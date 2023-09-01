UFC Paris Odds: Close Odds For Exciting Heavyweight Main Event

Betting

When we look at the UFC Paris odds, we notice that there isn't a huge deficit in the numbers like in most fights that involve either Ciryl Gane or Sergey Spivak. That is because this is a very hard fight to predict an outcome to. Really, this could go either way depending on who is able to get their game plane going. Couple that with the fact that this is a heavyweight bout, the division with the smallest margin for error, and we've got a very close fight on our hands.

Though the Gane vs Spivak odds are close, the cheers will be very one-sided as this fight will be in Paris, France. Gane will be fighting on his home soil and Spivak will look to fill the arena with boos if he's able to spoil the homecoming fight of ‘Bon Game'. Let's take a closer look at these betting odds.

UFC Paris Odds: The Best Gane vs Spivak Odds

UFC Paris odds

Oct 5, 2019; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Serghei Spivac (blue gloves) and Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA ..Photo by Icon Sport

We've gone through all of the relevant UFC Paris odds through multiple different oddsmakers and bookies to get you all the information you'll need to know if making a bet. The moneyline, round odds and fight ending method odds will all be found down below. Keep scrolling to find everything you'll need to know about the Gane vs Spivak odds!

Gane vs Spivak Odds – Moneyline

We've got a very close main event for UFC Paris, but the Frenchman has a slight favor to walk away with the win at home. This isn't a huge betting favorite, but it's enough to maybe bring in some confidence for Gane's rebound fight since taking on the consensus GOAT, Jon Jones.

DraftKings

Ciryl Gane -192

Sergey Spivak +160

BetMGM

Ciryl Gane -175

Sergey Spivak +145

Ciryl Gane -177

Sergey Spivak +140

Spivak is a live dog, though he's barely being looked over, if at all, here. His style is exactly what's needed to upset Gane and give him his first ever losing streak. Getting that done is no easy task, though.

UFC Odds – Gane vs Spivak Method of Victory

Gane is mostly favored to win here by KO/TKO. He's got some freaky ability on the feet; he's a heavyweight that moves like a middleweight and he's got some of the best hands, footwork and timing in the division.

DraftKings

Gane via KO/TKO +105

Gane via Submission +800

Gane via Decision +750

Spivak via KO/TKO +450

Spivak via Submission +400

Spivak via Decision +800

BetMGM

Gane via KO/TKO +100

Gane via Submission +800

Gane via Decision +700

Spivak via KO/TKO +450

Spivak via Submission +400

Spivak via Decision +750

Gane via KO/TKO +117

Gane via Submission +950

Gane via Decision +650

Spivak via KO/TKO +500

Spivak via Submission +500

Spivak via Decision +650

Spivak is pretty close on the numbers for his winning method, but the submission route looks a bit more favorable for those of you looking at the safer underdog bet. But, the most likely outcome is leaning in favor of the favorite, Gane, to get the stoppage via strikes.

Gane vs Spivak Round to Win Odds

As the fight goes on, the less likely it is that we'll see a stoppage. This isn't always the case, but per the betting odds, it usually is. Last week, we saw similar odds for Holloway, who's notoriously a finisher in the later rounds, so take these numbers as their own with a grain of salt. But, add some research, and you're good to go.

DraftKings

Gane round 1 +250

Gane round 2 +500

Gane round 3 +800

Gane round 4 +1400

Gane round 5 +2200

Spivak round 1 +550 

Spivak round 2 +800

Spivak round 3 +1400

Spivak round 4 +2000

Spivak round 5 +2800

BetMGM

Gane round 1 +275

Gane round 2 +500

Gane round 3 +800

Gane round 4 +1400

Gane round 5 +2200

Spivak round 1 +550

Spivak round 2 +850

Spivak round 3 +1400

Spivak round 4 +2000

Spivak round 5 +2800

Gane round 1 +380

Gane round 2 +550

Gane round 3 +850

Gane round 4 +1200

Gane round 5 +2200

Spivak round 1 +700

Spivak round 2 +1000

Spivak round 3 +1500

Spivak round 4 +2000

Spivak round 5 +3000

With that being said, a first or second round finish here is pretty likely, so the UFC Paris odds for the round aren't too bad this time. Gane grabbing the win in the first is what the oddsmakers are setting as the most likely, and that could very well be how things go. Spivak has only been finished twice, both of which were in the first round.

Ciryl is coming off of his first stoppage loss, and that happened rather quickly into the first round against Jon Jones. I have a feeling this one will make it past the first round, though. A second round stoppage could be a a great prop to bet on. But, hey, this is the hardest sport to predict; bet at your own discretion.

Best UFC Paris Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

UFC paris payouts

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rose Namajunas (Blue Gloves) kicks Zhang Weili (Red Gloves) for a TKO during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
By Icon Sport

The rest of the UFC Paris odds are pretty interesting as well. We've got a former champion as an underdog as she moves up to try her luck in a new weight class. Additionally, we've got some bangers on the card and the moneylines on those fighters are worth looking into.

  • Ciryl Gane (-175) vs Sergey Spivak (+145)
  • Rose Namajunas (+145) vs Manon Fiorot (-175)
  • Benoit Saint-Denis (-165) vs Thiago Moisés (+135)
  • Volkan Oezdemir (-190) vs Bogdan Guskov (+155)

Here are some more of the betting numbers related to the Gane vs Spivak odds for UFC Paris. Check out more of our content as we get closer to fight day! We'll cover the weigh ins and have live coverage of some of the main card fights. Stay in the know here with us.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

