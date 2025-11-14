Eubank vs Benn II: Unfinished Business

The biggest family feud in British boxing is set for another explosive chapter as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn meet again.

Billed as “Unfinished Business,” the highly anticipated rematch takes place on Saturday, November 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The DAZN PPV card airs starting with undercard fights in the U.S. at 11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT. Cost is $59.99.

This middleweight contest is more than just a fight; it’s a legacy battle following the intense first bout in April. Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision after an emotional and WWE-like reunion with his father.

For those keeping score at home, the Eubanks lead the series 2-0-1 over the Benn family.

At Friday’s weigh-in in London, Conor Benn made weight at 159.3 pounds, while Chris Eubank Jr. weighed in at 159.1 pounds. We have a fight.

The First Fight: A Furious War That Delivered

Their first professional encounter on April 26, billed as “Fatal Fury,” was an immediate classic and arguably a Fight of the Year contender, delivering on years of pent-up family rivalry.

Result: After 12 rounds of relentless action in front of a massive crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chris Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision (116-112 on all three scorecards).

Fight Recap: Benn, the naturally smaller fighter moving up in weight to a 160-pound catchweight, started aggressively, using non-stop pressure and surprising power to trouble Eubank Jr. early, even rocking him badly in the eighth round.

However, Eubank Jr., despite being visibly drained by the strict weight cut and rehydration clause, showed his superior ring experience, composure, and engine. He gradually took over the fight, using a sharp jab and high volume to outland Benn and secure the late championship rounds, sealing a close but decisive victory.

The Catch Weight: The weight stipulations played a pivotal subplot in the bout. Eubank Jr. struggled immensely to make the weight limit, with speculation that he would just pay a fine and be subject to a rehydration limit on fight day.

His clear victory, despite being heavily compromised, reinforced the belief that the rematch at the same weight could be even more dangerous for Benn. The competitive nature of the war immediately guaranteed the demand for a sequel.

Will Eubank Benn II Be Revenge or Repeat?

The core narrative of the rematch revolves around two questions: Can Benn gain the revenge he desperately craves? Or will Eubank Jr. repeat his victory and put a decisive end to the inter-generational rivalry?

For Conor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs): The stakes are arguably higher. The first loss of his professional career still stings, and he is fighting not just for his own record but to finally put a ‘W’ on the Benn family side of the ledger against a Eubank.

He needs to prove he belongs at this elite middleweight level, and a more well-thought-out game plan is needed.

For Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs): A win here would solidify his status and potentially set him up for a late-career world title shot at super-middleweight against bigger names.

A loss, however, particularly a stoppage, could be career-defining for the naturally bigger, more experienced fighter who has already faced the weight-cut trauma.

Tactical Adjustments: Lessons Learned

The rematch won’t be a carbon copy of their first war. Both men have new strategic mandates, with the specter looming from the brutality of their first contest:

Eubank Jr.’s Path to Victory: Now training with renowned coach Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, Eubank Jr. will look to employ his long jab and superior ring intelligence from the outside. He must avoid being drawn into another close-range dogfight and capitalize on his size and reach advantage by staying composed, targeting the body, and setting up his powerful right hand.

Benn’s Strategy for Vengeance: The smaller and faster Benn showed immense heart and relentless aggression. This time, he must be more technical and less reliant on simply lunging forward.

He needs to use his left jab to work his way in, punch in sharper combinations, and most importantly, conserve energy to capitalize on Eubank Jr.’s potential fatigue in the championship rounds—where he was briefly hurt in the first fight.

MMP Prediction

The oddsmakers have installed Chris Eubank Jr. as the favorite, reflecting his clear points victory in the first bout and his natural size advantage. However, the first fight was a highly competitive contest, and Conor Benn’s emotional drive to avenge his loss makes him a dangerous underdog.

Expect a more measured and strategically sound opening, but given the bad blood and their fighting styles, this is almost guaranteed to turn into a war.

Conor Benn by close decision.