Wynnbet NY Promo Code 2022: Use XWYNNMAX to Get Up to $200!

WynnBet, while not as known as some of its competitors, is one of the best betting sites in the US.

Verified XWYNNMAX Copy Code Join here → Bonus & Offers details Sportsbook : Bet $50 Win $200

: Bet $50 Win $200 Casino: Deposit Match Bonus - 100% up to $1,000

WynnBet provides coverage of events from all major sports leagues in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Odds for big and small events can be found all year round, on desktop and mobile, for which there are separate WynnBet applications.

WynnBet operates in at least a dozen states, including New York, which has a bigger market for online betting than any state, even Nevada and neighboring New Jersey.

We offer updates and promotional codes for WynnBet’s latest mobile offers for New Yorkers. Read on to find out more.

WynnBet Sportsbook NY Promotions

WynnBet touts dozens of sportsbook promotions, but only a handful are available to New Yorkers. Below we take a look at WynnBet’s sports promotions that are active at the time of writing. Note that the following promos may be updated or even replaced at any time.

WynnBet Promo Code New York

Use our WynnBet promo code XWYNNMAX to get up to $1,000 for the casino offer or opt for the sports welcome offer where you can win up to $200. Concerning this offer, you need to deposit at least $50 on your first deposit and wager at least as much on events with odds -120 or longer (-100, +200, etc.) on your first bet. If the bet ends in a win, push, or loss, WynnBet will award you $200 in free bets, distributed in four portions over several days after bet settlement.

WynnBet Weekdays

With the WynnBet Weekdays promo, you can win $10 in free bets if you spend at least $50 in stakes between Monday and Friday. Qualifying bets must be placed on events with odds of -150 or greater. If you settle your bets as a win, push, or lose, you will win $10 in free bets the following Monday.

Multi-sport parlay

If you make a wager with at least four legs from any sport and bet at least $20 or more between Thursday and Sunday, you are entitled to receive a free bet worth $10. The four-leg parlay must include events/games with odds of +400 or greater. The $10 free bet can be used within 10 days of being issued.

WynnBet Win Hour

Place a money line, total, or point spread wager every Thursday and Tuesday from 5 to 6 pm. Eastern Time to win with Reduced Juice, more commonly known as lower commission.

Show the wynnbet promo code >

WynnBet Sportsbook NY Promo Terms & Conditions

Take a few minutes to read your favored WynnBet promotion’s terms and conditions before opting in. Open the sportsbook’s promotions page and click the Details button found on the promo icon.

The link will take you to a page at the top that will lay out the most basic terms of the promotion, like minimum odds, qualifying deposit, or minimum bets required. Below the Deposit Now button are details about the promo, such as eligibility terms, validity, and so on.

About WynnBet Sportsbook New York

WynnBet’s New York operation went live in January 2022 after the brand had already entered the markets of multiple states, including New Jersey.

With WynnBet New York, residents of the Empire State, or anyone physically present there at the moment of betting, will enjoy access to promotions, markets, and other features tailored specifically to New Yorkers' needs and betting habits.

WynnBet Features and Betting Options

WynnBet’s sportsbook has a simple layout and design but includes all the necessary sportsbook features players would expect. From mobile betting, live betting, streaming, occasional odds boosts, and so on. Below we examine the brand’s essential betting functions.

Sports Categories

The selection of sports for which events WynnBet provides odds is slightly limited compared to the sports lists of some of its competitors. Nonetheless, users can bet on events from the worlds of baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, motorsports, etc.

Betting Markets

When you open a given WynnBet sports category, you will see only main bets like money line, spread, and totals. But you will always be able to find more available bet types for any sports event by clicking the More Wagers link. The selection of markets will range based on the event and can include handicap bets, futures, team/player proposition (props) bets, goal props, and many more options.

Live Betting

The very first option in the sports menu is for live betting. Next to the Live, Now label will be a number indicating how many games are available for live betting at that moment. Apart from match winners and totals, the live betting section provides odds for various prop bets. There is also a button labeled Other that can provide even more prospects.

WynnBet NY App

The WynnBet mobile sportsbook application is compatible with iOS and Android devices. It includes more betting options and features than the desktop version, from earning and redeeming player rewards and placing teaser bets to an option to Build Your Own Bet and analyze various sports statistics.

How to Sign Up with WynnBet NY?

To register with WynnBet, you can either download the app or register via the browser version on mobile on desktop and get the app later. You will not be required to conduct a second registration on the app if you already have an account.

After entering your username, password, and email, WynnBet will ask for personal details and contact information to validate your account.

Overview of New York Sports Betting Market

At 9 am. Eastern Time on Jan. 8, the New York mobile sports betting market opened. The New York State Gaming Commission initially granted licenses to 4 of the nation’s leading mobile bettors, including FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and Rush Street Interactive.

This marked a groundbreaking moment for New York sports bettors, who soon had access to several more licensed operators, including BetMGM and Wynn Interactive. With that, WynnBet became among the first ten mobile betting companies to take bets in the nation’s biggest and fastest-growing mobile betting ecosystem.

Show the wynnbet promo code >

Final Words about WynnBet NY Promo Code

Our WynnBet promo code XWYNNMAX will help you gain fast access to a sizable bonus worth up to $1,000.

If clearing the bonus seems burdensome, you can choose to drop this bonus and deposit at least $50, and wager $50 to claim four free bet bonuses worth $50 each. There are at least four other sports bonuses you can play for if you are in New York.

Don’t forget to study the terms and keep in mind that all promotional items are optional.

You may also like our other NY promos :