants to see is whether Wilder’s right hand will come out to play. Wilder would do well in this fight at a comfortable distance. If the fight resembles a track meet early, don’t be surprised.

Chisora should eventually find his way inside, which worked for him against Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker and to a degree, Tyson Fury.

This is where the rubber meets the road. Even Chisora’s devoted fanbase want to see whether the fearsome knockout puncher from Alabama nicknamed the Bronze Bomber re-emerges from his hibernation.

The remaining difference isn’t physical skills. It’s mental confidence. Chisora has gained confidence from his streak of wins over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.

Wilder suffered two demoralizing losses to Tyson Fury, though he gave a good account of himself in the third fight. There is no denying how difficult it was for Wilder, Just when he thought he was back in the game with a spectacular knockout of Robert Helenius, he lost a decision to Joseph Parker and suffered a horrible knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang.

These are the factors, advantages, and baggage both big men bring into the ring Saturday.

Chisora and Wilder have kept it pretty cordial during this buildup thus far, though that will change the second the bell tolls tomorrow night in London.

The final face off 👀 Who wins tomorrow night? 🤔#ChisoraWilder | April 4 | Get your PPV @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/QqpOUC8JfE — MFProBoxing (@MFProBoxing) April 3, 2026

Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder: Who Will Win?

Wilder has struggled, unable to pull the trigger in his most recent comeback fight, taking seven rounds to dispatch Tyrell Hernon, an opponent with four losses. It doesn’t matter how much power Wilder has in the gym or had in the past. If he keeps it locked up, Chisora will win his 50th fight, and retire as he’s promised his wife and family with a win.

Wilder said if it’s truly Chisora’s last fight, he will shed a tear with him.

Wilder claims that win or lose, he intends to continue boxing. If he loses a close fight, he has value as a gatekeeper. If he gets knocked out, someone needs to have a serious conversation with him.

Undercard Fights To Watch

In the co-main event, cruiserweights Vidal Riley of Tottenham (13-0, 7 KOs) and Polish veteran Mateusz Masternak (50-6, 33 KOs) with the European cruiserweight title on the line.

London based middleweight Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) and Endry Saavedra, a Venezuelan fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico (17-1-1, 14 KOs) can score the WBO Interim Middleweight title and themselves for a full title challenge with a win.