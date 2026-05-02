Cinco de Mayo Boxing: Early Undercard Results from Las Vegas

Key Fight Facts:

Six undercard fights took place on the early undercard supporting the Benavidez vs Zurdo Cinco de Mayo fight card on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The 17-year-old prospect Dylan Capetillo has boxing DNA and it showed in his second pro win.

Super middleweight Daniel Blancas continues to built his resume, winning the WBC USA title with a solid decision.

Prospects and aspiring contenders got their chance to perform in one of America’s major venues on Saturday in support of the traditional boxing event for the Mexican holiday weekend.

In the lead fight of the early undercard, Daniel Blancas of Milwaukee (15-0, 7 KOs) put on a smooth, steady performance against Raul Solomon of Long Beach, California (16-4-1, 14 KOs). Blancas dominated on the scorecards for a lopsided decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91. Blancas picks up the regional WBC USA Super Middleweight title.

Dylan Capetillo is looking SHARP‼️ 🎟️ Buy BENAVIDEZ VS ZURDO HERE –> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #BenavidezZurdo | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/ZP4jYONP3U — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

The highlight of the undercard was the appearance of local Las Vegas prospect Dylan Capetillo. The 17-year-old super lightweight won his second pro fight (2-0, 1 KOs) with a decision over James Pierce of Phoenix (2-1, 2 KOs). All three scorecards read 39-37.

Capetillo was personally signed by Oscar De La Hoya. If his name is familiar, it’s because he is the son of well-known trainer and expert cutman Jorge Capetillo, owner of Capetillo Gym in Las Vegas, who was in his son’s corner for the fight.

Heavy-handed light heavyweight Juan Carrillo of Barranquilla, Colombia (15-0, 11 KOs) stopped Marlon Delgado of Ecuador (8-1, 6 KOs) with a fourth-round knockout for Carrillo’s first loss in a fight between unbeaten pros.

Julio Ocampo Hernandez of Kent, Washington (10-1, 5 KOs) battled with Carlos Lewis of Oklahoma City (5-1-1, 3 KOs) to a draw in their six-round lightweight bout. Scores read 58-56 each, and one card even at 57-57. Hernandez is also trained by Jose Benavidez Sr.

Fifth Round TKO for Cinco de Mayo

Super lightweight Javier Meza of Amarillo, Texas (6-0, 3 KOs) put some life into the T-Mobile Arena for the fans on hand early with a fifth-round TKO victory over Damonte Smith of Davenport, Iowa (3-1, 1 KO).

His face 𝒔𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒊𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍! Javier Meza looked sharp in this 5th round 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐎𝐔𝐓 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwlGHyGlPF — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 2, 2026



Middleweight Petr Khamukov of Los Angeles I14-1, 6 KOs) opened the early card with a unanimous decision over Bernard Joseph of Dorchester, Massachusetts (12-4-1, 5 KOs). Scores: 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92

Super lightweight Jordan Palacios of Chicago (1-0) was successful in his pro debut over Sean Waugh of Toledo (1-1, 1 KO).