Filip Hrgovic Takes Down Dave Allen in Three Rounds

What To Know

Top five heavyweight Filip Hrgovic of Croatia wasted no time getting a TKO win over hometown favorite Dave Allen of Doncaster on Saturday.

of Croatia wasted no time getting a TKO win over hometown favorite Dave Allen of Doncaster on Saturday. Hrgovic overpowered Allen from the opening bell, forcing Allen’s corner to throw in the towel at 2:57 of the third round.

The next opponent for Hrgovic is a highly anticipated matchup with rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma in August.

Watching the post-fight interview Saturday with beloved British heavyweight Dave Allen of Doncaster, you might think Allen had scored an upset win over top talent Filip Hrgovic of Croatia.

But Hrgovic went through Allen like a knife through butter, blasting Allen with heavy power shots from the opening bell. To the disappointment of his devoted fans, Allen’s trainer Jamie Moore asked that the fight be stopped at 2:37 of round three.

IT’S ALL OVER 😱#AllenHrgovic | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/cN0RJc94FK — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 16, 2026

There is little to discuss about how the fight progressed. Hrgovic loaded up and landed. Allen took the shots well, perhaps a little too well as he kept taking heat. The fight was billed as “David vs Goliath,” but in this version of the story, Goliath gave David a beat down.

“Sorry guys, I know I’m not favorite guy here,” said Hrgovic after the fight. “I know (the fans) are now sad, but it is what it is. That’s boxing.”

Thanking Allen and his team, Hrgovic added, “I’m really happy for this win, and I’m moving forward to becoming heavyweight champion of the world.”

Hrgovic said he started fast and saw that he was connecting, so he kept up the pace. “He received all my punches. He was very open from the beginning, so I wanted to finish him fast to make a statement.”

One curious note: Hrgovic’s trainer Abel Sanchez was not present for the fight. At Friday’s weigh-in, Hrgovic said Sanchez would be present on fight night. Sanchez’s absence wasn’t explained on Saturday during or after the fight.

Dave Allen Loses With A Smile

Not even that kind of beating could wipe the smile off The White Rhino’s face. Asked if he had any issue with the stoppage, Allen expressed his appreciation for his team, telling them. “Thank you for looking after me. Thank you very much. If Jamie says enough, enough’s enough.”

Allen then thanked his local fans for staying until the very end, despite the rainy evening and his performance. “I’m not the best fighter in the world, well, no I’m not. I’m a good fighter, but I’m not a great fighter. But these people have given me the career of world champion. Can’t believe it!” said a grateful Allen.

Allen said Hrgovic was simply too good for him, plain and simple. Asked whether he’d now seek out winning the British title currently held by Richard Riakporhe, Allen said he doubted he could hang with Riakporhe. But he made it plain he intended to continue boxing.

“I love what boxing has given me. It’s given me friends. It’s given me.. I’ve never even met 99% of the people here, but I’d love to come kiss you all if I could,” said Allen.

Will Dave Allen Retire?

Allen’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, expressed the kind of admiration the British public has for the heavyweight, calling him an inspiration to people who don’t think there is an answer or a way out.

“What he did was he found himself a future. I’ll be honest with you, tonight we knew it was going to be tough. But what tonight did means that his family will be secure forever.

“Whatever Dave Allen does in the future, he can live with a smile on his face, he can live a happy life, his family can be looked after, his kids can go to a nice school, as he said, he can have that en suite and those electric gates, and that’s part of the game.

“We all come out here to watch and have a beer. Dave Allen comes in here, and tonight he lived the dream. He wasn’t good enough, and that’s okay. In life, you’re not always good enough, but I’m very proud of what he’s done to turn his life around and make sure that post-boxing, he can live a great life with his family.”

Is Filip Hrgovic vs Moses Itauma Next?

The future looks much different for Hrgovic. He had been positioned as a possible opponent for 21-year-old Moses Itauma at London’s O2 Arena before the fight, and the conversation continued after his win.

George Warren of Queensberry Promotions confirmed what everyone hopes to see in August. “When (Hrgovic) re-signed with Queensbury, he contracted with Queensbury on the basis that that was one of the options that we could put to him.

“Moses is booked for August. As soon as we’re back in the office next week, that’s my job. Try and get that fight made and get it announced.

We want to continue with what we’ve been building in the heavyweight division … This guy is a world-class operator, and if Moses is going to be a world champion, which is what he wants to be, and Filip wants to be a world champion, which is what he wants to be, they’re going to have to get it on at some point. So, let’s get on with it now.”

Hrgovic made it clear he’s ready. “Look, if I’m healthy and I look like I am, no problem for me. We need to sit and see what’s going on. I need a few days to rest, and of course, I’ve never run from anyone. Moses never reached Promised Land. Know what I mean?”

Results from the Undercard

Michael Gomez Jr. of Manchester (23-2, 8 KOs) delivered a sensational performance, coming at Lee McGregor of Edinburgh (16-3-1, 11 KOs) like a battering ram for six hard rounds. Gomez Jr. scored a knockdown in the fourth round, but McGregor hung in tough, taking punishment but staying on his feet. The Scotsman’s corner was forced to throw in the towel for a sixth-round TKO win.

Michael Gomez Jnr plays to the crowd after scoring a knockdown in the 4th!#AllenHrgovic | NOW | EcoPowerStadium, Doncaster | Watch live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/RZmV2FY5XY — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 16, 2026

Gomez Jr. did his best work with combination punching using an excellent left hook and uppercuts from both sides. McGregor put up a brave effort, refusing to yield even as his right eye closed, and as his face and finally his legs showed the effects of Gomez’s offense.

“I wanted violence, and I brought violence,” said an elated Gomez Jr., complimenting McGregor’s toughness after a week full of back-and-forth insults.

Another British lightweight won his bout with ease. Louie O’Doherty of Essex (12-0, 3 KOs) gave Ahmed Hatim of London (12-2, 3 KOs) no breathing room, successfully defending his British title, and picked up vacant Commonwealth lightweight titles. Scores for the ten-round decision were 119-109, 118-110, 118-110.

After his win, Gomez Jr. spotted O’Doherty sitting ringside and said he wanted to fight him for his titles next. O’Doherty apparently indicated he’d be willing to do it.

Olympic gold medalist Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev of Uzbekistan (2-0, 1 KOs) won his second professional fight, showing impressive skills and power against a tough Alexis Torres of Argentina (13-16-2, 7 KOs). Muydinkhujaev will be a problem for the top talent in the welterweight division in short order.