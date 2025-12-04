Golovkin, Tarver, Benn Head 2026 Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees

The International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) announced its Class of 2026 today, as selected by voters from the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and additional select experts.

The Class of 2026 includes Gennadiy Golovkin, Antonio Tarver and Nigel Benn in the Men’s Modern category; Naoko Fujioka and Jackie Nava in the Women’s Modern category; trainer and cutman Russ Anber and Jimmy Glenn, referee Frank Cappuccino, and physician Dr. Edwin “Flip” Homansky in the Non-Participant category; journalist Kevin Iole and broadcaster Alex Wallau in the Observer category; and Jimmy Clabby in the Old Timer category.

Honorees will now mark their calendars for the induction ceremony during Hall of Fame weekend in Canastota, New York on June 14, 2026.

I’ll reveal my votes after naming this year’s Class of 2026 honorees.

Triple G Gets the Call on His First Try

Of all the nominees in the category of most interest, Gennadiy Golovkin was the one sure thing by the voters, Ryan Garcia’s ridiculous comments aside. Golovkin was elected in his first year of eligibility at age 43, a tribute to a career built on efficiency and consistency, and of course, his deserved reputation as a much-feared knockout artist.

“I’m very excited, and I appreciate this so much,” said Golovkin. “This is the biggest honor in boxing and the last piece of the puzzle in my career. My dream has come true! I’m proud to have a legacy in boxing.”

Middleweight Reign by Golovkin

Golokvin, who fought his entire professional career at middleweight, rolled up a record of 42-2-1 with 37 knockouts. Golovkin’s 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses tied the record set by Bernard Hopkins. His wins included Daniel Jacobs (W 12), David Lemieux (TKO 8), Kell Brook (TKO5), Matthew Macklin (KO 3), Gabriel Rosado (TKO 7), Kassim Ouma (TKO 10) and a draw with Canelo Alvarez in the first of three bouts.

Golovkin’s rivalry with Canelo Alvarez is one of modern boxing’s noteworthy trilogies. While the third fight didn’t rise to the level of the first two, the first fight ending in a draw, most observers felt Golovkin won, and the razor-thin rematch he lost in 2018, more than compensated for the final fight in 2022. Golovkin began a second reign as champion by winning the vacant IBF / IBO middleweight titles in 2019 and the WBA version in 2022.

Golovkin was recently elected the president of World Boxing, the organization aiming to oversee Olympic boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Upset Wins Spurs Tarver Election

After winning bronze at the 1996 Olympic Games, Antonio Tarver worked his way to the IBF and WBC light heavyweight titles in 2003 with a win over Montell Griffin. Tarver lost the titles to reigning P4P king Roy Jones Jr., setting up his stunning upset victory over Jones Jr. in the rematch to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBO titles. Two years later, Tarver proved all the doubters wrong by winning the trilogy fight with Jones Jr. in 2005.

The signature victories over Jones Jr. defined Tarver’s career, who continued his career for another decade before retiring in 2015 with a final record of 31-6-1, and 22 knockouts.

“I feel so honored. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Tarver, hearing the news. “It makes all the hard work and sacrifice I did worth it. I’m so grateful and happy to be part of such an elite group.” Tarver said being named to the Hall of Fame is a lifelong dream. “The Magic Man is coming to Canestota!”

“Tarver has since worked as a ringside analyst. In 2005 during his active career, Tarver portrayed Mason Dixon in the film “Rocky Balboa” opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Nigel Benn: Dark Destroyer Heads to HOF

It’s been a stellar year for Nigel Benn. Benn saw the conclusion of a two-generation rivalry just two weeks ago when his son, Conor Benn, finally scored a win over Chris Eubank Jr. to redeem the Benn legacy after two losses and a draw. Benn now wraps up 2025 as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

“Oh praise God, how good is that?” said Benn learning the news. “I’m just a kid from a small place in England called Ilford, Essex, and to think now I’m being honored with this prestigious award is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Nicknamed the “Dark Destroyer,” Benn won his first 22 professional bouts by knockout in an era when early wins were far more meaningful. Benn retired with an 83.3% KO ratio. He was beloved by fans and respected by his foes for his ferocious style and willingness to step in the ring with any challenger.

Benn, age 61 (42-5-1, 35 KOs) won titles at middleweight and super middleweight. He reigned as super middleweight champion for four years. Following his retirement, Benn struggled with PTSD and depression, but eventually prevailed over his struggles and became a noted spokesperson for mental health issues.

Fujioka and Nava Represent Women in Class of 2026

Two eligible women joined the Class of 2026.

Naoko Fujioka is Japan’s first female five-division world champion, with a record of 19-3-1 with seven knockouts. Her success helped popularize women’s professional boxing In Japan and on a global scale.

Fujioka said it’s an honor she never expected. “I never expected that what I did in my boxing career would be appreciated like this so the news is totally stunning. It’s such an honor that I am the first female from Japan to be elected to the Hall of Fame.”

