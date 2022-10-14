Wilder vs. Helenius: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

We have finally arrived at the eve of what will make for intriguing tv, which is the heavyweight battle between former WBC champ Deontay Wilder (42-2-1) going up against the battle-tested Robert Helenius (31-3). It will all get settled tomorrow night, live at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn or on FOX PPV.

Earlier today, the weigh-ins took place, and we did not have any scale fails from those billed on the PPV portion of the card. Here are the results from the weigh-in and the latest odds according to BetMGM.

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Deontay Wilder is the favorite at -800, and Robert Helenius is the underdog at +550.

Deontay Wilder: Decision +600; KO/TKO -450

Draw: +2500

Robert Helenius: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +900

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

All photos by Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions.

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

With live fight nights, main event ring walk times are subject to change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DEONTAY WILDER VS. ROBERT HELENIUS?

U.S.: FOX Sports PPV ($74.99) & PPV.com ($74.99)

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and most events are available in English and Spanish.

U.K.: FITE TV

