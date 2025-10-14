Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Best Night Ends In Defeat For Allen, But He’s Boxing’s Winner

British heavyweight fighter Dave Allen’s fairytale headline show at the iconic Sheffield Arena ended in disappointment once again for the 33-year old veteran of the sport as he went down to a unanimous points verdict to Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in a feisty, raucous and passionate home soil atmosphere.

The judges cards ultimately scored his defeat in the incredible battle between the pair on Saturday evening in England's Steel City, and Allen eventually went down with 111-105, 116-110, and 117-109 and it gave Makhmudov the WBA interim title and basically carves his path through to becoming a mandatory challenger for the belt further down the line and he will undoubtedly believe that he has now won the jackpot as Allen was one of the toughest challengers he has yet faced in his own career.

Dave Allen Wins Even Though He Lost vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

South Yorkshire hero Allen had fought at the arena five times previously, but this was his first as a headliner and the 9000 strong crowd came out in force to back a man who had actually quit the ring and boxing five years ago because he had decided that he wanted to enjoy a quiet life after a previous taste of disappointment, but in deciding to chase titles and bigger boxing nights on his return, he certainly got his wish and he admitted after the fight that the atmosphere had him close to tears on the ramp.



“I’ve never, ever seen anything like it. I nearly cried. I had to really choke it all back a bit on the ramp. I’m not finished.”



Allen went on to say, “I started boxing at Don Valley Stadium, sold about 60 tickets for my debut, 35 for my second fight, about six for my third and my fourth fight, I gave away four tickets and that’s all I did. I’ve been here loads of times on Kell Brook’s undercards, I’ve boxed all around the world really and I’ve never seen an atmosphere like it. It might be the best atmosphere I’ve ever seen.”

Whilst he might have been the loser on the night, clearly he was potentially the biggest winner as few get to experience a night like that in their careers. There will be those who point out to Allen that he was a moral victor on the night as his imposing opponent came into the bout with 19 knockouts to his name from his 20 wins (two defeats) and The Lion was the toughest opponent The White Rhino has ever faced and he became just the second man to reach the final bell against the Russian who already counts 14 first round knockouts to his name.



In fairness to Makhmudov, he actually altered his own style in some ways to recognise and respect Allen’s own aggressive and dogged nature in the ring, and he was far more composed and held back from throwing caution to the wind in the way he usually does when he knows he has the beating of the man in front of him. There were certainly blows exchanged between the two of them though, and whilst Allen will be disappointed with the final result knowing that he almost gave as good as he took, he has had major setbacks in his 13 year career as a professional – but this will not count as one of them as the positives far outweigh the negatives.



The British title would seem to be his next bet.

