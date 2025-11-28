There are Black Friday deals for everyone, including boxing fans, in 2025. Save a little money following your favorite sport or picking up some new gear shopping for your favorite recipient: yourself!

NOTE: There are no affiliate codes here for our Black Friday Boxing Deals. Our only motivation is to play Sweet Science Santa and spread holiday cheer.

TrillerTV Subscription Half Price for Black Friday

Streamer TrillerTV is offering a 50 percent off subscription deal for 2026. It will cost you just $35 for 12 months of access. TrillerTV picks up multiple fight cards throughout the year. BOXXER Promotions out of the UK is now seen in the US on TrillerTV, starting on Saturday with the Frazier Clark vs Jaime TKV card on Saturday.

TrillerTV also offers AEW Wrestling, cricket, and international auto racing.

This offer is good through December 4, 2025

DAZN Boxing Black Friday Discount

Through Monday, December 1, DAZN is offering free access to boxing coverage, soccer, motorsports, and more. It is also offering extended free trial periods of the whole DAZN platform and subscription discounts.

For new subscribers, you can check out a free three-day trial, which includes Saturday’s Matchroom Boxing card featuring light heavyweight rising star Ben Whittaker. There are additional offers for fans outside the U.S. Check the DAZN Boxing website for details.

Boxing Gear Deals For Black Friday

Everlast Gear

Everlast is offering 30 percent off with a minimum spend of $125. The deal is good through midnight on December 1. Use the code EXTRA30 to purchase gloves, shoes, apparel and equipment. It’s a great way to get that heavy bag you know you need.

Hayabusa Fightgear

Up to 30 percent off for Black Friday with a minimum spend of $50. Shop the website here.

Kronk Gym Official Gear

Accept no knockoffs! If you like repping old school, there is just one place to buy the licensed, official Kronk Gym gear. We are unabashed fans of Kronk’s iconic look in fight-ready apparel, iconic streetwear, and training gear inspired by Detroit’s world-famous KRONK Gym. Kronk items are rarely discounted, but you can take 15 percent off through the Black Friday weekend.

As it says on its website, every piece carries the spirit of champions who trained under Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward. Featuring signature KRONK logos, boxing glove emblems, and heritage-driven design, this collection celebrates the grit, power, and pride that define the brand.

Kronk’s champions are icons of the sport, including Thomas Hearns, Lennox Lewis, and Wladimir Klitschko – 41 world champions in all. The gym is making a comeback and its licensed items help support the gym, including:

Heavyweight hoodies, cropped fits, and performance tees

Premium varsity jackets, gym bags, and classic accessories

Soft, durable cotton/poly blends with modern athletic fits

Decorated in the USA with authentic KRONK appliqué and prints

Rival Boxing

Rival is in on the Black Friday action with deals good through Sunday, November 30. The Black Friday deals are listed by price, low to high starting with handwraps for $1.99 (regularly $8.95), all the way up to the pro bounce back heavy bag at $829.

How about a Roy Jones Jr. autographed copy of the book “The Future of Boxing” by Alexandre Choko for a 15% discount to $136. There are just three copies left, so don’t delay.

Ringside Boxing

Ringside Boxing is running multiple Black Friday deals including youth gear at up to 45% off selected brands. The promo code where applicable is SAVE45 on the website.

Venum MMA

The official outfitter for the UFC is offering multiple deals on technical apparel, combat equipment, official UFC kits, and selections for the kids. Discounts on some items are up to 70 percent.