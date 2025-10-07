Boxfest XVI Kicks Off Fight Week on Friday

After a few quiet weeks on the boxing schedule, fans have several action cards to look forward to, kicking off on Friday, October 10 with Boxfest XVI.

Red Owl Boxing brings its series to Los Angeles with Boxfest XVI at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. The card streams live worldwide on DAZN at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

“Boxfest XVI represents everything Red Owl Boxing stands for — competitive fights, world-class production, and an authentic showcase of talent,” said Gabriel Fanous, President of Red Owl Boxing.

Boxfest is a development series from Red Owl Boxing similar to the classic “ShoBox” cards developed by Gordon Hall and aired on Showtime. Without development opportunities like Boxfest for talented young professionals, they can stall out on their path toward higher-level fights and championship opportunities. Fans get to see diamonds in the rough at regional fight cards and enjoy seeing boxing in person at an affordable price point, while fans at home get to enjoy seeing those same rising stars at home.

Deonte Brown Returns In Boxfest XVI Main Event

Red Owl Boxing’s debut show in California will feature an explosive main event as Deonte “Lay Em Down” Brown of Morgan City, Louisiana (16-0, 11 KOs) takes on Grimardi Machuca of Camden, New Jersey (17-2, 14 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight title.

Brown stepped away from professional boxing for the last three years, competing in the Team Combat League circuit. He returned to the ring in April and score a dominant unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) victory over Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (24-18-1, 22 KOs) in the main event of Red Owl Boxing’s BOXFEST XIV from the “Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

Brown, age 29, who had a five-fight knockout streak before his long break, controlled the pace and distance throughout the bout. But it was his boxing skills that took the win with ease.

“It feels good,” said Brown following the bout. “It feels good to be back. I was just shaking the rust off. It felt good. It felt good.

“Like I said, I knew he was going to be tough and durable,” he added. “So, me and my coach, we weren’t really looking for the knockout. If it came, it came, but we basically just outpoint him and stay smart.”

Undercard: Pro Debut of Rashida Ellis

The card includes a highly anticipated rematch between local favorite Saul “The Beast” Sanchez of North Hollywood, California (21-4, 12 KOs) and Edwin Rodriguez of Puerto Rico (12-9-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight clash.

2020 U.S. Olympian Rashida Ellis of Philadelphia will make her professional debut against seasoned veteran Maria “Polverita” Salinas (27-12-6, 7 KOs) in a six-round featherweight contest. Ellis, the sister of Rashidi Ellis, has been fighting in Team Combat League competition since the Tokyo Games.

Six fights are scheduled on the main card. In addition, nine fights featuring

Serving as the play-by-play commentator will be renowned boxing voice Corey Erdman, who brings years of experience calling some of the sport’s most memorable moments. Joining Erdman on the broadcast will be two-time world champion and former Showtime Boxing analyst Shawn Porter, providing in-depth ringside analysis and expert perspective throughout the night’s lineup. Veteran broadcaster Ray Flores will serve as a ringside reporter and guest analyst, providing real-time updates and post-fight interviews throughout the night.

“We’re proud to welcome back Corey Erdman, Shawn Porter, and Lupe Contreras to the Red Owl broadcast team. Their professionalism and deep understanding of the sport and the Red Owl Boxing Brand will bring fans tuning in on DAZN even closer to the action,” said Fanous.

Tickets for Boxfest XVI are available now at RedOwlBoxing.com.

Additionally, a preliminary fight card with nine bouts featuring prospects from greater Southern California will be available for purchase on Starfund.stream .

Boxfest XVI takes place on Friday, October 10, 2025 at the Commerce Casino, located at 6131 Telegraph Rd, Commerce, CA 90040. Must be 21. Play responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.problemgambling.ca.gov