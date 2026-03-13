Barboza Jr vs Sims Jr Headline Golden Boy Card Saturday

What’s worse than a loss in boxing? Two straight losses, something Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. will both try to avoid Saturday in Anaheim, California. But only one will be successful as Sims Jr. of Chicago (22-2-1, 8 KOs) and Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California (32-1, 11 KOs) face each other in a critical test in the welterweight division.

Barboza Jr. vs Sims Jr. lead a card that also includes two championship title defenses and several of Golden Boy Boxing’s most promising prospects in action at the Honda Center. The main card will be carried on DAZN Boxing, with early action on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel. Prelims start on DAZN at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Barboza Jr. vs Sims Jr.: Big Stakes for Both

Barboza Jr. is coming off a loss to Teofimo Lopez Jr. at super lightweight last May in Times Square. It prompted some soul-searching and changes. New trainer, new gym, new weight division.

“I heard the doubters get louder. I saw some opinions change, yet nothing about me changed. This is bigger than revenge. This is the Redemption Tour,” vowed Barboza Jr.

Sims Jr. is coming off a razor-thin majority decision to Oscar Duarte last August. Sims Jr. said he’s had his eye on Barboza for some time.

“I’ve always known that I am a better fighter than him and only wanted the chance to prove it,” said Sims Jr. “I’ve been chasing this opportunity for years now, and this is a great time for it to finally happen.”

Both men came in just a fraction under the 147-pound weight limit. Both men are boxer-punchers, and it will come down to their willingness to engag,e balanced with enough defensive skills to convince the judges to swing it their way. Sims Jr. feels burned by losing so narrowly to Duarte. Will it make him a more motivated fighter? Count on another razor-thin result here.

The two world champions in action need to take care of business, but business is good for both unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico and unified, undisputed flyweight queen Gabriela Fundora.

Oscar Collazo Defends Titles in a Mexico vs PR Matchup

PUERTO RICO vs. MEXICO! 🇵🇷⚔️🇲🇽 🥊 Oscar Collazo – 104.8 lbs

🥊 Jesus Haro – 103.4 lbs pic.twitter.com/3tzdamXWzp — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 13, 2026

WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) defends his titles against Jesus “Chiquito” Haro of Merced, California (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo scores a sensational knockout win over Jayson Vayson in September and intends to deliver another one on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be pursuing a unification bout for reasons beyond my control,” said Collazo, who added he respects his opponent but warns he’s facing the best in the division.

“The Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry has always been present in this sport, and although I was born in the USA and I love this country, Aztec warrior blood runs through my veins, and I’m not going to let my Mexican people down,” said Haro, whose Central Valley fans will turn out in big numbers for him.

Collazo is knocking on the door of the top ten pound-for-pound list, a challenge for the smaller division fighters. Yes, he’s that good. Watch on Saturday and you’ll understand why he is so well regarded by boxing insiders.

Fundora Defends Titles Saturday – Then A Division Move?

“Sweet Poison” Fundora of Coachella, California (17-0, 9 KOs) vows to continue her knockout streak against WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs), a Venezuelan who trains in Australia. Fundora said it’s her job to send Corredor home empty-handed.

Fundora, the consensus 2024 Female Fighter of the Year, made weight nearly two pounds under the 112 pound flyweight limit. She says she can make the junior flyweight limit, and would like to fight for a title at 108 pounds to add a second division championship following a win on Saturday.

READ MORE: Exclusive interview with Gabriela Fundora

Backs Against the Wall for Rocha and Diaz Jr.

Golden Boy’s veteran Southern Californians didn’t anticipate facing each other, but now Alexis Rocha of nearby Santa Ana (25-2-1, 16 KOs) will take on Barboza Jr.’s El Monte stablemate Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs). Rocha has been working his way back since an upset loss to Giovanni Santillan, but struggled to make weight for a fight in January against Raul Curiel of Mexico. He was forced to cancel his appearance after falling ill during his weight cut. Diaz Jr. is the former IBF champion at 130 pounds who has battled legal problems and personal demons. He has just two wins in nine fights. Still, making it to the ring in fighting shape is a victory in itself for Diaz Jr. Diaz Jr. said embracing Christianity, getting clean and sober, and commiting to his son and daughter are fueling his return. “I’ve done everything in my boxing career. Now it’s a lot deeper for me. It’s spiritual for me. I give glory to God. He brought me out of a deep place,” said Diaz Jr. He’ll have a tall task in front of him in Rocha, the 28-year-old former contender who vows to get back into position for another title challenge.

“I’ve seen him fighting, coming up. I’ve always admired and respected him and honestly I always looked up to the guy. Not just what he’s accomplished, but his faith,” said Rocha. But their friendship will be set aside as both seek to continue their careers with a win.

Undercard Fights Worth Your Attention

Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (9-0, 8 KOs) hopes to dish out another early knockout against Rock Dodler Myrthil of Haiti, now training in Los Angeles (17-2-1, 13 KOs). Myrthil has been out of the ring for several years, and the tall, flashy Iriarte will pounce early before Myrthil can shake off the ring rust.

Super welterweight Cayden Griffiths of Indio, California (7-0, 6 KOs) hopes to restart a knockout streak after going the distance in his last fight in January. He takes on Omar Munguia of Guadalajara (8-2-1, 6 KOs), nearly ten years older than the 19-year-old Griffiths. Griffiths trains at the Diaz Brothers gym where he’s been sparring the stable of Uzbek Olympic medalists and world champions since he was a younger teenager.