Chisora vs Wilder Matchup Official for April 4 in London

After a week of bone-chilling weather, temperatures in New York climbed up to 34 degrees on Monday. Perhaps it was the heat from the Times Square meeting of former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and veteran powerhouse Derek “WAR” Chisora of Great Britain to make Chisora vs Wilder official.

The two veteran heavyweights came face-to-face for the first time, officially announcing their high-stakes bout scheduled for April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London. The fight will be aired live worldwide on DAZN Boxing.

The face-off for Chisora vs Wilder took place in Duffy Square, with hundreds of fans braving the weather in attendance and a global media presence, marking the kickoff of an intriguing heavyweight clash promoted by MF Pro, the promotional arm of Misfits Boxing, under the leadership of Amer Abdallah and Kalle Sauerland, in conjunction with Chisora’s promoters at Queensberry.

Wilder Looking for One More Statement Victory

Wilder of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (44-4-1, 43 KOs), the hard-hitting American acknowledged as one of the more fearsome raw punchers ever to step into a boxing ring, didn’t mince words at the event.

The former WBC World Heavyweight champion was reportedly in talks for a potential challenge against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, but talks apparently broke down.

“The process with Usyk was taking too long, too much time was passing, so we turned to Chisora,” said Wilder. “His 50th fight will be a great one. Derek is a good guy. Derek is unpredictable, and so am I, so the fans are set for a great time.”

Wilder, who last fought in late 2025, enters this bout reinvigorated despite a less-than-inspiring performance against Tyrell Anthony Herndon of San Antonio, although he scored knockdowns in the second and seventh rounds before winning by TKO in round seven.

Wilder says he sees the UK stage as an opportunity to reignite his march toward heavyweight supremacy.

“This is more than just a comeback. This is a warning shot to the entire heavyweight division,” said Wilder. “I respect Chisora. He’s tough, he’s gritty, but on April 4, I remind the world why I’m still the most dangerous man in boxing.”

Chisora Promises Chaos at The O2

Never one to back down, Chisora of London (36-13, 23 KOs), a beloved warrior in Great Britain, is chasing his 50th professional fight, and what would be his 37th victory, a milestone he has long wanted to achieve before he retires at age 42.

Known for his relentless style and iron chin, Chisora vowed to bring the heat in front of his hometown crowd at The O2 Arena.

“This is what I live for,” declared Chisora. “The bright lights, the big fights, the doubters, bring them all. April 4, it’s WAR in my backyard, and I’m coming to shock the world.”

Both men will now appear in a faceoff across the Atlantic in London Bridge, where things may heat up as the big men build up to Chisora’s (allegedly) last bout of a rollercoaster career.

“I am over the moon. It will be amazing,” said Chisora. “He’s gon,e through a lot but it seems like he has found peace now and lost whatever that anger was. But I will still fuck him up.”

Chisora vs Wilder: Going Out With A Bang in April?

When Derek Chisora last fought one year ago, defeating Otto Wallin by decision including two knockdowns, his promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry said, “What he wants, we’ll make it happen.”

Amer Abdallah, President of MF Pro and former world kickboxing champion turned boxing executive, framed the moment as a landmark for heavyweight boxing.

“You have two of the most exciting fighters in the sport — Wilder with that one-punch equalizer power and Chisora with unmatched heart and pressure. It’s a can’t-miss fight,” said Abdallah, who believes this is a true global heavyweight event. “We wanted to announce this in the world’s biggest media center because this fight is a global blockbuster.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland emphasized the significance of bringing this bout to London.

“Two massive names, and two legends of the sport meet on one memorable, historic night in the heavyweight division,” said Sauerland. “Chisora vs. Wilder will be a true heavyweight shoot-out with one legend departing from the sport and one going on to further glory.

“We at MF Pro, as well as our partners at DAZN and Queensberry, are proud to deliver this to boxing fans exclusively live on DAZN and for those lucky enough to witness the spectacle live from the iconic O2 in London. The world will witness a piece of boxing history being made in a fight which will be watched on repeat for decades to come. The stakes are sky-high; this is all about legacy, it’s history and it’s going to be spine-tingling.”