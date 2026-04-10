Does Conor Benn Deserve His $15 Million Payday Saturday?

This Saturday, April 11, the boxing world descends on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a high-stakes double-header. While attention is mostly focused on the heavyweights, there is a significant subplot worth our attention in the co-main event. The controversial Conor Benn looks to prove he deserves his elite-level paycheck and matches his skill set. It should be a big fight under the lights in North London.

The Co-Main Matchup: Benn vs Prograis

Before the heavyweights take center stage, Conor “The Destroyer” Benn of Essex (24-1, 14 KOs) faces his most decorated opponent to date in former two-time champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis of Houston via New Orleans (30-3, 24 KOs).

Fighting at a 150-pound catchweight, this is a crossroads bout with massive implications for the welterweight landscape. There is no title at stake on Saturday.

But the backstory is the subtext and the focus. It’s about the big money deal Benn signed with Zuffa Boxing, reported to be $15 million for a single fight. This fight takes place under the Zuffa Boxing banner. Both Zuffa and Ring Magazine share an owner in the Saudi General Entertainment Authority under the direction of Turki Alahshikh.

Adding to the issue, Benn’s former promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is Prograis’s promoter. Hearn was angry when he learned Benn had signed with Zuffa and his nemesis Dana White, feeling it was a betrayal by Benn after he supported him through his battles after testing positive for PEDs and sitting out for many months while fighting his suspension.

Prograis, who has a narrow decision win against Joseph Diaz Jr. and two losses in his last three fights, is getting an improbable payday of $5 million to fight Benn.

While Prograis brings veteran savvy and world-title experience, he is jumping up in weight at age 37 to face a younger, fresher Benn. Benn has shown significant growth in his technical game following his series with Chris Eubank Jr. Expect Benn to use his explosive speed to navigate Prograis’ awkward southpaw style.

The x-factor here is that Benn is under enormous pressure to prove he deserves those Zuffa bucks. Add to this the pressure of his famous name as the son of Nigel Benn, trying to prove he’s more than just his father’s name. During the final news conference, Prograis knew exactly where to poke at Benn, calling him a “nepo baby.” Begging the question, will these issues be a distraction for him, and will it lead to a critical error?

Perhaps more important is the issue of Benn’s weight cut. Reports during the week indicate that Benn has struggled to make the catchweight. He did so successfully on Friday, weighing in at 149.5 pounds, Prograis making it easily at 148 pounds.

The Prediction: Prograis is notoriously durable and has never been stopped, so don’t expect a blowout. However, he is clearly winding down and has not looked great in his last three outings, which included two losses and a win over a fading journeyman.

Benn is coming off his biggest career victory. He has plenty of time for rehydration, nearly 30 hours, and should be fighting at a comfortable enough weight where he would be strong. His plan will be to control the pace with a high-volume attack, doing enough to win the rounds without taking unnecessary risks. Benn via unanimous decision.

Return of the Gypsy King

Now to the main event. Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) is back, and whatever your thoughts on him, the heavyweight division just got a lot more interesting. The Gypsy King will make what he promises is a showstopping ringwalk into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face the heavy-handed Arslanbek Makhmudov of Montreal (21-2, 19 KOs).

After a 15-month hiatus following his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the boxing world seems split: Is Fury’s tank empty, or is he ready for one last legendary run?

Heavyweight Matchup: Skill vs. Raw Power

Arslanbek Makhmudov is the perfect opponent for a Fury comeback fight. He is not a walkover but is tremendously overmatched in boxing skills. With 19 knockouts in 21 wins, the Russian powerhouse possesses the kind of touch-and-go sleep power that can end a night with one shot. For Fury, who has tasted the canvas against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou, the danger is real, especially in the opening four rounds.

However, Makhmudov has shown vulnerabilities, and the old adage that there are levels to this game seems to apply here. His TKO losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello revealed a fighter who can be frustrated by movement and picked apart once his initial surge fades.

Fury weighed in at 265 pounds, 13 pounds lighter than in his last fight against Usyk. Makhmudov weighed in at 268 pounds.

The Prediction: A Tactical Masterclass

While many are banking on a Makhmudov upset given Fury’s recent mileage, this seems like too big a leap. Expect a cautious start from Fury, using his 85-inch reach to establish a stiff jab and tie up the Russian whenever he gets too close. Fury needs to be smart about using his size; he will not be able to smother Makhmudov, who has the strength to push him around. Fury needs to stay outside, snap his jab, and use his superior boxing skills.

The strategy is clear: survive the early typhoon, drain the big man’s gas tank, take him into deep water, and then drown him! Fury will take over once the fight reaches the second half and put the big man to sleep.

The Verdict: Makhmudov will likely win the early optics with aggression, but Fury’s ring IQ and superior conditioning will shine as the clock ticks. Look for Fury to systematically dismantle a tiring Makhmudov, forcing a referee stoppage or a corner retirement between Rounds 7 and 9.