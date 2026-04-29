Benavidez vs Zurdo Fight Week Begins With Media Workout (sort of)

Key Fight Facts

Cinco de Mayo Fight Week for Benavidez vs Zurdo kicked off on Wednesday with the media workout at the MGM Grand Hotel casino

for kicked off on Wednesday with the media workout at the MGM Grand Hotel casino David Benavidez will challenge Gilberto Ramirez for his unified cruiserweight titles, leading a lineup of Mexican and Mexican-American fighters

for his unified cruiserweight titles, leading a lineup of Mexican and Mexican-American fighters The fight takes place on Saturday, May 2, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and airs on Amazon Prime PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

When Cinco de Mayo Fight Week hits Las Vegas, fans have come to enjoy traditional events leading up to Fight Night where they can see their favorite fighters up close. No tickets or PPV fees needed. Mexican and Mexican-American fans are making their way to town for the May 2 fight card headlined by David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez to see a lineup loaded with Mexican and Mexican-American talent.

All fighters understand these appearances are part of their job. Some enjoy it more than most. But they know it’s part of the deal.

Wednesday’s media workout on the MGM Grand Hotel casino floor gave fans their first opportunity to see their favorites up close. It also allows the boxing media to get a look at the fighters after training camp and heading toward Friday’s weigh-in.

After covering boxing fight weeks a long time (decades), things change. Media workouts used to feature fighters gloved up or at least with wrapped hands, getting in a few rounds of hitting the mitts or another activity to work up a sweat. But now performing a workout at an event called a media workout is optional.

Watch the full media workout livestream here.

Many fans don’t mind when boxers simply get into the ring, do a brief interview, wave, pose for photos, and often sign gloves and memorabilia.

But let me praise the guys who really go all out in putting on a show, even if it might be the last thing they want to do.

Undefeated two-division world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez may or may not defeat current unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. But he showed he’s hungry and he’s ready as the undisputed star of Wednesday’s show.

David Benavidez Steals the Show

Benavidez was joined by his five-year-old son Anthony, who eagerly fired off flurries right along with his dad to the delight of the fans, then took to the round mitt for some impressive power punching.

Benavidez looks fit and not bulky in the least in his first fight at cruiserweight. He said he’s on weight and feels good. “I’ve been on weight since last week, and this is the first camp where I don’t have to cut weight. So, man, I’m gonna come in with the tremendous energy, and I can’t wait!” said Benavidez.

“A win on Saturday lets me know that I’m fulfilling my destiny. I know that I’m gonna be an all-time great when it’s all said and done. I’m just gonna continue showing everyone that I’m the best in the world,” added Benavidez.

Asked about taking tough fight after tough fight, Benavidez said, “I’m a different type of fighter. You know, all the fighters I’ve been fighting are the best in the world. And it just shows that I got a lot of balls, and I let them hang,” which drew plenty of good-natured laughs. Benavidez also signed nearly anything handed to him, including gloves, posters, and shirts.

For his part, Zurdo Ramirez also spent time with the fans but settled for a few poses and an interview in English about the upcoming title defense.

“It’s an honor to be here and I’m super excited. This is Cinco de Mayo. This is for all my Mexican people,” said Ramirez. “I always knew this would be the kind of fight that people were going to want to see. When it finally came around, I was ready to do it.

Ramirez and Benavidez have sparred each other over the years and are friends outside the ring, but that will change on Saturday. “Every fight is tough and every fight is different. The only thing I know, is that on May 2 we’re gonna make history,” said Ramirez, who claimed he’s the better man.

“Zurdo major! I’m the champion and I’m gonna keep the belt. We’re going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a big party!”

Toro, Toro, Toro Resendiz

Credit to WBA Super Middleweight Armando “Toro” Resendiz, who at least pulled his shirt off and worked up a sweat with vigorous shadowboxing. No one seemed happier to be there on Wednesday than Resendiz, who won the interim belt in an upset over Caleb Plant, and then was elevated when Terence Crawford retired. He will face Mexican favorite and former champion Jaime Munguia of Tijuana in the co-main event.

Resendiz said his approach is simple. “I just have to go out there, listen to my corner and enjoy every single minute of it. We’re gonna put on a show and give everyone a great night … The only goal is to go home with the belt in my arms.”

Munguia threw a few shots, posed for fan photos, and answered a few questions. This is nothing new for him, but his last show in Las Vegas was a loss to Canelo Alvarez two years ago on Cinco de Mayo. He’d like to change that up.

“I’ve been here before, but now you’re gonna see a more mature Jaime Munguia. I’m hungry and ready to take the title. We’re gonna put on a show on May 2.

“When two Mexican fighters are inside the ring, you get a great fight. This is no exception. You’re gonna see two warriors out there,” promising to go for a knockout win and become a two-time world champion.”

Duarte vs Fierro: Sleeper Fight of the Night

The matchup between top super lightweight contenders Oscar Duarte and Angel “Tashiro” Fierro doesn’t have a belt on the line, but the two proven action fighters are sure to fight just as hard for the win and for Mexican pride.

Duarte has won over many new fans after his spicy verbal sparring (in English!) with Richardson Hitchins, taking a page out of the Canelo Alvarez playbook. When Hitchins withdrew the morning of the fight leaving Duarte without the title fight he worked so hard for, fans took up his side.

Now he faces Fierro, and he is sure to work out his frustration on his opponent. Fierro has been in plenty of firefights, and he’ll be ready.

Duarte said he was glad to be in Las Vegas. “There’s a long storied history of Mexican fighters competing here in Las Vegas, and this card is chock full of fighters primed to make history as well. I’m here to show my best and let everyone know what I’m capable of.

“Fierro is an aggressive fighter, and so am I. The only way to neutralize his aggressiveness is for me to come forward and show him what I’m all about. I promise that I’m gonna give everyone a great fight. I’m ready for it.”

Duarte said he’d like to take on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz next. Ay carumba!

Fierro also promised a show. Fans expect nothing less from him. “I’m gonna leave my blood, sweat and tears inside the ring. I’m doing this for Tijuana.

“I love being the underdog. I’m here to spoil the party. I gave everyone an amazing fight with Pitbull Cruz and I’m gonna do that again against Duarte,” promising he would steal the show.

Also participating in the media workout event were undefeated Mexican contenders Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez, who fight in a 10-round super bantamweight matchup, and undefeated prospect Isaac “Puro México” Lucero of Mexico, who faces Ismael Flores of Argentina in the 10-round super welterweight opening bout on Amazon Prime Video PPC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to purchase the PPV via DAZN.com, or PPV.com.