Friday Boxing Results: KO Wins for Taduran and Pacquiao Jr.

Key Fight Recap:

IBF World Minimumweight champion Pedro Tarduran made his second title defense by knockout in his first fight appearance in the U.S. in Temecula, California.

Taduran is being sought as an opponent by unified champion Oscar Collazo for a three-belt unification fight toward the goal of becoming undisputed champion.

Emanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. scored a knockout for his first professional win in the co-main event with proud father/promoter Manny Pacquiao and mom Jinkee looking on.

Filipino fans at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula, California went home (or into the casino) happy after wins for the two Filipino fighters in the main and co-main events of the Manny Pacquiao Promotions card on Friday.

In the main event, IBF World Minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran of General Santos City (20-4-1, 14 KOs) quickly overcame a strong start for challenger Gustavo Perez Alvarez of Ensenada, Mexico (16-2 5 KOs), scoring four knockdowns, with the fourth one ending the fight in the seventh round.

It was Taduran’s second title defense and his first fight in the United States.

Taduran was confident before the fight it wouldn’t go the distance and he was good to his word. But it wasn’t due to any lack of toughness by Perez, who repeatedly got to his feet after taking vicious shots.

The first two knockdowns came on body shots, both in round four. Perez squatted down on the first knockdown from the pain of the punch, but didn’t put a knee down, enabling Taduran to hit him with two free shots.

Perez survived and spent the fifth round staying out of Taduran’s range. But he couldn’t escape forever. In round six, Taduran picked up his third knockdown with a left hook near the end of the round, sending Perez flying back on his backside.

Now the question became whether someone would save Perez from himself, and it was referee Thomas Taylor. In the seventh round, Taduran drilled Perez one more time. One more time, Perez made it to his feet, but this time, Taylor decided Perez’s night was over at 1:34 of the round.

“I’m honored to have my first fight in the United States be a successful title defense,” said Taduran. “Pérez presented a new challenge, but it was a challenge I was able to quickly figure out. This was my fourth title defense, and I’ll speak with (manager) Sean Gibbons and be ready to face whoever is next in line.”

The victory tees up a possible delicious unification fight with WBO/WBA unified champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico, who is on a quest to become Puerto Rico’s first male undisputed world champion. Collazo posted on X before the fight, whoever was the winner, ‘I’ll be eating.’

Collazo is co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and Miguel Cotto, setting up a fun reunion with the two Hall of Fame fighters and a third with promoter Manny Pacquiao.

Jimuel Pacquiao Scores First Win by Knockout

In the co-main event, the promoter’s son, Emanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (1-0-1, 1KOs) scored the big knockout win he needed, taking out Darrick Gates of Idaho Falls (0-2) in two rounds.

¡MANNY PACQUIAO SALIÓ CON SU HIJO! 🥊🔥 🇵🇭 Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr sale al ring junto a su padre. ¿Conseguirá su primer triunfo como profesional? 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2jbUSkSJg — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) April 4, 2026

Pacquiao Jr. showed more aggression and power than in his pro debut, which ended in a surprising draw. He saw a decent, snappy jab from Gates in the opening minutes, assessing what he had in front of him. After energetic instructions from trainer Marvin Somodio between rounds, Pacquiao Jr. came out with more fire. He drilled Gates to the body for a knockdown early in round two.

With plenty of time to work with, Pacquiao Jr. got busy, firing off hooks to follow up, then going right back to the body, dropping Gates again. Although Gates struggled to his feet, the fight was stopped at 1:34 of the round. Mission accomplished.

“It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Pacquiao Jr. “I learned so much in my first fight that I was able to implement into my training camp and tonight. I have the best team in the world around me at Wild Card Boxing Club, and tonight’s result is a testament to that. The experience I’m getting is invaluable and I look forward to getting back to work.”

Lazaro Lorenzana Wins Messy Matchup

It was the most entertaining fight on the card, while it was also the wildest and the messiest, giving referee Ray Corona a real workout.

WBC US Silver middleweight titlist Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana of San Diego (20-0, 14 KOs) had the upper hand early against Esneiker Correa of Venezuela (16-7-3, 14 KOs), but had to survive unexpected turmoil to get the decision against Correa. Scores were 98-91, 96-93, and 95-94.

Correa, wearing trunks featuring The Joker from Batman, unleashed a full portfolio of dirty tricks and bad behavior, emphasizing his unhinged, unfocused flurries. At times, Lorenzana wasn’t sure what he was seeing coming at him. Lorenzana decided to fight fire with fire, landing hard shots in an effort to slow Correa down.

After being docked a point for pushing Lorenzana’s head down in round two, Correa fouled Lorenzana to the back of the head with an elbow in round six. Lorenzana fell to the canvas with his equilibrium thrown off, similar to taking a punch to the temple. Corona gave Lorenzana time to recover, but it took him two rounds to regain his balance, and he wasn’t the fighter of the early rounds. He managed to see his way through the remaining rounds and escape with a victory.

“I’m very proud of my performance tonight, and I believe I proved I should be next in line for world title opportunities,” said Lorenzana. “In my last fight, I defeated a mainstay in the middleweight division in Luis Arias, and I just took down a tough competitor tonight,” adding he plans to return soon.

Undercard Results from Temecula

Featherweight Joseph Subia of Atascadero, California (4-0, 3 KOs) went the four round distance for the first time, winning over Francisco Vasillas of Maywood, California. (3-0-3, 3 KO). Scores: 40-36, 39-37, and 38-38.

Lightweight Paolo Barredo of General Santos City, Philippines (5-0, 2 KOs) came one round shy of a shutout on all three cards in his six-round fight against Roberto Monreal of Chicago (13-27, 5 KOs). Yes, that record is correct.

Two local fighters both won their professional debuts in front of their family and friends.

Antonio Villegas of Menifee won his pro debut at super bantamweight in style with an exciting first-round knockout in just 53 seconds over Alexander Nakamura (0-2) of Wahiawa, Hawaii.

Malikah Salazar of Temecula got the decision in four rounds over Stephen Barbee of Las Vegas (0-6). Scores were 40-36 and 39-37 twice.