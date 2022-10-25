Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal: Preview, Betting Odds & Live Stream

Betting Boxing Betting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Triller Fight Club 'Lineage of Greatness 2': Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

Oliveira vs Makhachev Prediction: UFC 280 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 280 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

Betting

Resorts World Bet NY Promo Code [auto_last_update format="F Y" before=""]: MMA Bonuses, Odds, Features & More

UFC & MMA Betting

How to Bet on MMA - An Online Guide

UFC & MMA Betting

Grasso vs Araujo Prediction: UFC Fight Night 212 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 212 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

Betting

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

If Vasiliy Lomachenko is in shape, un injured and Father Time hasn’t snuck in and siphoned off an egregious amount of elements which have made the Ukrainian five-star ring general elite for decades, then he should beat Jamaine Ortiz handily Saturday night.

Odds are that the 34 year old Lomachenko will handle business at the former Felt Forum in NYC, but one never does know until the scene is enacted.

Lomachenko moves better than the Friday the 13th killer

Lomachenko moves better than Jason but the Friday the 13th killer hits harder

Prediction 1

Loma to Win

-2000

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Ortiz to Win

+900

BET HERE >

Odds from

The 26 year old Ortiz is a New England fighter, which often means that his story is one which persistence plays as large of a role in his successes as anything else. The boxer, expertly promoted by NE OG Jimmy Burchfield Sr, holds a 16-0-1 record, comparable to the ledger for Loma, 16-2. Apart from that on-paper similarity, well, wins over Joseph Adorno, Nahir Albright and Jamel Herring won’t have prepped the Rhode Islander for the skill set he will meet Saturday. Unless…

Unless Lomachenko comes to NY as a lesser version of his typical majestic self. This is why we tune in to a “rust shedder” contest such as this, fashioned as a precursor to a legit challenge, like, say Devin Haney.

show the BetMGM bonus code >

LOMACHENKO VS ORTIZ BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Vasiliy Lomachenko is the favorite at -2000, and Jamaine Ortiz is the underdog at +900.Draw: +2500

show the BetMGM bonus code >

VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS JAMAINE ORTIZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Main Card: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalk time could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS LOMACHENKO VS ORTIZ?

  • U.S.: ESPN+

show the BetMGM bonus code >

VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS JAMAINE ORTIZ FIGHT CARD

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Hefny, 6 rounds, heavyweights
  • Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, featherweights
  • Nico Ali-Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweights
  • Tiger Johnson vs, Esteban Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, middleweights
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, lightweights
  • Eric Mondragon vs. Haven Brady Jr., 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading