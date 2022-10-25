Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

If Vasiliy Lomachenko is in shape, un injured and Father Time hasn’t snuck in and siphoned off an egregious amount of elements which have made the Ukrainian five-star ring general elite for decades, then he should beat Jamaine Ortiz handily Saturday night.

Odds are that the 34 year old Lomachenko will handle business at the former Felt Forum in NYC, but one never does know until the scene is enacted.

The 26 year old Ortiz is a New England fighter, which often means that his story is one which persistence plays as large of a role in his successes as anything else. The boxer, expertly promoted by NE OG Jimmy Burchfield Sr, holds a 16-0-1 record, comparable to the ledger for Loma, 16-2. Apart from that on-paper similarity, well, wins over Joseph Adorno, Nahir Albright and Jamel Herring won’t have prepped the Rhode Islander for the skill set he will meet Saturday. Unless…

Unless Lomachenko comes to NY as a lesser version of his typical majestic self. This is why we tune in to a “rust shedder” contest such as this, fashioned as a precursor to a legit challenge, like, say Devin Haney.

LOMACHENKO VS ORTIZ BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Vasiliy Lomachenko is the favorite at -2000, and Jamaine Ortiz is the underdog at +900.Draw: +2500

VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS JAMAINE ORTIZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Saturday, Oct. 29 Main Card: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalk time could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS LOMACHENKO VS ORTIZ?

U.S.: ESPN+

.@VasylLomachenko explains his decision to fight for his country. Full episode of Battle Lines: Lomachenko ➡️ https://t.co/eCDKzQN4qQ pic.twitter.com/ATakvLFc6w — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 24, 2022

VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS JAMAINE ORTIZ FIGHT CARD