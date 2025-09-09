Big Prize For Winner of Parker vs Wardley: Oleksandr Usyk

The heavyweight showdown between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, October 25 offers more than a victory.

A shot at undisputed, unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk is the prize for the winner. Both fighters are holding interim versions of world titles with the WBO and WBA, respectively.

Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) and Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) are making the best of their situation, rather than put themselves on hold. They appeared in their first news conference to talk about the matchup and the fight ahead on Tuesday during a busy boxing week in the UK as well as the U.S.

Two Guys Who Don’t Need To Fight Each Other

Promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions made a point that neither Joseph Parker or Fabio Wardley need to risk it for the biscuit, that biscuit being the Ukrainian champion.

“Why is this fight so significant? Because you’ve got two guys who don’t need to fight each other,” said Warren. “Both are interim champions. Usyk is out for 90 days, and the WBO have said that at the end of those 90 days he has to defend that belt or he will be stripped or vacate it.

“So this fight is made because the winner of it will be the man who will be the next challenger to Usyk. It is as simple as that. If he doesn’t fight them, the winner could be declared champion,” said Warren.

All Or Nothing For Parker vs Wardley

“You’ve got to take your hat off to both of them,” said Warren. “They are not waiting their turn. The WBO (mandatory challenger) is next, and Joe wants to fight and not wait until next year.

“With Fabio, he sees this as a shortcut, or you could be waiting for two years until you get your chance, if the champion fights two times a year.

“Fabio is seizing his chance and, as he says, it could be a defining moment for him. He has the desire, he is a KO specialist, and he is putting it all on the line, as is Joe Parker.

“For the winner, it will be all, and for the loser, it will be nothing because he will go back down the queue.”

Joseph Parker: “I Love The Fire!”

The affable, well-liked big man from New Zealand said he relishes a challenge like the one ahead of him in October. Parker has proved more than willing to take on big names, and it’s paid off. He has recent wins against Zhilei Zhang, Deontay Wilder, and a huge knockout victory over late replacement opponent, Martin Bakole.

“Walking towards the fire? I love the fire. I’ve fought a lot of fighters out there who are big punchers and they haven’t been able to get me out of there, so credit to Fabio Wardley for taking this fight,” said Parker.

“We could have sat and waited for Usyk when he is ready or not injured. But we as fighters are showing that we will fight anyone at any time.

“I think this is going to be a great fight,” said Parker. “I know Wardley is determined and says he has ticked all the boxes and got the rounds in that he needs to have a big fight like this. But fighting someone like myself is very different from fighting everyone else he has fought.

“I bring a lot of experience, belief and determination and I will win come 25th October.”

Parker said there are levels in boxing.

“I believe with the experience that I have and what I have been working on in New Zealand, I have got a good base and I am excited to see what I can do in the ring.”

Fabio Wardley: “Not Going To Sit In The Wings”

Born and raised in Ipswich and devoted to his hometown soccer team, Wardley is only three years younger than Parker at age 30, and only now emerging to the top tier of the heavyweight division. His two fights with countryman Frazer Clarke, especially his first-round knockout win in the rematch of their draw, earned him serious credit.

Wardley’s follow-up knockout win over Justis Huni showed that Wardley can pull a win out of the fire with his impressive power. Matched up against Parker’s skills, it has the makings of a classic.

“This will be a huge moment in my career, a defining moment, probably,” said Wardley.

“I am committed to that saying of ‘big fights only’ because I have not come here to play around. I have not made it this far in my career to just hang about and wait for things to be handed to me.

“I am very much a go-getter. I have made my way through the WBA rankings and have got myself into a fantastic position there. But if that doesn’t go how we planned, I am not going to sit in the wings and wait. I am going to be in Frank’s ear and say ‘What is the next best opportunity here, what is the next best thing?’

The next best thing is a man in a similar position, Joseph Parker.

“With Oleksandr Usyk tied up at the moment, there isn’t a better competitor in the division right now than the number two man, Joseph Parker.

“I think at this stage of my career, I have ticked off the right amount of milestones. The right amount of ups, downs, roller coaster moments that I have enough experience now to take me through into a top-level fight. I have been saying for a while now that I think I deserve to be mentioned alongside those names,” said Wardley.

Wardley says he understands if people still have reservations and questions about him. “So October 25th is where I get to wipe that all clean by beating Joseph Parker and announcing really and truly that I am shoulder to shoulder with those kind of guys.”

Warren concluded, “That is what this fight is all about, two fighting men putting it all on the line, to go out there and fight for the right to fight for the four belts.”