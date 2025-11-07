Boots Sweepstakes: Ortiz vs Lubin, DAZN Saturday

The late fall boxing season heats up in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday with Ortiz vs Lubin, a high-stakes matchup between undefeated Interim WBC Super Welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas (23-0, 21 KOs) and number one-ranked contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin of Kissimmee, Florida (27-2, 19 KOs).

Expected in the audience is Jaron “Boots” Ennis along with his promoter, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn. The former welterweight champion is widely acknowledged as one of the few American top talents not named Terence Crawford.

A fight between Ortiz and Ennis has been discussed and negotiated but hasn’t ever come to fruition and would be among the biggest all-American matchups in boxing for 2026.

Don’t count out Lubin, a former title challenger and 2016 Prospect of the Year, whose losses came to world champions. He is currently on a three-fight knockout streak, most recently against previously undefeated Ardreal Holmes.

Both fighters made weight on Friday afternoon. Lubin weighed 154 pounds, Ortiz Jr. 153.8 pounds.

The card from Texas gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: Still Seeking A Championship

Ortiz Jr., now age 27, was on the fast track as a welterweight, but ran into health issues trying to stuff himself into the division weight limit. Now at 154 pounds, Ortiz Jr. has shaken off those issues and is settling in.

His two best wins in the division are against tough customer Serhii Bohachuk, who dropped Ortiz Jr. twice before he rallied for a decision victory; and a dominating victory over former super welterweight world champion Israil Madrimov in Riyadh earlier this year. Ortiz Jr. looked better against Madrimov than Bud Crawford.

“I knew that I was a better fighter,” said Ortiz Jr. after his win. “We knew what kind of fight it was going to be. He’s a tough opponent. He was there to win, to prove himself after a loss against one of the best in the world. And we just want to show that we’re the best at 154 and we say yes to everybody.”

He remains on the hunt for a title fight. Negotiations with WBA champion Xander Zayas fell apart. While Ennis doesn’t currently have a title in the division, he’s undefeated and arguably ranked near the top of the division, possibly behind only Sebastian Fundora, and a guaranteed ticket seller.

To make the matchup a possibility, Ortiz Jr. must get past Erickson Lubin on Saturday. It’s not automatic by any means.

Erickson Lubin: Happy To Spoil the Party

Lubin is leaning into his role as the underdog, with just as much desire to earn a title fight as Ortiz Jr. He can’t wait to spoil the party for Ortiz and claim his place at the top of the super welterweight division.

The 30-year-old Lubin credits Ortiz Jr. for being a great fighter but feels it’s is time.

“This is my third undefeated fighter in a row, top 10 contender. I’m ready to solidify myself as the top 154-pounder,” said Lubin. “I see how people are overlooking me, but that’s fuel to my fire.”

Lubin says the feeling of being dismissed as a threat is extra motivation to him. Handing Ortiz Jr. his first loss would be the biggest win of his career. “I’ve been wanting the top dudes since the amateurs, with people overlooking me, it’s bringing back that type of fire in me.”

How Will Ortiz vs Lubin Play Out?

Ortiz Jr. is a throwback, seek-and-destroy fighter. He says to anyone who will listen that he loves to fight. He and trainer Robert Garcia learned from their Fight of the Year banger against Bohachuk. In his last fight against the elusive, tricky Madrimov who relies on footwork and angles to stay out of harm’s way. Instead of roaring forward and trading power shots in his usual style, Ortiz Jr. was patient and disciplined, applying equal attention to his defense.

Ortiz Jr. invested in the body of Madrimov early, not looking to score a knockdown but to “chop down the tree,” as old-school boxing heads say. It was effective.

In the ninth round, Ortiz Jr. put everything he had into a single body shot, knocking the wind out of Madrimov. He stayed on his feet, but just barely. It was near the end of the round, and Ortiz Jr. couldn’t capitalize with a knockdown or stoppage.

Ortiz Jr. may not be the destroyer of his youth at 147 pounds. But he is a far more well-rounded fighter. He learned a lot from the war with Bohachuk and understands how to use all the tools in his toolkit to win.

He has jabbed more to win in his two fights at 154. He has a good left hook to the body as well.

Ortiz Jr can be hit. He suffered two knockdowns against Bohachuk. Lubin has been at this weight for a decade. He is a tricky southpaw who can power punch with either hand at mutiple angles. Like Ortiz Jr., Lubin loves a good body shot.

Lubin is not afraid to mix it up, as he’s proven in his own Fight of the Year candidate against Sebastian Fundora, and handed the first losses in his last two bouts to the undefeated Holmes, and to Jesus Ramos Jr. He’d love to make it three.

“I want to fight the best, I want to always fight the best, the cream of the crop” said Lubin after stepping on the scale. “He doesn’t know how to lose as a professional. One thing about me, I know how to take Os, I know how to blemish records.”

Ortiz Jr. said belts aside, Lubin is someone he wanted to fight. “He’s a good fighter, he has the dog in him. You guys are going to see it on Saturday.”

Ortiz Jr. insists he’s not thinking past Saturday to any opponent, sitting in the audience or not. “We’ve got one opponent that we’re worried about Saturday night. We got no distractions going on right now.”

“I’m ready. I’m built for these type of moments right here. This is an important fight, winner take all,” said Lubin, and that’s something everyone can agree on.

See Ortiz vs Lubin F2F

Prediction: Ortiz Will Rinse and Repeat To Win

While Ortiz Jr. loves nothing more than to bang it out, he’s aware of the fork in the road ahead. One leads to the biggest fight of his career so far; the other one leads to a ditch and a setback. Ortiz Jr. will likely start the fight by deploying the same strategy that was so effective against Madrimov. Once Ortiz Jr. rolls up rounds on the scorecard in the first half of the fight, he’ll loosen up and find opportunities to satisfy his aggressive streak without risking himself.

Lubin will need to be the aggressive and confident fighter everyone has always enjoyed watching, who isn’t afraid to mix it up and puts trust in his power and skills to take risks. Sometimes those risks pay off for him; sometimes they don’t. But his style always pays off for the fans.

This will be Ortiz Jr.’s third fight at the Dickies Arena near his hometown, and his third time in the main event. He thrives in front of his fans, and comfort level can be a factor in a close fight. He’s sleeping in his own bed at home tonight. We predict a solid decision victory for Ortiz Jr. after being tested by a determined Lubin. And we wouldn’t be shocked by an upset.

After several weeks of less-than-thrilling fights (we make an exception for Fabio Wardley over Joseph Parker), this is one worth setting a reminder to see.

The full Ortiz vs Lubin fight card includes: