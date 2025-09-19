Grind Time: Breyon Gorham In His First Main Event Saturday

Often when a boxer steps into the fan spotlight, it seems like they came out of nowhere. But the truth is that fans weren’t paying enough attention. It’s time to start paying attention to Breyon Gorham of Houston.

The undefeated super lightweight Gorham (20-0, 16 KOs) looks to make a case for bigger opportunities in his first main event on Saturday, September 20, on the Overtime Boxing OTX 16 card at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. The card airs on DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The 24-year-old native of Gary, Indiana is excited as you might imagine about stepping into the spotlight on this card.

“You know, this is everything I’ve been working for my entire life,” said Gorham. “My coach, Juan Lopez, said that everything’s gonna be a domino effect. I know this is part of the domino effect.”

Gorham will face Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (24-4-1, 13 KOs). Alamo is coming off back-to-back losses to Jamaine Ortiz and Tiger Johnson. But he’s got enough experience and power to keep Gorham honest. Gorham knows he needs to look good, with the IBF North American title on the line.

“I know all the guys he fought. He got a nice little resume, but when it was time for him to step up, he lost the competition. So, it’s gonna be the same here.”

Breyon Gorham: From Prospect To Contender

Gorham is making the leap from talented prospect to serious title contender. When did he first consider himself a contender? Gorham said he started hearing it after 17 wins, but says he feels he’s been there for some time.

“I feel like I’m a champion in my mind. I just gotta go conquer the moment. God opened up the doors for me. This is just part of his plan,” said Gorham who sees himself as a world champion in the next year.

“The years, the work we put in, the fights. Me being able to be comfortable in the ring and competition like this one here. It all comes as collectively, it will all work together, you know? It helped me build the mental shift, the confidence in the ring, and I go out there and perform.

“In my mind, I’m always on that higher level. So, I just got to prove to the world right now.”

Breyon Gorham Speaks to NYFights

Road To The Top Goes Through Mexico

Gorham is only now getting on the radar of boxing fans for several reasons. First, he had just four pro fights before the pandemic hit and shut down boxing in the United States for months. After his first two fights, opportunities stalled out. Gorham said fights were signed and then fell out. He felt put on the shelf and began to lose motivation.

Gorham got back on track when he began working with trainer Juan Lopez. Because Gorham was comfortable fighting in Mexico after beginning his career with bouts in Baja California just across the border, there were more opportunities for him there.

“Coach was keeping me busy out there. We used to get fights every other month, while people was at a standstill during Covid. So, we just took advantage of the time.

Looking back, Gorham said it was a blessing in disguise. “It helped me be comfortable in the rain. Fighting the opposition was tough, but we had the skills to handle those guys. I always said I was learning on the job, and it helped me be prepared,” including for his upcoming main event on Saturday.

But as any fighter knows who’s fought on the Mexican regional circuit, it is not for the faint of heart. Gorham recalls in many of the packed venues, there was no air conditioning.

“It’s hot. It’s super hot. The places we were fighting, they had no air conditioner. It was steamy, but that’s the things that mold us, you know. It moved me to where I am today. I wouldn’t change anything,” said Gorham.

Fourteen of Gorham’s first 20 fights took place in Mexico, where he also learned to adapt to different styles of gloves.

“We were fighting with the gloves that they had out there for us. It was so crazy. They have a bag full of gloves that were used, it looked like they use them in the gym, and they gave them out. It was that type of thing,” laughed Gorham.

Then Gorham saw his first pair of classic Cleto Reyes gloves, favored by Mexican-style punchers.

“I remember my first fight where my opponent was wearing Reyes gloves, and I saw how small they was. I was like, man, let me get some of those gloves too,” said Gorham. Not many American boxers use Reyes gloves, but Gorham has embraced them from his Mexican experience.

“I like the way they make me look, I like the way they feel on my hands. They are punching gloves,” said Gorham. And he doesn’t have to wear hand-me-downs anymore. “We got the luxury now to use the name brand. I feel like that’s the one I’m gonna go with for a long time.”

Gorham joins several fighters who got started boxing professionally in their teens in Mexico, including former world champion Devin Haney. “A lot of people, they like to criticize the guys who started out like that … I feel like it doesn’t matter where you start. It’s where you finish.”

Shakur Stevenson Keeping An Eye On Breyon Gorham

In addition to his experience across 20 professional wins, Gorham has been sought as a sparring partner, including working with world champion Shakur Stevenson, who has now become a friend and supporter.

“I was helping him get ready for this fight with Robson Conceicao (in 2022). I had just fought a fight in Mexico against a guy from Colombia. I had gotten a knockout win. A month later, they called us in to help them get ready for that fight,” recalls Gorham.

Gorham says he held his own with Stevenson. “It showed me that I’m just as good as the top fighters in the world. It showed me that I’m on their level, definitely a learning experience for me,” saying he’s grateful for the experience and being around champions like Stevenson in the gym.

Stevenson was ringside for Gorham’s last fight in May in Houston, and joined the DAZN Boxing commentary team. During the fight, Stevenson called attention to Gorham’s underrated defense.

Gorham says because he’s known as a knockout puncher and fan-friendly fighter, his defensive skills get overlooked. “Being a fan-friendly fighter, that type of thing goes over their heads. That’s something my coaches put a lot of emphasis on. My family, my dad, he puts a lot of emphasis on protecting myself and coming out healthy.”

Midwest America Talent Getting Noticed

Like many American boxers, Gorham looks to new undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford as a role model, another athlete from the Midwest who traveled a long road to get to the top.

“Terence is definitely somebody I feel like a lot of young fighters should take heed of and study,” said Gorham. I’m a student of the sport, and that’s definitely one of the guys I like to take a lot of different things from, because he’s so well-rounded.

“He never disappoints me. He shows something different every time in his game. It showed in the Errol Spence fight, and showed in this fight (against Canelo Alvarez),” said Gorham, who thinks fans still haven’t seen the best of Terence Crawford.

Gorham says he has a lot to learn from important fighters like Crawford, Stevenson, and Floyd Mayweather.

“The list goes on and on there. I’m able to be a part of this generation, be able to witness these guys. In the times when Tyson and Holyfield were around, I wasn’t born and around to witness it. So, I’m around greatness right now.”

Gorham’s fans in Houston, including his family, came up with his nickname “Grind Time” at his first fight in the U.S. in February 2024 after many years in Mexico.

“They just came up with the chant out of nowhere. ‘What time is it? Grind time! What time is it? Grind time!’ I took it under my wing and I ran with it, because I’m always in the gym. I’m always grinding. When I go to the gym, it’s time to grind. I don’t like to talk, I don’t like to lollygag in the gym.”

Breyon Gorham’s Big Plans

Like all ambitious young fighters, Gorham is eager to fight the top names in a highly competitive super lightweight division. He is part of a generation who have shaken off the notion that protecting their undefeated record is their top priority.

“This is all I’m in the sport for. I’m in the sport to test myself against the best guys in the world. You know, I want to go into Hall of Fame when I retire. I never shy away from a challenge. I never shy away from testing myself and taking those risks. Because we’re in a sport where you got to take risks to be great.

Look at all the guys that’s doing it now. Terence Crawford just did. He took a risk and he’s reaping the benefits of it now. So I take that as motivation. You know, no matter what happens, you got to take those risks.”