Jackie Nava of Mexico is a significant figure in Latin American and women’s boxing history. She held bantamweight and super bantamweight titles. Her final record is 40-4-4 with 16 knockouts, a tribute to her longevity and drive during a period when women’s professional boxing remained in the shadows.

“Being part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors you can get in boxing, and to be surrounded by the great champions and important people in the Hall of Fame will be the highlight of my career,” said Nava, adding that she had goosebumps anticipating her first visit to Canestota next year.

Nava won the first WBC women’s super-bantamweight title ever offered in her 12th fight in 2005. She made multiple title defenses, coming back several times from losses along the way. She added the WBA belt in 2012. She retired in 2022 after a final victory.

Trainers, Officials, and Observers Join HOF Class of 2026

In the observers, participants, and old-timers categories, voters also selected people demonstrating excellence in roles integral to boxing for the Class of 2026.

In the Old-Timer category, there is a single honoree. Jimmy Clabby began his career early in the 20th century, ending with career record of 86-21-23 record, unimaginable by today’s standard, including 46 knockouts before he retired in 1923. Known as the “Indiana Wasp,” Clabby fought most of his career at middleweight, including a stretch from 1915-1923 in Australia after fighting (and winning) the last professional bout allowed in California in 1914 after voters outlawed prizefighting.

In the Observer category, recently retired journalist Kevin Iole and broadcaster Alex Wallau were selected by voters.

In the Non-Participant category, cutman Russ Anber, referee Frank Cappucino, trainer and noted boxing theme bar owner Jimmy Glenn, and boxing physician Dr. Edwin “Flip” Homansky were all selected. Homansky is the second physician to be inducted. The first is his wife, Dr. Margaret Goodman.

Anber said the honor means the world to him. His thoughts reflect those of many people who followed in the footsteps of the sport’s legends.

“Ever since I started in boxing, I’ve had this strange feeling standing on the apron at MSG Madison Square Garden) thinking I’m standing in the same place Angelo Dundee stood when Ali fought Frazier.

“When I worked (Oleksandr) Usyk’s corner, I’m thinking I’m in the corner of the heavyweight champion of the world. This is stuff that was literally a dream and a fantasy as a kid that one day I would be there. And to be part of boxing history and now to be recognized by the Hall of Fame is the culmination of a great life served in the sport of boxing,” said Anber.

My Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Votes

I agreed with both choices in the women’s category, voting for Jackie Nava and Naoki Fujioka.

I also voted for Momo Koseki of Japan this year and also in 2024. Koseki unified the WBC and WBA titles, becoming a two-division champion, and was a world champion for more than nine years while making 17 defenses of her minimumweight title.

As to the men’s category, anyone not voting for Golovkin without hesitation should not be allowed to vote in the future, Ryan Garcia’s ridiculous comments aside. This is where my ballot diverged from the other inductees, though I congratulate both Antonio Tarver and Nigel Benn.

My votes went to Vernon Forrest, who finally made the ballot after many years, Dariusz Michalczewski, Israel Vazquez, and Jorge Arce.

Michalczewski would be a lock if he hadn’t been compared to his rival Roy Jones Jr. The Polish light heavyweight won his first 48 fights, just one shy of matching the 49-0 mark set by Rocky Marciano. Michalczewski won the WBO light heavyweight title from 1994 to 2003, and had a single cruiserweight fight to win the WBO title in 1994.

Michalczewski won a solid decision over WBA/IBF champion and Hall of Famer Virgil Hill to unify the three belts and become lineal champion. Michalczewski made 23 light heavyweight title defenses before losing in 2003. Had he not endured criticism for never facing Roy Jones Jr., I’m convinced he would be a Hall of Famer today.

The remaining votes are admittedly colored somewhat by my personal love for Mexican boxers. Israel Vazquez, who passed away earlier this year, has been on my ballot for the last three years. Known for his rivalry with Hall of Famer Rafael Marquez in one of the most thrilling boxing series in history, it’s impossible to have Marquez in the HOF without his dance partner, Vazquez, also being recognized. Regrettably, it didn’t happen while he was still alive to enjoy it.

As a San Diegan who loves the smaller weight divisions, how could I not indulge myself with my final vote this year for Jorge Arce?

One of the many fighters from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Arce is the prototypical Mexican warrior. He is a four-division world champion (light flyweight, flyweight, super flyweight, and junior featherweight), just the second Mexican boxer with this accomplishment (after Erik Morales, who beat him just two months earlier). Among his losses were competitive fights with Nonito Donaire and Michael Carbajal. Arce was never in a bad fight and never shied away from a challenge.

I didn’t vote for Benn or for Tarver. Benn doesn’t go in without Chris Eubank Sr., and I didn’t have room for both this year.

As for Tarver, his acknowledged history of positive PED tests on multiple occasions troubles me enough to prevent me from checking his name.